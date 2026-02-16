No. 10 Oklahoma holds off No. 23 Alabama 79-71 after late fourth-quarter surge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Raegan Beers scored 21 points and Payton Verhulst added 17 to help No. 10 Oklahoma beat 23rd-ranked Alabama 79-71 on Sunday.

Oklahoma led by double digits on three separate occasions, but each time Alabama cut the deficit down to four points or less.

The Sooners (19-6, 7-5 SEC) rallied behind freshman Aaliyah Chavez’s nine points in the fourth quarter to win the game. She finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Oklahoma had its struggles offensively, missing five of its first six shots from the field and only shooting 23% from 3-point range and 58% from the free throw line for the game. Turnovers were also an issue with 19 which resulted in 15 Alabama points.

Alabama (20-6, 6-6) was led by Ta’Mia Scott’s 17 points and 11 apiece by Jessica Timmons and Ace Austin.

The Crimson Tide featured a more balanced scoring attack with six players with at least eight points, but couldn’t hold off the Sooners down the stretch to secure a second win over a top 10 team this season.

Alabama rallied to take a 57-54 lead in the third quarter by using an 18-4 run — its first advantage since early in the opening quarter. However the Crimson Tide only made three of 15 shots the rest of the way and were outscored 21-11 in the final quarter.

Oklahoma had 14 offensive rebounds which led to 19 second chance points and was plus-20 on the boards for the game.

Up next

Oklahoma travels to Georgia on Thursday.

Alabama hosts No. 3 South Carolina on Thursday.