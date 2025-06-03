Fantasy Baseball
Eric Samulski believes veteran second basemen Jose Altuve can provide additional fantasy value this season with added position eligibility in the outfield, with several ripple effects for the Astros’ roster.
Despite being sidelined with a mild oblique injury, Eric Samulski details why Adolis Garcia can still be an attractive fantasy pick if is ADP drops, with a chance to collect 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.
Fresh off Roki Sasaki’s dazzling spring training debut, Eric Samulski shares why fantasy managers must consider how the Dodgers will handle his innings before potentially drafting him as a top-20 starting pitcher.
Eric Samulski explains why fantasy managers should draft Giants outfielder/DH Jerar Encarnación, including his high exit velocity and strong spring training that will likely earn him a spot on the San Francisco roster.
After missing the entire 2024 season, Matt McLain is back with a clean bill of health for the Reds as the starting second baseman with 20-20 upside and value at his current ADP in fantasy drafts.
Eric Samulski dives in on how Clay Holmes can impress as the starting pitcher for the New York Mets, detailing key attributes that can prove he’s the man for the job.
Eric Samulski explains why Cincinnati Reds utility player Spencer Steer is becoming a less desirable draft pick due to a lingering shoulder injury that could result in surgery.
Eric Samulski talks about Luis Gil suffering an injury and being ruled out to start the season, discussing how Marcus Stroman could enter the starting rotation for the Yankees and become a viable fantasy pitcher.
Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt discusses his approach to his bullpen in the 2025 season while sharing the strengths and weaknesses of his management last year.
Stephen Vogt checks in on the state of the Guardians’ infield during spring training and how the roster could shake out as players compete for their spots.