NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight's record
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Jones scores 19 points as No. 18 Marquette snaps 3-game skid by defeating DePaul 68-58

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton
McNeeley scores 38 points to lead UConn past No. 24 Creighton 70-66 for first win in Omaha
nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Indiana beats No. 11 Michigan State 71-67, leaving Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Knight’s record
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Jones scores 19 points as No. 18 Marquette snaps 3-game skid by defeating DePaul 68-58

nbc_cbb_indianamichstate_250211.jpg
Highlights: Indiana spoils Izzo’s shot at history
nbc_cbb_creightonuconn_250211.jpg
Highlights: UConn knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_indiana_woodsonintv_250211.jpg
Woodson: Indiana playing for NCAA tournament

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vonleh scores 21 and No. 25 Baylor women beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65

  
Published February 12, 2025 01:03 AM

WACO, Texas — Aaronette Vonleh scored 15 of her 21 points in the second half, Bella Fontleroy had 15 points and four 3-pointers, and No. 25 Baylor beat 18th-ranked West Virginia 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Baylor led by double figures for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter until West Virginia scored six straight to get within 70-61 with 3:31 left. Jada Walker answered at the other end with a three-point play and she scored again with 2:18 left for a 75-61 lead.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had nine points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, and Sarah Andrews had 12 points and seven assists for Baylor (21-5, 11-2 Big 12). Walker scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half.

Jordan Harrison led West Virginia (19-5, 9-4) with 20 points. JJ Quinerly, averaging 19 points per game, added 17 points.

Andrews made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the first half to give Baylor a 36-26 lead. The Bears’ largest lead of the game came on a basket by Vonleh with 4:47 left in the third quarter to make it 50-34.

Baylor is off to its best start to conference play in the Nicki Collen era. The Bears play at Texas Tech on Saturday.