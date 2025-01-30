 Skip navigation
No. 14 Maryland women beat Penn State 82-73 despite turning it over 23 times

  
Published January 29, 2025 09:02 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Sarah Te-Biasu scored 20 points, Kaylene Smikle added 17 and No. 14 Maryland held off Penn State’s second-half rally to earn an 82-73 victory on Wednesday night.

Maryland (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten Conference) entered on a three-game losing streak — all to top-15 teams.

Maryland scored the opening eight points of the game and led the rest of the way. The Terrapins added a 13-2 run later in the first quarter to take a double-digit lead they held until Penn State started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to get within 62-57.

Penn State, which trailed by as many as 21 points early in the second half, got within 66-64 with 5:06 remaining in the fourth. Gabby Elliott led the way for the Nittany Lions in the fourth, scoring 19 of her 23 points on 8-of-8 shooting.

Maryland regained control by making seven straight field goals, including three by Smikle, to take a 79-69 lead with 1:19 left.

Saylor Poffenbarger had 14 points and Shyanne Sellers returned after missing two games to score 10 for Maryland. The Terrapins turned it over 23 times, leading to 27 Penn State points.

Gracie Merkle led Penn State (10-12, 1-10) with 24 points. Elliott missed her first five shots of the game before finishing 9 of 16 from the field.

The Terrapins led 41-24 at halftime after making 61.5% of their shots.

Maryland returns home to play Illinois on Sunday. Penn State continues a three-game homestand against Washington on Feb. 5.