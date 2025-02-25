Texas celebrates first No. 1 ranking in 21 years by leaning on defense to beat Georgia 57-26

ATHENS, Ga. — Texas, buoyed by its first No. 1 ranking in 21 years, leaned on its defense to overcome a sluggish start and beat Georgia 57-26 on Monday night.

Taylor Jones had 17 points and matched her career-high 16 rebounds as Texas (27-2, 13-1 Southeastern Conference) extended its winning streak to 11 games. Rori Harmon and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda each added 10 points.

Earlier Monday, Texas moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 16, 2004.

De’Mauri Flournoy led Georgia (10-18, 2-12) with nine points.

Texas led only 20-16 at halftime and 20-18 early in the second half. Georgia’s Asia Avinger had a steal before missing a layup in a failed opportunity to tie the game.

Texas outscored Georgia 37-10 in the second half.

Takeaways

Texas: Harmon had three steals as the Longhorns forced 25 turnovers. Texas claimed a 30-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

Georgia: The Lady Bulldogs were denied their first win over a No. 1 team since beating Tennessee in the 2004 SEC Tournament.

Key moment

Following Georgia’s missed chance to pull even early in the second half, three consecutive baskets by Jones helped Texas regain momentum. The Longhorns stretched the lead to double figures for the first time at 32-22 and led 34-22 entering the final period.

Up next

Both teams will return to action on Thursday night, when Texas plays at Mississippi State and Georgia plays host to Auburn.