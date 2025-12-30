 Skip navigation
Jessie Bates’ pick-six of Matthew Stafford gives Falcons a 14-0 lead

  
Published December 29, 2025 09:13 PM

Jessie Bates has given the Falcons a 14-0 lead.

The safety intercepted Matthew Stafford, who overthrew Konata Mumpfield, and Bates returned the pick 34 yards to the end zone. It was only the sixth interception Stafford has thrown this season.

Stafford is 6-for-11 for 49 yards and a pick.

The Falcons have outgained the Rams 113 to 71.

Kirk Cousins threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Bijan Robinson for the Falcons’ first touchdown.