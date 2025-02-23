No. 8 Ohio State women cruise to a 98-46 win over Purdue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Chance Gray led all scorers with 21 points, Jaloni Cambridge added 20 and the No. 8 Ohio State women cruised to a 98-46 win over Purdue on Sunday.

Cotie McMahon added 16 points while Ajae Petty had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten).

Rashunda Jones had 11 points for Purdue (9-18, 2-14), the only Boilermakers player to score in double figures. Reagan Bass added eight points.

Takeaways

Purdue: It was a sloppy game for Purdue as the team committed 21 turnovers that led to 35 points for Ohio State.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes were able to get out and run, holding a plus-eight edge in steals (12-4) and outscoring Purdue 13-0 on the fastbreak.

Key moment

Gray scored eight points in 37 seconds on three possessions early in the third quarter, forcing the Boilermakers to take a timeout.

Key stat

Ohio State shot 51.9% from 3-point range hitting 14 of 27 attempts. Six players made 3-pointers, led by Gray’s five.

Up next

Ohio State closes out its home schedule on Wednesday against Michigan State. Purdue travels to Penn State on Thursday.

