McClanahan, who lasted just three innings in his start Friday, clearly isn’t quite right at the moment, and while it seems he’s capable of pitching through it, it seems clear that the Rays would be better off giving him a couple weeks to put the issue to bed. The timing is actually pretty good for the Rays, and fantasy managers, as he wouldn’t wind up missing too many starts due to the upcoming All-Star break. Tampa Bay could call up Evan McKendry or Elvin Rodriguez to take his rotation spot for a couple of weeks.