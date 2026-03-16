Women’s March Madness Region 1, Fort Worth Breakdown: It all starts (and likely ends) with UConn

The streaks keep rolling on for UConn, which enters its 37th consecutive NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with 50 consecutive victories dating to last season.

The defending national champion Huskies (34-0) naturally enter the 2026 March Madness as the top overall seed in the women’s tournament and No. 1 in the Fort Worth Region 1.

Led by Big East Player of the Year Sarah Strong, Serah Williams and Azzi Fudd, the Huskies have virtually no weaknesses — and they will be the overwhelming favorite to win the region and contend for their record-extending 13th national championship.

2026 March Madness Selection Sunday results: What is the full bracket for the women’s NCAA tournament? Selection Sunday sets the March Madness bracket in stone, so here’s everything you need to know about the seeding and format for the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Breaking down Region 1:

No. 1 seed: UConn

It all starts (and probably ends) with the Huskies. Even though the narrative is familiar for Geno Auriemma in his 41st season, the UConn head coach said he has tried to be more in the moment since last season because he got too caught up in the pressure of being the best. On that note, there is some enjoyment in being the No. 1 seed — but it ultimately means nothing.

“We’ve had a pretty good run up to this point,” Auriemma said Sunday night in perhaps the understatement of the century in college sports. “It’s probably mainly ceremonial to go around saying, ‘We’re No. 1!’ but it’s rewarding for the kids. Whether you’ve won two, three or four (titles) before, you’ve got to go the beat the best teams on the court. Let’s go do it.”

Top challenger: Vanderbilt

The second-seeded Commodores could pose the biggest threat to the Huskies for two main reasons. Star sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes leads the nation in scoring at more than 27 points per game. And she’s coached by Shea Ralph, who knows Auriemma’s tactics and tendencies as well as anyone. Ralph won the 2000 championship as the most outstanding player and then won six championships as a UConn assistant before leaving for Pittsburgh and then Vanderbilt.

Region 1, Fort Worth first-round matchups

At Storrs, Conn.

1. UConn (34-0)

16. UTSA (18-15)

8. Iowa State (22-9)

9. Syracuse (23-8)

At Chapel Hill, North Carolina

4. North Carolina (26-7)

13. Western Illinois (26-5)

5. Maryland (23-8)

12. Murray State (31-3)

At Columbus, Ohio

6. Notre Dame (22-10)

11. Fairfield (28-4)

3. Ohio State (26-7)

14. Howard (26-7)

At Nasvhille Tennessee

7. Illinois (21-11)

10. Colorado (22-11)

2. Vanderbilt (27-4)

15. High Point (27-5)

