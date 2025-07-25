Report: NFL fined 100+ players, coaches and employees for scalping Super Bowl tickets

The NFL is cracking down on players, coaches and staffers who have sold Super Bowl tickets for more than face value.

About 100 players and about two dozen other employees were fined after an NFL investigation into sales of Super Bowl LIX tickets, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

All NFL players are permitted to buy two Super Bowl tickets at face value. They are not permitted to sell them for more than face value. Players who were found to have done so are being fined 1.5 times the face value of the tickets they bought, and will not be able to buy tickets to Super Bowl LX in February of 2026 unless their team is playing in it. Non-player employees who scalped their Super Bowl tickers are being fined double the face value.

NFL head of compliance Sabrina Perel issued a memo to teams about the league’s investigation.

“Our initial investigation has determined that a number of NFL players and coaches, employed by several NFL Clubs, sold Super Bowl tickets for more than the ticket’s face value in violation of the Policy,” the memo said. “This long-standing League Policy, which is specifically incorporated into the Collective Bargaining Agreement, prohibits League or Club employees, including players, from selling NFL game tickets acquired from their employer for more than the ticket’s face value or for an amount greater than the employee originally paid for the ticket, whichever is less. We are in the process of completing our investigation into this matter, but the investigation has revealed that club employees and players sold their tickets to a small number of ‘bundlers’ who were working with a ticket reseller to sell the Super Bowl tickets above face value.”

The league is making clear that it takes ticket scalping seriously and will be taking it even more seriously next year.

“In advance of Super Bowl LX, we will be enhancing the mandatory compliance training regarding the Policy for all League personnel, which will emphasize the specific requirements of the Policy and the broader principle that no one should profit personally from their NFL affiliation at the expense of our fans,” Perel said in the memo. “We will also increase the penalties for future violations of this Policy. All clubs must ensure their personnel understand and comply with this policy. Additional details regarding the enhanced compliance measures will be provided in early fall.”

No one implicated in the investigation has been identified publicly.