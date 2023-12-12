2024 NFL Draft

Tomlin noted in his interview that he would like Mason Rudolph to compete with Pickett for the Steelers’ QB1 job, but also pointed out that Rudolph is a free agent this offseason. The Steelers will likely make a push to re-sign Rudolph, but there’s no guarantee he will return to the team. With that said, a return to the Steelers in 2024 would be wise, as Rudolph played over a healthy Pickett in the AFC Wild Card loss to the Bills and has already received endorsements from several Steelers players,. Pickett has struggled in his first two seasons as a starter, throwing for 4,74-13-13 in 25 career games. Any legitimate competition between Pickett and another vet would likely result in Pickett opening Week 1 as the QB2 on the depth chart, but we are a long way from seeing how everything plays out. Whether Tomlin admits it or not, the Steelers are in quarterback purgatory until they find a way out of it.