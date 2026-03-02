 Skip navigation
No. 3 South Carolina holds off No. 16 Kentucky 60-56

  
Published March 1, 2026 07:45 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky — Madina Okot had 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 3 South Carolina to a 60-56 win over No. 16 Kentucky on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (29-2, 15-1 Southeastern Conference) took a 54-43 lead with 8:28 left in the game, but only got baskets from Okot and Tessa Johnson the rest of the game as the Wildcats (21-9, 8-8 Southeastern Conference) mounted a late rally.

Clara Strack had 24 points and nine rebounds, scoring eight points down the stretch, to lead the rally. The Wildcats had the ball down two at 58-56, but Teonni Key missed a layup and a tie-up on the rebound gave South Carolina the ball. Okot put in a layup for the final basket.

Johnson had 12 points and Raven Johnson added 11 for the Gamecocks.

Strack was 11 of 19 for the game, but the rest of the Wildcats shot 13 of 44.

South Carolina led 33-27 at the half, but a quick 10-4 run by Kentucky sparked by a pair of 3-pointers from Asia Boone tied the game at 37.

Okot quickly put the Gamecocks ahead with consecutive layups and they took a 54-43 lead and held on for the win.

Boone was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 11 points.

Up next

South Carolina: Friday in SEC tournament as top seed.

Kentucky: TBD in SEC tournament.