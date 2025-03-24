 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
Rays ace Shane McClanahan sidelined by an inflamed nerve in his left triceps
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list
koby_brea.jpg
Koby Brea leads the way as Kentucky beats Illinois 84-75 for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019

Top Clips

nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
Rays ace Shane McClanahan sidelined by an inflamed nerve in his left triceps
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list
koby_brea.jpg
Koby Brea leads the way as Kentucky beats Illinois 84-75 for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019

Top Clips

nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Van Lith has double-double and TCU women going to 1st Sweet 16 in after 85-70 win over Louisville

  
Published March 23, 2025 09:37 PM

Agnes Emma-Nnopu scored 23 points with four 3-pointers, Hailey Van Lith had a double-double against her former team and second-seeded TCU advanced to its first NCAA Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament with an 85-70 win over seventh-seeded Louisville on Sunday.

Van Lith had 16 points and 10 assists after going to a Final Four and two other Elite Eight games with Louisville from 2021-23. She played in her 19th tourney game, the most among active players, after going to another Elite Eight with LSU last season.

Sedona Prince had 19 points and Donovyn Hunter 18, including three 3-pointers in a 17-0 run that put the Horned Frogs (33-3) ahead to stay.

Jayda Curry had a career-high 41 points for the Cardinals (22-11). She already had 15 of those when when she made a jumper that put them up 17-13 with 2:57 left in the first quarter. before TCU’s game-turning run when Van Lith made the go-ahead basket.

Before winning twice at home when hosting for the first time, the Big 12 champion Horned Frogs hadn’t even made the NCAA field in 15 years — and last won a tourney game since 2006. They were 1-17 in conference games two years ago before Mark Campbell became their coach and has since brought in 11 transfers, most with NCAA experience.

They are now headed to Birmingham, Alabama, and a rematch with third-seeded Notre Dame (28-5). TCU beat the Fighting Irish 76-68 in the Cayman Islands on Nov. 29, an early indication of what could be a special season for the Frogs.

Curry opened the game with a steal and a breakaway layup after a bad pass by Van Lith. After her fast start, the Cardinals missed 13 shots in a row before finally score again nearly six minutes into the second quarter.

Olivia Cochran finished a five-season career with Louisville by scoring 15 points.

Hunter, who was on Oregon State’s team that beat Notre Dame in last year’s Sweet 16, made her first 3 with 1:59 left in the first quarter to start that run. She made consecutive 3s to open the second quarter.

Emma-Nnopu was part of Stanford’s national championship as a freshman in 2021 and went to another Final Four with the Cardinal as a sophomore.

Takeaways

Louisville, now with five freshmen playing regular minutes, had made it to at least the Elite Eight in five consecutive seasons before losing a first-round game last year, its only time doing that in 16 tourney appearances for coach Jeff Walz. The Cardinals would have faced Van Lith and LSU in the second round last year had they not lost to 11th-seeded Middle Tennessee.

TCU finished 21-0 inside Schollmaier Arena this season, and have won 24 home games in a row overall. The Frogs led 47-26 at halftime, matching their largest lead. They shot 70% (19 of 27) in the first half while not missing consecutive shots and twice making six in a row.