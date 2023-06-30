Don’t miss the action as cyclists kick off the 2023 Tour de France with a hilly 182km journey through Bilbao in Stage 1. Watch live on NBC, Peacock, or the NBC Sports app.
Shane van Gisbergen caught up with NBC Sports’ Zach Catanzareti to discuss his Cup Series debut at Chicago Street Course this weekend, the adjustment from Australia’s Supercars Championship to NASCAR and more.
Sam Bewley and Brent Bookwater preview next month’s 2023 Tour de France and highlight the cyclists to watch in this year’s competition.
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Rickie Fowler connects with perhaps his biggest fan, Mohawk Bob, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler also reflects on his strong performance through the first two rounds and looks ahead to the weekend.
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
The Golf Central crew analyzes the strong play of Collin Morikawa, who is tied for fifth entering Round 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and appears to be trending upwards entering the weekend.
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Watch as Rickie Fowler chips in for eagle at the par-5 No. 17 hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
After two rounds of play, Taylor Moore sits tied atop the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic entering the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.
Ride along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he previews the circuit for the NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race, Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Several NASCAR Cup Series drivers draw their best versions of the Chicago Street Course ahead of the highly anticipated Grant Park 220.
Dave Burns, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman preview NASCAR’s first race on a street course in its 75-year history, explaining why they’re all intrigued to see how Chicago’s restart zone will impact the action.
This weekend’s Cup race in Chicago (5:30 p.m.
See how well these NASCAR drivers know the Windy City with a little Chicago trivia ahead of this weekend’s street race action.
Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman, and Dustin Long select the drivers they’re keeping an eye on in Chicago, including Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, AJ Allmendinger, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski.
Dave Burns, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman discuss Cup Series drivers who have plenty on the line during the Chicago Street Race, including Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric.
Get ready for the 2023 season and another year of fantasy football action as our writers preview every squad’s offensive outlook, win totals and more.
Trevor Lawrence heads into his third NFL season with Calvin Ridley added to his 2022 group of pass catchers.
George Bissell discusses the emergence of Reese Olson and the unexpected rebirth of Tommy Pham in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak break down the latest NFL news before identifying players they need to gain more information on in training camp.
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
Former champions Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard headline the list of title contenders for the 2023 Tour de France.
Ten riders to watch at the Tour de France, live on NBC Sports and Peacock from July 1-23.
2023 Tour de France stage-by-stage route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times.
Former Bengals linebacker David Pollack was among the many on-air personalities let go by ESPN on Friday.
The NFL has repeatedly vowed to disclose the outcome of attorney Mary Jo White’s investigation of the Washington Commanders.
Titans running back Hassan Haskins faces an aggravated assault by strangulation charge after a violent argument with his girlfriend, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.
Damar Hamlin’s second chance at life has led to so many blessings that the Bills safety isn’t about to waste a day.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.
Before the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June wasn’t enough to overcome a six-run third inning by the Chicago White Sox.
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of action at the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
Check out the best shots and moments from the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
Ludvig Aberg reflects on his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as a busy couple of weeks in his life.
NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski shares his excitement ahead of the U.S. Senior Open to be played at SentryWorld Golf Course in his home state of Wisconsin and describes what it means to the local community.
Jayda Dookie joins Golf Central to talk about her path in becoming the first female caddie at Seminole Golf Club and what skills she will take with her to Michigan State on a $125,000 golf-related scholarship.
The Golf Channel podcast evaluates players like Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and more on the bubble for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
LeBron James was pumping up his, VanVleet’s agent after this record contract
This changes the dynamic of Detroit going after Cam Johnson in free agency
The Rockets are reshaping their roster this offseason and Martin may be without a chair when the music stops.
What Harden expected from Philadelphia and what they appeared ready to offer were very different numbers.
We are all set for a very busy summer transfer window, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2023-24 have arrived as the new season is already fast approaching and now you can plan ahead for the 380 games coming your way.
With the Premier League season a little over a month away, the summer of football betting previews series continues with a spotlight on newly promoted Luton Town.
Annie Lazor, a Tokyo Olympic breaststroke medalist, is retiring from swimming competition after the national championships.
Top eight results from the 2023 U.S. Swimming Championships, where the top two in most events make the world championships team.
Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby went one-two in the 100m breaststroke at the U.S. Swimming Championships to make the world team.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1500m at a Diamond League track and field meet in Lausanne, Switzerland.
For a second straight year, the Irish turned to the transfer market to find a place kicker. Spencer Shrader struggled from distance in 2022, can he return to his 2021 form in South Bend?
Will Ferrell joins DPS to talk about his new movie, “You’re Cordially Invited,” and if he will join the show on its trip to Dublin for Navy vs. Notre Dame.
The in-state product led many of the Irish recruiting efforts over the last year. Now his focus turns to putting on muscle before focusing on his primary sport.
A high school linebacker, a special teams maven and a hard-headed blocker, but could Davis Sherwood become a receiving threat?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of “Would You Rather”, debating if they’d rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Thursday, including a pick in the Guardians vs Royals and a Taijuan Walker prop against the Cubs.
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bets for the Wednesday card, including Lucas Giolito taking on the Los Angeles Angels, and a ML pick between the Yankees and Athletics.
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to analyze the recent news that Lonzo Ball will miss the entire 2023 NBA season and outlines Ball’s potential future career choices.
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker analyze how NBC Sports Washington’s rebranding as Monumental Sports Network, plus Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s investment into D.C. sports, impacts the Mystics.
Zena Keita and The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson join Ladies First Fridays to react to the Warriors landing Chris Paul from the Wizards for Jordan Poole and what the trade means for both teams.
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.
Hailey Van Lith opens up about the criticism she’s received for her passion, what she’s most excited for at LSU, and her goals for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Costa Rica’s Rocky Rodriguez on her journey to Penn State and the pros, and the complicated emotions of leaving family to pursue her dream.
Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, USWNT star player Crystal Dunn discusses how being a mother has impacted her perspective as a player and a person.
Women’s Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to provide opportunity and community through golf
Women’s Golf Day found Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to grow the game globally irrespective of race, religion, language, geography or economic status.
The Warriors took care of their No. 1 offseason priority on Friday when Golden State reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with Draymond Green.
Thirty-seven drivers will be vying to win the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday.
Marc Jackson and Danny Pommells dissect the latest rumors of James Harden opting-in and the Sixers now looking for a trade partner for the future Hall of Famer.
The Patriots still have plenty of cash left for DeAndre Hopkins if they want to give it to him.
The 50th anniversary of the RedBull Nationals will be streamed live on Peacock. Watch Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson in their return to action.
Chase Sexton has been the only rider to seriously challenge Jett Lawrence through an entire moto and he’s in better shape than he was in that race.
All the details for Saturday’s inaugural Xfinity Series race on the Chicago streets.
The Bengals have put a lot of effort into finding the right players to protect quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan thinks they’ve hit on the right combination.
In its second year of its second iteration, the USFL generated comparable TV ratings to the third-ever first season of the XFL.
Darren Drozdov, who had a brief career as an NFL player and then became much more famous as a professional wrestler, has died at the age of 54.
The Panthers made the signing of free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to a one-year deal official Friday.
Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017.