Houston Texans
The Packers selected Amari Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, and he showed some promise in his rookie season. But by the middle of his second season, he was released after a costly fumble. He took a lesson from that.
“I just took it all in and just took every day for a grain of salt honestly, because the NFL means not for long ,” Rodgers told the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “It can be taken from you any day. Just being able to soak it all in and just enjoy every single moment, was important to me.”
Rodgers was claimed off waivers by the Texans and played well late in the season.
“It’s part of the league. It happens to a lot of people. It doesn’t work out somewhere., but another opportunity opens up somewhere else,” Rodgers said. “Everything is not going to be peaches and cream. You just got to realize that just you just have to continue to grow and continue to believe in yourself and your craft and in the next opportunity just just make the best out of it.”
Rodgers is expected to have a role on the Texans this season, and he thinks lessons he learned with the Packers will help.
“I’m going to my third season, I have a lot of stuff that I’ve seen with the Packers. I was able to play with Aaron Rogers and Davante Adams the best of the best in the league. I was able to see it and see how they prepared, I took it in every single day and I just took it with me,” Rodgers said. “Just knowing that I’m more mature now, I know what it looks like I know what it takes to be successful in the league. I feel like that’s definitely gonna help me out.”
The Texans have had a break from organized work since the end of their offseason program, but rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud isn’t staying away from his teammates.
Stroud is still getting together with teammates to build up a comfort level ahead of his first NFL season. One recent session included wide receivers Robert Woods and Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz at the University of Houston, and Stroud said that his goal for the remaining time before camp is to continue building on what the team did over the course of the spring.
“It was good, definitely just building chemistry trying to get timing down and trying to be as best we can so we can get to training camp and dominate,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “That was the goal for that one to keep building and have a good offseason.”
Dell was a third-round pick in April and the Texans also added wideout Xavier Hutchinson in the sixth round. Stroud said that the rookies are spending a lot of time working on strengthening their bond.
“Yeah, we’re together 24-7,” Stroud said. “We’re doing all the hard stuff together, all the good stuff and we’re blessed enough to have a great rookie class. Those guys are at the forefront of that and we’re going to do well.”
The Texans haven’t anointed Stroud as their 2023 starter yet, but they attached their hopes for a brighter future to him with the second overall pick in April and anything he does now to speed up the arrival of that future will be much appreciated in Houston.
Laremy Tunsil is fired up about the Texans’ decision to hire DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach and the left tackle from Ryans’ former team also thinks the team has made a winning choice.
Trent Williams didn’t play on the side of the ball that Ryans coached during their time with the 49ers, but he spent the last three seasons facing off against Ryans’ defense in practice. He was left with a positive impression of Ryans’ coaching acumen and he believes that 2023 is going to be the start of an extended run of good things in Houston.
“Yeah, I think they got a steal ,” Williams said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He can be a staple for this organization for a long time. He’s a very talented coach. Obviously, has pedigree, played this game for a long time, played it the right way and he coaches it the right way. I think he’s going to have a lot of success out here.”
The Texans also hired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik away from the 49ers and Williams called him “a brilliant mind” who will do an “excellent job” in helping Ryans steer the Texans toward better days.
The Texans were 11-38 the past three seasons with four head coaches, including interim coach Romeo Crennel. They have another new head coach this season in DeMeco Ryans.
They also have a new quarterback, having finally put the Deshaun Watson era/scandal behind them.
The additions of Ryan and No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud give the Texans hope for the future.
“It’s a whole new vibe, man,” left tackle Laremy Tunsil said Friday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “DeMeco came in with that energy he brought from San Fran and just changed the whole vibe around the building, and that’s something that we needed, especially since these last three years we’ve been in a rut. So, DeMeco comes in the building, he brought some new coaches; we’ve got some new players. Man, it’s just a whole new vibe that’s in that building. It feels great to be there.”
The Texans fired Bill O’Brien during the 2020 season, replacing him with Crennel. They then had one-and-done head coaches in David Culley and Lovie Smith before hiring Ryans from the 49ers.
The Texans have overhauled their roster, with Stroud now the quarterback of the present and the future for the team.
“He handles himself well. He came in the building with these unbelievable leadership skills, and he’s killing it, man,” Tunsil said of Stroud. “How I describe C.J. — dawg. He’s a straight dawg. He comes in there ready to work. He handles the huddle perfectly and he goes out there and balls, man. You’ve got to appreciate that, especially in a young quarterback like C.J.”
The Texans have some good, young players to build around, which gives everyone in Houston hope that the future is bright.
The Cardinals released receiver DeAndre Hopkins on May 26, and he has remained a free agent since.
Hopkins visited the Patriots and Titans, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports both teams remain interested. Pelissero added that the sides have had communication this week, but no signing is imminent.
Hopkins wrote on social media Thursday that he will retire when he’s not a 1,000-yard receiver.
“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins said on threads. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”
Hopkins, 31, has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2020, having played only 19 games the past two seasons, while missing 15 to a suspension and injuries. He made 106 receptions for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons combined.
DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t have a new home yet.
The receiver remains a free agent and continues to wait for the right offer after visits to the Titans and Patriots.
Hopkins, though, said Thursday on social media that he will retire when he’s not a 1,000-yard receiver.
From 2017-19, in his final three seasons in Houston, Hopkins was one of the top receivers in the game, earning All-Pro all three seasons. In his first season in Arizona, Hopkins made 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns, which was his last 1,000-yard season and his last Pro Bowl season.
Hopkins, though, is convinced he can return to where he once was.
Ever year, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosts an exclusive July 4 party at his $50 million house in the Hamptons. This year, the party comes as he’s trying to grow the company into a major sports book operation — and as unprecedented attention is being paid to the NFL’s gambling policy.
Present at the event, based on the video Rubin posted on his Twitter page , were (to name a few) Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Raiders receiver Davante Adams posted a photo of himself and Burrow on Instagram. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was there.
Given Rubin’s sports-betting aspirations, and in light of the rash of suspensions imposed recently by the league on players for violating the gambling policy, there’s at least a question to be asked about whether and to what extent accepting extravagant hospitality from the CEO of a sports book company crosses the line.
Section 5 of the NFL’s gambling policy seems to apply generally to situations like this. “NFL Personnel may not accept a complimentary room, service, or other gift from a Gambling Entity if its value exceeds Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($250),” the policy states. “Any items accepted (other than de minimis food & beverages generally offered to all patrons) must be appropriately documented and verifiable upon request. Soliciting gifts of any value is never permissible.”
Nothing about that party appeared to be de minimis. It was big, it was exclusive, and it was lavish. And it was paid for by the CEO of a sports book company.
One argument could be that it wasn’t a Fanatics event, that it was Rubin’s private affair. That could be a distinction without a difference. Fanatics is Rubin, and Rubin is Fanatics. Also, if Fanatics footed the bill (and I’d be surprised if it didn’t), that argument collapses.
These are important distinctions that players will need to keep in mind, if they even know where the line resides. At what point does accepting an invitation from the CEO of a sports book become a violation of the gambling policy? And how thoroughly and completely is the league explaining to players and other NFL personnel what they can and can’t accept?
With so much about the gambling policy unclear and untested, it’s important for everyone to know where the potential traps are lurking. Just ask the guys who have been suspended for legally and properly betting on other sports in the wrong place.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died this week, drowning in Florida . Teammates and coaches have remembered him as a man with rare talent.
“I think of two things with Ryan,” former Patriots and Texans teammate Brian Hoyer told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “First, he always had a big grin and was always very lively. He brought a lot of energy and was super interactive with all his teammates. Second, it was his arm strength. He has the strongest arm I’ve ever seen to this day .”
Hoyer shared with Reiss a story from 2011, Mallett’s rookie season.
“I’ll never forget it, he was throwing a 16-yard, 18-yard in-cut and he threw the ball so hard that it hit off the receiver’s helmet and bounced straight up,” Hoyer said. “It almost hit the top of the [practice] bubble, because it ricocheted so hard off the guy’s helmet.”
Raiders coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also remembered Mallett’s strong arm.
“He could throw a strawberry through a battleship,” McDaniels told Reiss. “That’s how strong of an arm he had. . . . I remember a couple of times with the running backs, they’d be like four yards away, and he’d be looking downfield and then all of a sudden zip one to them and it would go right through their hands. It was one thing he was learning -- to throw the changeup sometimes. Because his fastball was his pitch, no doubt about it.”
“Ryan was a very talented player,” Texans G.M. Nick Caserio, the director of player personnel in New England in 2011, told Reiss. “He was as good of a thrower of the football in the draft that year that had a number of good quarterbacks. Ryan was smart, understood football and was somebody we thought could develop in our system.”
Mallett was the seventh quarterback drafted in the lockout year of 2011, when free agency was delayed until after the work stoppage ended in late July. Cam Newton, Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder were drafted in round one, and Andy Dalton and Colin Kaepernick were picked in round two.
“Ryan was well-liked by his teammates and they enjoyed being around him on a daily basis,” Caserio said. “I remember he spoke to us at the combine about wanting to coach when he was done playing, and he was living out what he set out to do.”
Ryan Mallett was 35. He had become in 2022 a high-school head coach.
We continue to extend our condolences to his family, friends, teammates, players, and colleagues.
The Texans have made a number of staff changes, including an additional title for General Manager Nick Caserio.
Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans have named Caserio executive vice president . He will continue his G.M. duties.
Jack Easterby previously served as the franchise’s executive vice president before parting ways with the team in October, giving Caserio full control of football operations. Caserio now has the title to go with the duties.
The Texans hired Caserio from the Patriots in January 2021, giving him a six-year contract. It was speculated this offseason that Caserio would leave the team after the draft, but he denied the rumors and now has a promotion.
The Texans have had other promotions and additions this offseason, per Alexander.
They hired William Burnham as assistant special teams coordinator and Joe Vernon as a special advisor to football operations. Vernon previously was a sports and business attorney.
The team gave running backs coach Danny Barrett the title assistant head coach. Barrett, 61, is beginning his sixth season with the Texans, remaining with the team through three coaching changes.
The Texans drafted safety Jalen Pitre in the second round in 2022 to replace Justin Reid, who left for the Chiefs in free agency. In his first season, Pitre was better than Reid, who was in his fifth season in 2022.
Pitre became the sixth player since 1991 to have at least 135 tackles and five interceptions, joining Rashad Jones, Lavonte David, London Fletcher, Donnie Edwards and Ray Lewis. Reid made 83 tackles and had no interceptions.
Pitre played 93 pecent of the Texans’ defensive snaps and recorded the most tackles of any NFL rookie.
“I look back and I say it was a great year ,” Pitre said this week, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I got a great number of turnovers and I think I was very impactful for the defense. Looking forward, I want to do a lot more and I want to be able to bring a lot more guys and help the team a lot more. That’s what I’m focused on going forward, and I think we’re going to continue to improve.”
Pitre, though, isn’t resting on his first season. He has spent the offseason working with private defensive backs coach Jacory Nichols. He also participated in a recent Cover One Elite camp in Hawaii with fellow Texans players Derek Stingley Jr., Jacobi Francis and Christian Harris.
“Overall, I feel like it was a good first season. A lot to learn from,” he said. “But I’m ready to start training camp. It can’t come fast enough.”