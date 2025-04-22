 Skip navigation
Omaha women’s basketball coach Carrie Banks fired after five straight losing seasons

  
Published April 22, 2025 01:03 PM

OMAHA, Neb. — Carrie Banks has been fired as Omaha women’s basketball coach after five straight losing seasons, athletic director Adrian Dowell announced Tuesday.

The Mavericks were 14-17 overall last season and tied for seventh in the nine-team Summit League at 5-11. None of her five teams finished higher than tied for fifth.

Banks was an assistant at Ohio State when Omaha hired her in 2020. She was 51-89 with the Mavericks.

“Today I informed Carrie Banks, our student-athletes and coaches in the women’s basketball program of my decision to make a leadership change for the head coaching position,” Dowell said. “After careful assessment of the program, I am confident that under new leadership, we can achieve an elevated standard of competitive success.”