Fantasy Sports

There’s finally an opportunity for the Mariners’ right-handed bats today. AJ Pollock is making his first start since that last game against a left-hander on June 12, and Dylan Moore and Tom Murphy are making just their second starts since then. Kelenic, who is hitting .167/.307/.278 with one homer and 33 strikeouts this month, probably isn’t in a strict platoon right now, but this was an obvious chance to give him a day off.