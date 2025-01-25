Hallock helps No. 21 Michigan State women rout No. 24 Michigan 88-58

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_250126.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_250126.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Hallock helps No. 21 Michigan State women rout No. 24 Michigan 88-58

  
Published January 25, 2025 04:43 PM
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Michigan State’s Theryn Hallock (4) attempts a layup against Michigan’s Syla Swords (12) during the second half of their matchup at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

David Rodriguez Munoz/David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Theryn Hallock scored 23 of her 25 points in the second half, Julia Ayrault had a double-double and No. 21 Michigan State rolled past No. 24 Michigan 88-58 on Saturday.

The Spartans (17-3, 7-2 Big Ten) outscored the Wolverines 59-25 in the second half, making a rout out of the first matchup between the rivals in which both teams were ranked.

After trailing by four points at halftime Michigan State caught fire early in the third quarter, making three 3-pointers in a 15-0 run in the first 4 1/2 minutes. The Spartans led 44-33 before Jordan Hobbs made two free throws for Michigan and 45-35 before the Wolverines made their first basket.

Hallock made two layups and Ayrault and Grace Vanslooten also scored was the Spartans scored the next eight points for a 53-38 lead. Hallock hit a 3-pointer with 1 1/2 minutes to go in the third and her layup with four seconds left gave Michigan State a 60-45 lead before outscoring Michigan 28-13 in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Ayrault had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her double-double to go with four assists and three blocks. Vanslooten scored 18 points and Jaddan Simmons added 11 as the Spartans made it five straight wins.

Hobbs scored 15 points, Olivia Olson 14 and Mila Holloway 13 for the Wolverines (14-6, 5-4), who had won four in a row.

Michigan took an 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter after Hobbs made four free throws in the final two minutes. Michigan built a seven-point lead in the second quarter before settling for a 33-29 advantage at halftime.

Michigan plays at Wisconsin on Wednesday, while Michigan State hosts Oregon on Thursday.