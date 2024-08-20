Guardians vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 20

It’s Tuesday, August 20, and after an off day for each club, the New York Yankees (73-52) and Cleveland Guardians (72-52) open a series at Yankee Stadium.

It is a clash of division and league leaders as the two battle for the top record in baseball. Why is that important? The #1 seed gets a 1st round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Neither team enters the series on any kind of a positive roll. The Yankees lost a couple in their series against the Tigers while the Guardians have lost three in a row.

New York leads the American League East by a ½ game over the Baltimore Orioles. The Guardians lead the AL Central by 2½ games over the Minnesota Twins.

Game details & how to watch Guardians vs. Yankees - live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSGL, YES

Game odds for Guardians vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Guardians +125, Yankees -150

● Spread : Guardians +1.5 (-175), Yankees -1.5 (+145)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Guardians vs. Yankees

● The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 32-27 at Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +116.

● Cleveland’s 3-game losing streak has dropped them to 5-5 in their last 10. They are 34-32 away from Progressive Field. Their overall run differential for the season is +78.

● Who’s Hot? Closer Emmanuel Clase has not given up an earned run since July 7.

● Who’s Not! Juan Soto is 0-10 over his last three games.

Probable starting pitchers for Cleveland vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 20): Matthew Boyd vs. Luis Gil

○ Yankees: Gil (12-6, 3.25 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 80 hits while striking out 141 over 121.2 innings

○ Guardians: Boyd (0-0, 1.69 ERA) has allowed 1 earned run and 3 hits while striking out 6 over 5.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians vs. Yankees on August 20, 2024

● Cleveland is 4-6 on the Run Line and 2-6-2 to the OVER in their last 10 games

● The Yankees are 4-1 on the Run Line in their last 5 games (5-5 over the last 10)

● Luis Gil struggled in his last outing. Against the White Sox, the Yankees hurler went just 4 innings allowing 4 earned runs along the way.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Guardians vs. Yankees game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Guardians vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

