Saints expect to play a game in Paris, team official says

The Saints expect to play a regular-season game in Paris, perhaps in 2026, Saints president Dennis Lauscha said Tuesday.

Negotiations continue between the NFL and stadium officials in Paris, but Lauscha expects the deal to be finalized soon.

“You might hear in the next couple weeks that we might be having a game internationally, and that game may be in Paris,” Lauscha said at the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club on Tuesday, via Jeff Duncan of nola.com. “We have the rights to the country of France and Monaco, so that makes so much sense, we think. We’re really excited about that [possibility].”

Paris would be a new market for the NFL.

Stade de France, a primary venue for the 2024 Olympics, would host the game.

A report last month indicated the NFL wants two more international games for 2026. The league already has confirmed a game for Australia next season, and Commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed the NFL is returning to Mexico City for the first time since 2022.

Nine is the current maximum for international games under a 2023 NFL resolution that allows for eight league-operated games overseas plus the Jaguars’ annual game in London.

Saints owner Gayle Benson said last week the team was interested in playing a game in France and potentially conducting a minicamp or training camp there.

“We’re working on it,” Benson said, via Duncan. “We’ve met with Prince Albert [of Monaco] and talked about trying to do something over there.”

A Saints contingent that included Benson and linebacker DeMario Davis visited Paris in July to market and promote the team.