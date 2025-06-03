 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
Winds bring high scores Thursday at Bay Hill, with more in Sunday’s forecast
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
2025 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_chargersrebuild_250306.jpg
Does LAC releasing Bosa signal a rebuild?
nbc_roto_76ersceltics_250306.jpg
76ers in trouble against Celtics, could lose big
nbc_ffhh_draftkingslastcall_250306.jpg
Where will Rodgers, Adams play in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
Winds bring high scores Thursday at Bay Hill, with more in Sunday’s forecast
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
2025 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_chargersrebuild_250306.jpg
Does LAC releasing Bosa signal a rebuild?
nbc_roto_76ersceltics_250306.jpg
76ers in trouble against Celtics, could lose big
nbc_ffhh_draftkingslastcall_250306.jpg
Where will Rodgers, Adams play in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fantasy Baseball

Videos

Latest

nbc_roto_altuve_250305.jpg
01:26
Altuve’s OF eligibility boosts his fantasy value
Eric Samulski believes veteran second basemen Jose Altuve can provide additional fantasy value this season with added position eligibility in the outfield, with several ripple effects for the Astros’ roster.
nbc_roto_garcia_250305.jpg
01:08
Rangers’ Garcia can be a 25-20 player in 2025
Despite being sidelined with a mild oblique injury, Eric Samulski details why Adolis Garcia can still be an attractive fantasy pick if is ADP drops, with a chance to collect 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.
nbc_roto_rbssasaki_250305.jpg
01:15
Sasaki’s ADP to soar after electric Dodgers debut
Fresh off Roki Sasaki’s dazzling spring training debut, Eric Samulski shares why fantasy managers must consider how the Dodgers will handle his innings before potentially drafting him as a top-20 starting pitcher.
nbc_roto_encarnacion_250304.jpg
01:39
Giants OF Encarnación ‘flying up’ MLB draft boards
Eric Samulski explains why fantasy managers should draft Giants outfielder/DH Jerar Encarnación, including his high exit velocity and strong spring training that will likely earn him a spot on the San Francisco roster.
nbc_roto_mclain_250304.jpg
01:16
McLain back on fantasy radars now fully healthy
After missing the entire 2024 season, Matt McLain is back with a clean bill of health for the Reds as the starting second baseman with 20-20 upside and value at his current ADP in fantasy drafts.
nbc_roto_holmes_250303.jpg
01:10
How can Holmes impress as Mets’ starting pitcher?
Eric Samulski dives in on how Clay Holmes can impress as the starting pitcher for the New York Mets, detailing key attributes that can prove he’s the man for the job.
nbc_roto_steer_250303.jpg
01:18
Steer among biggest fallers in MLB draft rankings
Eric Samulski explains why Cincinnati Reds utility player Spencer Steer is becoming a less desirable draft pick due to a lingering shoulder injury that could result in surgery.
nbc_roto_gilstroman_250303.jpg
01:22
Stroman’s stock rising after Gil suffers injury
Eric Samulski talks about Luis Gil suffering an injury and being ruled out to start the season, discussing how Marcus Stroman could enter the starting rotation for the Yankees and become a viable fantasy pitcher.
nbc_roto_vogtbullpen_250228.jpg
02:34
How Vogt plans to manage Guardians bullpen in 2025
Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt discusses his approach to his bullpen in the 2025 season while sharing the strengths and weaknesses of his management last year.
nbc_roto_vogtinfield_250228.jpg
02:22
Vogt welcomes competition for Guardians infield
Stephen Vogt checks in on the state of the Guardians’ infield during spring training and how the roster could shake out as players compete for their spots.
Load More