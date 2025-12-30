How to watch No. 4 UCLA vs. Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

The UCLA women’s basketball team will continue a Big Ten road trip Wednesday, putting its unbeaten conference record to the test against Penn State on Peacock.

Picked to finish first in the Big Ten, the Bruins (2-0 Big Ten, 12-1 overall) have wins over Oklahoma, North Carolina and Tennessee in a tough nonconference schedule filled with ranked opponents. UCLA is coming off an 82-75 victory Sunday over Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

Penn State (0-2 Big Ten, 7-6) is seeking to end its slide after a 6-1 start.

More information below on UCLA and Penn State and how to watch the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

No. 4 UCLA:

The Bruins have a balanced offensive attack with five double-figure scorers: Kiki Rice (15.3 points per game), Lauren Betts (15.5), Gabriela Jaquez (14.7), Gianna Kneepkens (14.1) and Angela Dugalic (10.9). They are first in the Big Ten in offensive rating (127.1).

Relying on its height, UCLA is ranked first in the country with a plus-16.3 margin in rebounding (after ranking second last season at plus-12). The Bruins lack scoring depth (14th in Big Ten bench scoring at 18.2 points per game) and are ranked 11th in defensive rating (down from second last season).

Head coach Cori Close received multiple national coach of the year awards last year as she became the program’s wins leader (333-144 record in 15 seasons).

Penn State:

The Lady Lions have a veteran team that is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2024-25 season (finishing 10-19 with only one win in the Big Ten).

Gracie Merkle is the only Power 4 conference player averaging more than 19 points and 8 rebounds per game, and she leads the conference with a field goal percentage of 74%. Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, and Moriah Murray (10.2 ppg) leads the Big Ten with 38 3-pointers.

Penn State, which is in its seventh season with head coach Carolyn Kieger, has struggled with turnovers (last in the Big Ten at 20.5 per game) and defense (last in opposing field goal percentage at 44.2).

How to watch No. 4 UCLA vs. Penn State:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wednesday, Dec. 31 Where: Rec Hall in University Park, Pennsylvania

Rec Hall in University Park, Pennsylvania Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on canceling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?