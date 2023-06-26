Fantasy Sports
Rivers McCown breaks down the 2023 Texans from every angle, including the passing game, rushing attack, coaching staff and win total.
See where superstars, ascending studs and rookies land in Noah Rubin’s post-NBA Draft dynasty rankings.
RotoPat, Denny, Kyle and Lawrence give their analysis and opinions.
Matthew Berry is on the Mt. Rushmore of fantasy analysts.
Don’t miss an episode with D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give bettors sharp, actionable insight.
Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus have you covered.
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
Connor Rogers explains why, despite a middling beginning to the season, fantasy managers should not give up on Andrew Benintendi and roster him if he is still available.
Connor Rogers explains why, despite a middling beginning to the season, fantasy managers should not give up on Andrew Benintendi and roster him if he is still available.
Nate Atkins joins the Rotoworld Football Show to break down how the Colts might scheme for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson with the expectation he will see playing time early on.
Baltimore Orioles prospect Jordan Westburg may be a solid regular at the big-league level, but Camden Yards' left-field dimensions make the power-hitting righty not worth jumping for in smaller fantasy leagues.
John Shipley joins the Rotoworld Football Show to discuss if fantasy managers should be concerned about Travis Etienne's workload with the addition of rookie RB Tank Bigsby, as well as Calvin Ridley's role.
Connor Rogers discusses why Arizona Diamondbacks breakout shortstop Geraldo Perdomo could regress soon and why fantasy managers should be wary.
Connor Rogers highlights San Francisco Giants' pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and explains why his knack for strikeouts could interest fantasy managers soon this season.
The Rotoworld Football Show participates in a live best ball draft and breaks down roles for Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson in the Commanders' backfield, as well as why they like Daniel Jones' value at current ADP.
The Rotoworld Football Show breaks down Justin Fields' fantasy outlook during a live best ball draft, assessing his current ADP and what it would take to bolster his value in 2023.
The Rotoworld Football Show drafts A.J. Brown and Jonathan Taylor with the first two picks in a live best ball draft and debate if the Eagles will repeat their passing success, as well as JT being underestimated in 2023.
With recent trades shaking up top contenders in the NBA, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell are back with another edition of "Would You Rather," debating which new-look squads they would rather put their money on.
Lawrence Jackson breaks down the 2023 Lions from every angle, including the passing game, running game and win total.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the 2023 Broncos from every angle, including the passing game, running game and win total.
Zachary Krueger previews the fantasy outlooks of Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys.
Kyle Dvorchak’s top 250 players for the DraftKings Best Ball format.
George Bissell discusses Maikel Garcia’s emergence for Kansas City and the viability of streaming Jaime Barria in the latest Pickups of the Day.
George Bissell discusses a left-hander cementing his spot in Miami’s starting rotation and a path to playing time for speedster David Hamilton in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Dave Shovein examines an underrated Angels’ hurler and a Giants’ outfielder that has been clobbering the ball in Thursday’s Pickups of the Day column.
Jorge Montanez highlights the latest in saves and steals, including Alexis Díaz dominating and a pair of rookies to add for speed.