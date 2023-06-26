 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 40 Joshua Burnham, sophomore linebacker-turned-Vyper end
MX High Point 2023 Chance Hymas in pits.JPG
Chance Hymas to miss remainder of Pro Motocross season after ACL surgery
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Byeong Hun An
Matchups in Motown: Rocket Mortgage Classic Markets
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
nbc_golf_gt_peterjacobsen_230628.jpg
Jacobsen previews U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
  Josh Culp
  Josh Culp
Fantasy Sports

Player News

All Player News
Dameon Pierce
06:28
2023 Houston Texans Fantasy Preview
Rivers McCown breaks down the 2023 Texans from every angle, including the passing game, rushing attack, coaching staff and win total.
  Rivers McCown
    ,
  Rivers McCown
    ,
Miley_RD.jpg
01:05
Pickups of the Day: Wade-ing Into the Waiver Pool
  David Shovein
    ,
  David Shovein
    ,
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
DFS Dish: Rocket Mortgage Classic
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,
Christian Watson
01:55
2023 Green Bay Packers Fantasy Preview
  Kyle Dvorchak
    ,
  Kyle Dvorchak
    ,
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres
01:17
Pickups of the Day: Don’t Forget About Trent
  Shelly Verougstraete
    ,
  Shelly Verougstraete
    ,
nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
47
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
04:29
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on
Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets
05:10
Post Draft Top-200 Dynasty Rankings
See where superstars, ascending studs and rookies land in Noah Rubin’s post-NBA Draft dynasty rankings.
  Noah Rubin
    ,
  Noah Rubin
    ,
Tony Finau
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Preview
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,

Podcasts

MUST-SEE CLIPS
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
June 26, 2023 06:15 PM
Connor Rogers explains why, despite a middling beginning to the season, fantasy managers should not give up on Andrew Benintendi and roster him if he is still available.
nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
0:47
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
nbcs_edge_richardsonusage_230626.jpg
4:29
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on
nbc_edge_yahoo_westburg_230626.jpg
0:58
Camden Yards limits Westburg’s fantasy upside
nbcs_edge_etienne_230626.jpg
4:29
Will Tank Bigsby jeopardize Etienne’s workload?
nbc_edge_yahoo_perdomo_230626.jpg
1:22
Expect regression from Geraldo Perdomo in fantasy?
nbc_edge_yahoo_harrison_230626.jpg
1:05
Kyle Harrison’s Ks could soon be on fantasy radars
nbc_rfs_nfceastvalue_230622.jpg
6:14
Assessing NFC East ADPs: Robinson, Gibson, Jones
nbc_rfs_justinfields_230622.jpg
3:00
Is Justin Fields undervalued at current ADP?
nbc_rfs_picks1and2_230622.jpg
4:48
A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor lead best ball picks
nbc_edge_wyr_230622.jpg
2:25
Rather back new trio in PHX or BOS for NBA title?
NFL

Jared Goff
06:15
2023 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview
Lawrence Jackson breaks down the 2023 Lions from every angle, including the passing game, running game and win total.
  Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
Jerry Jeudy
2023 Denver Broncos Fantasy Preview
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the 2023 Broncos from every angle, including the passing game, running game and win total.
  Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  Patrick Daugherty
    ,
CeeDee Lamb
06:32
2023 Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Zachary Krueger previews the fantasy outlooks of Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys.
  Zachary Krueger
    ,
  Zachary Krueger
    ,
Cooper Kupp
Dvorchak’s 2023 DraftKings Best Ball Rankings
Kyle Dvorchak’s top 250 players for the DraftKings Best Ball format.
  Kyle Dvorchak
    ,
  Kyle Dvorchak
    ,

MLB

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
02:53
Pickups of the Day: Maikel On The Move
George Bissell discusses Maikel Garcia’s emergence for Kansas City and the viability of streaming Jaime Barria in the latest Pickups of the Day.
  George Bissell
    ,
  George Bissell
    ,
Braxton Garrett
02:03
Pickups of the Day: Brax To The Future
George Bissell discusses a left-hander cementing his spot in Miami’s starting rotation and a path to playing time for speedster David Hamilton in the latest Pickups of the Day.
  George Bissell
    ,
  George Bissell
    ,
Griffin Canning
02:51
Pickups of the Day: Canning Can Get it Done
Dave Shovein examines an underrated Angels’ hurler and a Giants’ outfielder that has been clobbering the ball in Thursday’s Pickups of the Day column.
  David Shovein
    ,
  David Shovein
    ,
Alexis Diaz
02:53
Díaz Keeps Dazzling
Jorge Montanez highlights the latest in saves and steals, including Alexis Díaz dominating and a pair of rookies to add for speed.

NBA

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite
04:32
2023 NBA Draft Grades
  Noah Rubin
    ,
  • +1 More
  Noah Rubin
    ,
  Zak Hanshew
    ,
Jordan Poole
Fantasy Fallout: Chris Paul, Jordan Poole trade
  Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  Raphielle Johnson
    ,
Brandon Miller
NBA Mock Draft, Volume Two
  Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  Raphielle Johnson
    ,
Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Fallout: Porzingis, Smart blockbuster
  Zak Hanshew
    ,
  Zak Hanshew
    ,
nbc_edge_rbscplandingspot_2306520.jpg
05:17
Post-trade fantasy outlooks for CP3, Bradley Beal
nbc_edge_rbsscoot_2306520.jpg
03:02
Will Henderson have more fantasy value than Wemby?
nbc_edge_rbsmorantbane_2306520.jpg
02:38
Bane’s value could skyrocket with Morant suspended
Victor Wembanyama
NBA Mock Draft, Volume One
  Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  Raphielle Johnson
    ,

College Football

Dylan Raiola
Elite 11 Finals Day 1 QB News and Notes
  Eric Froton
    ,
  Eric Froton
    ,
Theo Johnson
2023 College Fantasy Football Tight End Position Analysis
  Eric Froton
    ,
  Eric Froton
    ,
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
CFF Running Back Analysis and The 50-Point Principle
  Eric Froton
    ,
  Eric Froton
    ,

Golf

Russell Henley
DFS Dish: Travelers Championship
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,
Patrick Cantlay
Travelers Championship Preview
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,
Collin Morikawa
DFS Dish: 2023 U.S. Open
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,
Max Homa
123rd U.S. Open Preview
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,
Justin Rose
DFS Dish: RBC Canadian Open
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,
Rory McIlroy
RBC Canadian Open Preview
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,
Scottie Scheffler
DFS Dish: Memorial Tournament
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,
Jon Rahm
Memorial Tournament Preview
  Josh Culp
    ,
  Josh Culp
    ,