By Josh Schrock July 05, 2019 11:15 AM

The Queen of the North has spoken.

United States Women's National Team star forward Alex Morgan came under some unnecessary heat recently when she celebrated what would eventually be the game-winning goal in the USWNT's 2-1 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal win over England by standing tall and mimicking sipping tea.

Even though Morgan explained the tea-sipping was meant to mock those spreading gossip or "tea" about the USWNT, many believed she was taking a shot at England with the celly. 

Morgan hit back at critics for the sexist double standard the faux outrage has revealed, and she got some backup Friday from "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, who Morgan has said her celebration was an homage to.

Even though Turner currently is on her honeymoon, she brought enough fire to heat the halls of Winterfell while defending Morgan in a short Instagram video.

The Queen has spoken.

Morgan and the USWNT have been a lightning rod all World Cup. From former goalie Hope Solo's criticism of head coach Jill Ellis to President Donald Trump's Twitter attack on winger Megan Rapinoe, the USWNT has had to deal with a lot more off the pitch than it would have liked.

Despite all the "tea" surrounding the team, Morgan, Rapinoe and Co. are a Sunday win against the Netherlands away from winning back-to-back World Cup titles for the first time in history.

That's the tea.

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff July 05, 2019 10:15 PM

Bronze is better than nothing at all, right? 

While the United State Women's National Team will face the Netherlands on Sunday in the 2019 Women's World Cup championship game, England will take on Sweeden for third place Saturday. Both teams certainly would rather return home with the medal as opposed to being empty-handed. 

England will be led by Ellen White. The forward's five goals are tied with USWNT star Alex Morgan for the most of the tournament.

Stina Blackstenius and Kosovare Asllani have each scored two goals for Sweeden. 

Here's how to watch the Women's World Cup third-place match live online.

When: Saturday, July 6, at 8 a.m. PT
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go and FuboTV

By Josh Schrock July 05, 2019 10:25 AM

All the talk after the United States Women's National Team semifinal win over England in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup should have been about the American's crisp play, resilience and march toward history Sunday in Lyon.

Instead, the talk centered on star forward Alex Morgan and whether or not her tea-sipping celebration after what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the USA's 2-1 win over the Three Lionesses was distasteful. 

(Spoiler alert: It wasn't.)

As Morgan and the USWNT prepare to face the Netherlands in the World Cup Final on Sunday, the star striker was asked about the (faux) outrage surrounding her celly, and she delivered a perfect rebuttal to critics of her and her team.


“There is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate but not too much and have to do something, but it always needs to be a limited fashion,” she said. “You see men celebrate all over the world in big tournaments, you know, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is.

“When I look at sipping a cup of tea, I’m a little taken aback and kind of laugh about it to see all the criticism. So, I’m a little disappointed about that.”

The criticism of Morgan came from those who believed she was mocking England's tradition of drinking tea, but she says it was meant to mock all the gossip or "tea" being spread about the USWNT.

“My celebration was actually more about, ‘That’s the tea,’ which is telling a story, spreading the news,” Morgan said, via Yahoo! Sports' Dan Wetzel. “It wasn’t a hit to England in any way.”

Morgan and the USWNT have been the focal point of conversation over the last month in France. From President Donald Trump scolding winger Megan Rapinoe to the hub-bub surrounding Morgan's celebration, the USA has been a lightning rod for "tea" during this World Cup. 

Rapinoe, who sat out during the semifinal win over England, roasted her teammate's critics for their ridiculous and eye-roll-inducing outrage, something she knows a thing or two about.

Be sure, should the USWNT complete their bid for back-to-back World Cup titles Sunday, the celebrations won't be subdued. Nor should they be.

