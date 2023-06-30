 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Tour de France
WATCH: Tour de France
Don’t miss the action as cyclists kick off the 2023 Tour de France with a hilly 182km journey through Bilbao in Stage 1. Watch live on NBC, Peacock, or the NBC Sports app.
Live and Upcoming
Image for Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort - Final Rd
Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort - Final Rd
live
Golf Channel
live
Tour de France: Stage 1
Peacock
live
TDF Stage 1 (World Feed)
Peacock
live
Betfred British Masters: Rd. 3
Peacock
live
Betfred British Masters - Rd 3
Golf Channel

Latest Headlines
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
NBA Free Agency Tracker: Every important trade, signing, rumor, and report in one place
  • Kurt Helin
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_bfa_helinondgreen_230620.jpg
07:32
Green reportedly returning to Warriors on four-year, $102 million contract
  • Kurt Helin
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers
Irving reportedly re-signs with Mavericks for three years, $126 million
  • Kurt Helin
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Francona back running club after health scare
Premier League preseason
Premier League preseason schedule: Dates, calendar, summer tours
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
10:06
Hamler, Broncos agree to reworked contract

Player News

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
05:20
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Shane van Gisbergen caught up with NBC Sports’ Zach Catanzareti to discuss his Cup Series debut at Chicago Street Course this weekend, the adjustment from Australia’s Supercars Championship to NASCAR and more.
nbc_cyc_tourdefrancepreviewv2_230615.jpg
07:35
Previewing the 2023 Tour de France
Sam Bewley and Brent Bookwater preview next month’s 2023 Tour de France and highlight the cyclists to watch in this year’s competition.

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
June 30, 2023 09:10 PM
Rickie Fowler connects with perhaps his biggest fan, Mohawk Bob, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler also reflects on his strong performance through the first two rounds and looks ahead to the weekend.
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
1:41
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
5:18
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
0:54
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
1:55
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
0:52
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
NBC Sports Podcasts

NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_nas_chicagopreview_230608.jpg
05:24
Dale Jr. previews Chicago Street Race
Ride along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he previews the circuit for the NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race, Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
55
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers draw their best versions of the Chicago Street Course ahead of the highly anticipated Grant Park 220.
nbc_nas_mm_expectations_230629.jpg
05:54
How will Next Gen car fare in Chicago?
Dave Burns, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman preview NASCAR’s first race on a street course in its 75-year history, explaining why they’re all intrigued to see how Chicago’s restart zone will impact the action.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Press Conference
Dr. Diandra: Chicago street course a return to NASCAR’s roots
This weekend’s Cup race in Chicago (5:30 p.m.
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
01:06
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
See how well these NASCAR drivers know the Windy City with a little Chicago trivia ahead of this weekend’s street race action.
nbc_nas_mm_predictionsv2_230629.jpg
03:36
Truex, Reddick, Allmendinger are drivers to watch
Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman, and Dustin Long select the drivers they’re keeping an eye on in Chicago, including Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski.
CE.jpg
04:13
Elliott, Cindric have plenty at stake in Chicago
Dave Burns, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman discuss Cup Series drivers who have plenty on the line during the Chicago Street Race, including Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric.

Rotoworld

etienne.jpg
04:38
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Get ready for the 2023 season and another year of fantasy football action as our writers preview every squad’s offensive outlook, win totals and more.
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
04:29
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
Trevor Lawrence heads into his third NFL season with Calvin Ridley added to his 2022 group of pass catchers.
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
01:05
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
George Bissell discusses the emergence of Reese Olson and the unexpected rebirth of Tommy Pham in the latest Pickups of the Day.
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak break down the latest NFL news before identifying players they need to gain more information on in training camp.
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,

2023 Tour de France

France Cycling Tour de France
07:35
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
nbc_cyc_tdf_contenderspreview_230629.jpg
26:38
Pogacar, Vinegaard lead Tour de France favorites
Former champions Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard headline the list of title contenders for the 2023 Tour de France.
Egan Bernal
07:35
2023 Tour de France cyclists to watch
Ten riders to watch at the Tour de France, live on NBC Sports and Peacock from July 1-23.
160524 TDF
07:35
2023 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
2023 Tour de France stage-by-stage route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times.

NFL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 02 Rose Bowl Game
09:49
David Pollack out at ESPN
Former Bengals linebacker David Pollack was among the many on-air personalities let go by ESPN on Friday.
Capitol Hill Coverage - Washington, DC
25:06
Rep. Jamie Raskin urges NFL to disclose outcome of Mary Jo White’s investigation of Commanders
The NFL has repeatedly vowed to disclose the outcome of attorney Mary Jo White’s investigation of the Washington Commanders.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs
03:49
Hassan Haskins charged with aggravated assault by strangulation
Titans running back Hassan Haskins faces an aggravated assault by strangulation charge after a violent argument with his girlfriend, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.
Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin
25:06
Damar Hamlin: I wake up every day thinking how I can impact the world
Damar Hamlin’s second chance at life has led to so many blessings that the Bills safety isn’t about to waste a day.

MLB

Austin Gomber
07:04
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June wasn’t enough to overcome a six-run third inning by the Chicago White Sox.

Golf

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
07:06
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of action at the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd1hl_230629.jpg
07:17
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
nbc_golf_pga_ludvigabergintv_230629.jpg
01:47
Aberg embracing packed schedule
Ludvig Aberg reflects on his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as a busy couple of weeks in his life.
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
03:31
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski shares his excitement ahead of the U.S. Senior Open to be played at SentryWorld Golf Course in his home state of Wisconsin and describes what it means to the local community.
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
03:03
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole
Jayda Dookie joins Golf Central to talk about her path in becoming the first female caddie at Seminole Golf Club and what skills she will take with her to Michigan State on a $125,000 golf-related scholarship.
nbc_golf_gcpod_gthit_230628_1920x1080_2238755907977.jpg
04:17
Breaking down golfers on U.S. Ryder Cup bubble
The Golf Channel podcast evaluates players like Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and more on the bubble for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

NBA

Fred VanVleet
Houston gets their point guard with three year, $130 max deal with Fred VanVleet
LeBron James was pumping up his, VanVleet’s agent after this record contract
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
Nets reportedly trade Joe Harris to Pistons for draft picks
This changes the dynamic of Detroit going after Cam Johnson in free agency
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
KJ Martin Jr. trade talks reportedly have ramped up with deal “increasingly likely”
The Rockets are reshaping their roster this offseason and Martin may be without a chair when the music stops.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
What led to James Harden demanding a trade from Philadelphia 76ers?
What Harden expected from Philadelphia and what they appeared ready to offer were very different numbers.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,

Premier League

Football, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualification: Italy vs England
Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window
We are all set for a very busy summer transfer window, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move.
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
The wait is finally over for Manchester City!
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Premier League fixtures
16:06
Premier League fixtures 2023-24: Schedule, how to watch live, dates, odds
The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
With the Premier League season a little over a month away, the summer of football betting previews series continues with a spotlight on newly promoted Luton Town.
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Olympics

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
Annie Lazor, a Tokyo Olympic breaststroke medalist, is retiring from swimming competition after the national championships.
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
06:52
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Top eight results from the 2023 U.S. Swimming Championships, where the top two in most events make the world championships team.
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
06:00
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby went one-two in the 100m breaststroke at the U.S. Swimming Championships to make the world team.
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
06:36
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1500m at a Diamond League track and field meet in Lausanne, Switzerland.

College Football

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
For a second straight year, the Irish turned to the transfer market to find a place kicker. Spencer Shrader struggled from distance in 2022, can he return to his 2021 form in South Bend?
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
13:09
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Will Ferrell joins DPS to talk about his new movie, “You’re Cordially Invited,” and if he will join the show on its trip to Dublin for Navy vs. Notre Dame.
Drayk Bowen
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 34 Drayk Bowen, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, baseball infielder
The in-state product led many of the Irish recruiting efforts over the last year. Now his focus turns to putting on muscle before focusing on his primary sport.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 38 Davis Sherwood, junior fullback/H-back, former walk-on
A high school linebacker, a special teams maven and a hard-headed blocker, but could Davis Sherwood become a receiving threat?

Betting

NFL: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
03:38
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
Betting the NFL: Cash vs. Coasters
nbcs_edge_wyr_fullshow_230629.jpg
02:35
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of “Would You Rather”, debating if they’d rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
Philadelphia Phillies v Oakland Athletics
01:21
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Thursday, including a pick in the Guardians vs Royals and a Taijuan Walker prop against the Cubs.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Lucas Giolito
07:01
MLB Best Bets, June 28: Yankees vs Athletics, Lucas Giolito Props
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bets for the Wednesday card, including Lucas Giolito taking on the Los Angeles Angels, and a ML pick between the Yankees and Athletics.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Brother From Another

nbc_bfa_lonzoball_230623.jpg
03:11
‘What’s the truth’ around Ball injury?
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to analyze the recent news that Lonzo Ball will miss the entire 2023 NBA season and outlines Ball’s potential future career choices.
nbc_bfa_mystics_230623.jpg
06:35
How Monumental Sports investment impacts Mystics
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker analyze how NBC Sports Washington’s rebranding as Monumental Sports Network, plus Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s investment into D.C. sports, impacts the Mystics.
nbc_bfa_cp3pooltrade_230623.jpg
19:06
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
Zena Keita and The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson join Ladies First Fridays to react to the Warriors landing Chris Paul from the Wizards for Jordan Poole and what the trade means for both teams.
nbc_bfa_brandonmiller_230623.jpg
07:23
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.

On Her Turf

Louisville v Iowa
Hailey Van Lith sets record straight on toughness, LSU, 3x3 and more
Hailey Van Lith opens up about the criticism she’s received for her passion, what she’s most excited for at LSU, and her goals for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
OL Reign v Portland Thorns FC - 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup
01:11
Costa Rica and NWSL star Rocky Rodriguez on the complexities of her “American dream”
Costa Rica’s Rocky Rodriguez on her journey to Penn State and the pros, and the complicated emotions of leaving family to pursue her dream.
NWSL: Portland Thorns FC at OL Reign
How motherhood has shaped USWNT’s Crystal Dunn on and off the soccer field
Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, USWNT star player Crystal Dunn discusses how being a mother has impacted her perspective as a player and a person.
NBCS_Golf_GC_OnHerTurf_ElisaGaudet_INTV_050421_1920x1080.jpg
Women’s Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to provide opportunity and community through golf
Women’s Golf Day found Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to grow the game globally irrespective of race, religion, language, geography or economic status.

Local coverage

Draymond Green
Why Draymond’s four-year, $100 million contract is win for Warriors, fans
The Warriors took care of their No. 1 offseason priority on Friday when Golden State reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with Draymond Green.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race Press Conference
What does the NASCAR Chicago race winner get? Details on the trophy, prize, money, playoff points
Thirty-seven drivers will be vying to win the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday.
James Harden 76ers
As Sixers field Harden trade calls, Morey again has massive, tricky decision to make
Marc Jackson and Danny Pommells dissect the latest rumors of James Harden opting-in and the Sixers now looking for a trade partner for the future Hall of Famer.
DeAndre Hopkins
Why Bentley, Parker extensions shouldn’t impact Pats’ pursuit of Hopkins
The Patriots still have plenty of cash left for DeAndre Hopkins if they want to give it to him.

Latest

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
05:19
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
The 50th anniversary of the RedBull Nationals will be streamed live on Peacock. Watch Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson in their return to action.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
05:19
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Chase Sexton has been the only rider to seriously challenge Jett Lawrence through an entire moto and he’s in better shape than he was in that race.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago
04:29

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
All the details for Saturday’s inaugural Xfinity Series race on the Chicago streets.
Syndication: USA TODAY
04:10
Brian Callahan: This is best offensive line we’ve had since I joined the Bengals
The Bengals have put a lot of effort into finding the right players to protect quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan thinks they’ve hit on the right combination.
USFL: JUN 25 South Division Championship - Birmingham Stallions vs New Orleans Breakers
11:37
USFL exec Moose Johnston was surprised by ratings race with XFL
In its second year of its second iteration, the USFL generated comparable TV ratings to the third-ever first season of the XFL.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
broncos helmet getty
25:06
Darren Drozdov, NFL player turned pro wrestler, dies at 54
Darren Drozdov, who had a brief career as an NFL player and then became much more famous as a professional wrestler, has died at the age of 54.
panthers helmet ap
25:06
Panthers cut Myles Dorn to make room for Taylor Stallworth
The Panthers made the signing of free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to a one-year deal official Friday.
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
09:49
Colin Kaepernick vows to “keep fighting” for an NFL opportunity that likely will never come
Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,