Hidalgo has 31, Prosper adds double-double, Notre Dame women dominate No. 22 Tar Heels 73-50

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 31 points with eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists, Cassandre Prosper added 17 points and 14 rebounds as Notre Dame blew out No. 22 North Carolina 73-50 on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish forced 22 turnovers against a team averaging just 13 a game and turned those into 26 points. The Tar Heels, who came in shooting 47.7% and averaging eight 3s, were held to four 3s and 34.5% shooting.

Vanessa de Jesus, made four 3s and scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Notre Dame (12-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Hidalgo also had a block and just one turnover in her 14th career 30-point game.

Nyla Harris scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting for North Carolina (13-5, 2-3), which lost its second straight with its lowest scoring game of the season.

De Jesus, with 11 on 4-of-5 shooting, including three 3s, and Hidalgo combined for 20 points in the third quarter when the Irish outscored the Tar Heels 22-5 to break the game open.

North Carolina shot 2 of 12 and scored five points in the third period — its fewest in any quarter this season.

De Jesus had a basket and a 3-pointer as Notre Dame scored the first six points of the second half to get the lead to 12. After a Tar Heels basket, de Jesus made back-to-back 3s and then Hidalgo scored four points for a 10-0 run that made it 49-29.

The Irish led 33-27 at the half.

Notre Dame celebrated the 2001 national championship team featuring coach Muffin McGraw, Final Four MVP Ruth Riley and current coach Niele Ivey at halftime.

Up next

North Carolina is home against Miami on Thursday.

Notre Dame is home against No. 10 Louisville on Thursday.