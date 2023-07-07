New Orleans Saints
Veteran running back Mark Ingram has announced that this season he’ll be in the TV studio, not on the field.
Ingram and Fox Sports released a statement saying that he’ll be part of Fox’s college football studio show for the 2023 season. Although the 33-year-old Ingram didn’t specifically say he’s retired from the NFL, it appears that his playing days are over.
“I can’t wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football,” he said in a statement.
Ingram won the Heisman Trophy in 2009 at Alabama and was a first-round draft pick of the Saints in 2011. He played eight years in New Orleans, two in Baltimore, one in Houston, and then ended his career back in New Orleans. In 2022 he carried 62 times for 233 yards.
Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced today that he is in full remission, just months after a routine team physical revealed that he has cancer.
“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended,” Moreau wrote on social media.
The 26-year-old Moreau played his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders before agreeing to a contract with the Saints in March. But the Saints’ team doctors recognized troubling signs, referred him for more tests, and he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Although he was initially designated as having failed his physical, his prognosis was good enough that the Saints signed him in May to a three-year, $12 million contract with $8 million guaranteed.
Moreau participated in offseason practices with the Saints and expects to play this season.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Like many of his teammates, Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has been impressed by his new quarterback Derek Carr.
But with training camp approaching, Johnson noted that as New Orleans’ offense continues to evolve under coordinator Pete Carmichael, Carr may have better players around him than ever before.
“I feel like with Derek, there’s a lot of things you can do,” Johnson said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s been in an offense where he’s had Josh McDaniels, Jon Gruden, so he has a lot of that he can bring over to our offense. Obviously, we have a lot of pieces on our offense — which I think he’s probably never had before. So that’s something that he can use a little bit.
“So, a big credit to Pete — Pete’s been working his tail off this offseason. We’ve got some stuff in there that I’m like, ‘Pete, I’ve never seen this before, but I like it.’ So, I’m really excited for Pete going into Year Two. He’s been behind Sean for so long. So, he’s learned a lot and he’s ready to blow up now.”
While the Saints do have players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Jamaal Williams, Michael Thomas, Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau, and Johnson, Carr did go through last season with Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Moreau. Waller and Renfrow weren’t healthy for the entire season, but it’s not like Carr was playing with a bunch of scrubs before.
Johnson is entering his fourth season with the Saints, with the club having picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2020. So, Johnson spent one season with quarterback Drew Brees at the helm before going through the carousel of QBs over the last two years.
That’s likely why Johnson’s praise of Carr included a comparison to Brees.
“It honestly felt like we’ve been working with Derek for a while now, so OTAs was really good, really smooth,” Johnson said. “He’s giving me more of a feel — because he’s an older guy — he’s giving me a lot of Drew [Brees]. Going into the huddle, commanding the huddle, guys gravitating toward him — these are things [I saw from] how Drew conducted the offense and things like that.
“So, it’s giving me similar feels. And so I’m really excited about what Derek has and how he’s going to move this offense.”
Derek Carr was not happy to be benched by the Raiders for the final two games of last season.
“I was, for lack of a better term, I was very upset; I was mad ,” Carr told the Fresno Bee.
Carr said that as much as he wanted to remain a Raider, with the way the end of his tenure was handled, he knew he was going to have to move on this offseason.
“Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over,” he said. “Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it. But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just . . . it was time for me to move on. But who knows? You never know what will happen.”
Now the quarterback of the Saints, Carr is hoping he has found his final NFL home, after an abrupt end with the team he played for for the first nine years of his career.
Former Saints linebacker Scott Pelluer died late Monday. He was 64.
Pelluer’s brother Steve, a former NFL quarterback, told Adam Jude of the Seattle Times that Scott Pelluer was placed in a medically induced coma at a Seattle hospital following a cardiac arrest Thursday night.
“There was just something about him — a vibrancy, a passion,” Steve Pelluer, a quarterback for the Cowboys and Chiefs, told Jude on Tuesday. “He was a man’s man. He had great friends. He cared for people well. And his players enjoyed playing for him.”
Scott Pelluer was a standout linebacker at Washington State from 1977-80 before the Cowboys made him a fourth-round pick in 1981. He never played for the Cowboys, though, as they cut him out of training camp.
The Saints signed him and he spent all five of his NFL seasons in New Orleans, appearing in 65 games with six starts.
Pelluer went on to coach for two decades at several college programs, including two stints as an assistant at the University of Washington.
He is survived by his daughter, Jordan; sons, Tyler, Cooper and Peyton; mother, Jodee; two younger brothers, Steve and Arnie; ex-wife, Kimberly; and a large extended family.
Derek Carr has only been the Saints quarterback for a few months, but he’s already had a significant positive effect on second-year receiver Chris Olave.
During a Monday appearance on the Jim Rome Show, Olave said that he loves Carr as a person.
“He’s a great leader on and off the field — that’s what you ask for as a receiver, a young receiver,” Olave said. “So, he’s definitely helped me better my game and get better myself. We all know what he can do on the field. But just him being there for me off the field, even on the field, I feel like that’s helped me a lot and it’s helping us build our chemistry.”
Olave added that Carr is “Just professionally a great dude.”
“He carries himself the right way on and off the field,” Olave said. “That’s something to look up to and as a leader something you look at — just studying success. The years he’s been in the league, he’s been one of the top quarterbacks. And as a person, great person with a great family and that rubs off on people.”
After a couple of seasons of QB turmoil following Drew Brees’ retirement, the Saints are looking for Carr to stabilize the position for years to come. We’ll see if the offseason chemistry between Olave and Carr translates when the games start in September.
During a charity event in Fresno last weekend, Saints quarterback Derek Carr said that he wishes his former Raiders teammates well “but I still want the Saints to win a little more .”
One of Carr’s new teammates said recently that he expects the Saints to win a lot more often than they did last season. Defensive end Cam Jordan said he’s going into this season with the belief that “we can win each and every one of these things” and that he plans to take Carr “back to Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl.”
Carr was asked about Jordan’s comments while at the event.
“For a defensive leader to say that, he wants to take me back there, just shows his heart ,” Carr said. “That’s his love for his teammate, that he wants to do something like that for his teammate. And that’s pretty much all our guys and that’s why I fell in love with the place. It would be kind of a cool story to be back there.”
The Saints are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC South, which would be a good first step toward fulfilling Jordan’s expectation for the coming season. Carr said “it’s going to be a lot of work” in order to take the crown, but his arrival in New Orleans is fueling thoughts of the postseason for more people than Jordan.
After nine seasons with the Raiders, Derek Carr is now the quarterback of the Saints.
But, Carr would still like to see Las Vegas do well in 2023 — mainly because of his former teammates.
“I have so many friends over there,” Carr said at an event for his foundation over the weekend, via Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee. “I want them to succeed. I want Jimmy [Garoppolo] to be healthy. I want him to play great, because that helps Davante [Adams]. It helps Maxx [Crosby], Josh Jacobs. It helps all my friends, Kolton [Miller], Andre [James]. I’m going to stop naming names because someone will get upset, but all my friends over there, I just want them to have success. That’s all I was ever trying to do is give my best so they could win.
“I want that so bad for them. I want them to feel that love of the game again. I want them to feel that excitement of the game again. I want to, even in the hard times, I want them to jell together, come together and say, it’s going to be all right and move on and keep pushing. And I wish that for them and I hope the best for them, but I’m focused on our team. The thing that matters to me the most is the Saints win. I want my friends to have success and I don’t want them to have hard times, but I still want the Saints to win a little more.”
Carr ended his Raiders tenure as the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. But the club was 63-79 in the 142 games he started. Carr appeared in just one playoff game — the team’s 2021 loss to the Bengals in the Wild Card round.
While New Orleans and Las Vegas aren’t set to play one another this year, the Saints will host the Raiders in 2024 for Carr’s first chance to go against his friends on his former team.
The NFL apparently will not be listening to the preferences of the HC of the NYJ .
Per a league source, the Jets are bracing for the preseason Hard Knocks assignment, despite making known publicly (and privately) their lack of interest in serving as the focal point of this year’s show.
The Jets, Saints, Bears, and Commanders fit the criteria for being required to do the show in the 2023 preseason. Under a formula developed several years ago, the teams that can be compelled to do it include those without a new head coach, those who have not been to the playoffs in either of the last two years, and those that have not been the subject of the show for the last ten years.
The Jets, Saints, and Bears have made it clear that they don’t want to do it this year. The Commanders, we’re told, would do it, if assigned . (We’re also told the league prefers to wait until after the sale of the team is finalized, and that the Commanders could be this year’s in-season option.)
The league had commenced talking to some of the other 28 teams, hopeful to find a volunteer. The Lions were approached about a second straight appearance. They declined.
The Jets technically can’t decline, although the NFL typically does not make a team submit to Hard Knocks when it doesn’t want to.
Most fans would prefer the Jets. With high expectations, the presence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the memories of a successful run in 2010 (when coach Rex Ryan had the Jets eating goddamn snacks), the Jets are definitely the most interesting of the four teams that can be required to do it — and more interesting than most if not all of the other 28 teams.
If the Jets get the short straw, it could actually make for a more compelling presentation, with a possible attitude emanating from the coaching staff and the rest of the team that they don’t want the cameras and microphones there. Now that would be a reality show.