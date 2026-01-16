 Skip navigation
Bears' Williams is 'as good as advertised'
Does Mahomes need to 'temper expectations'?
What is Brown's future with the Eagles?

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Christian Gonzalez cleared to play, has no injury designation for Sunday

  
Published January 16, 2026 03:48 PM

The Texans will not have their top wideout for Sunday’s game in New England, but the Patriots will have their top cornerback.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said at his press conference that Christian Gonzalez was considered questionable to play as he worked his way back from a concussion, but the team’s final injury report shows that he has cleared the protocol and no longer has an injury designation. The Texans ruled wide receiver Nico Collins out with a concussion.

Edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. Running back Terrell Jennings (concussion) is also carrying a questionable tag into the weekend.

Jennings and cornerback Alex Austin (wrist) remain on injured reserve. Austin has no injury designation and the Patriots have an open spot on their 53-man roster.