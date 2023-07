The hard-hitting 18-year-old is a product of Huntington Beach High School in California — the same school that produced Nick Pratto and Hank Conger. He projects as a middle-of-the-order hitter that has shown the ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority. He has a strong arm and a high intellect, though there are concerns if he’s going to be able to stick behind the plate long-term. With Bo Naylor in the way at the big league level, the Guardians could decide to move him to a corner infield spot, as he has the athleticism to handle it.