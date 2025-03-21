 Skip navigation
Notre Dame races past Stephen F. Austin in NCAA women’s tourney, but Miles leaves with injury

  
Published March 21, 2025 05:47 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Olivia Miles departed Notre Dame’s 106-54 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the NCAA Tournament because of a left knee injury, casting a shadow over the school’s dominant performance in the first round on Friday.

Miles fell to the court under the SFA basket with 8:44 left in the fourth quarter. The senior guard limped off the court and headed to the team’s locker room.

Miles, a first-team All-ACC selection, finished with two points and eight assists. She missed the 2023-2024 season because of a knee injury.

Hannah Hidalgo and Sonia Citron each scored 24 points for third-seeded Notre Dame (27-5). Liza Karlen had 13 points.

Next up for the Irish is No. 6 seed Michigan (23-10) on Sunday.

Hidalgo also had six rebounds and five assists. Citron grabbed seven rebounds.

Notre Dame forced 28 turnovers, including 18 steals, while committing only 11. The Fighting Irish piled up a 38-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

Trinity Moore led SFA with 14 points.

The Fighting Irish led 26-13 after one quarter and 46-25 at halftime.