2024 NFL Draft
April 25-27 - Detroit, Michigan
Mock Drafts
Connor Rogers releases his NFL Mock Draft 3.0 with the college football season wrapped up and the NFL playoffs in high gear.
Latest News
Film Breakdown with Connor Rogers
Harrison's top five catches of the season
In this Big Ten film breakdown, Connor Rogers explains why Marvin Harrison Jr. is such a big-play threat by displaying some of the Ohio State wideout's most explosive gains.
Up Next
Harrison’s top five catches of the season
Harrison's top five catches of the season
In this Big Ten film breakdown, Connor Rogers explains why Marvin Harrison Jr. is such a big-play threat by displaying some of the Ohio State wideout's most explosive gains.
Unsung heroes of Michigan’s elite defense
Unsung heroes of Michigan's elite defense
In this Big Ten film breakdown, Connor Rogers takes a closer look at Michigan's stellar defense that helped power the team to a National Championship win, including Kris Jenkins, Junior Colson and Rod Moore.
Robinson’s top five plays of the 2023 season
Robinson's top five plays of the 2023 season
Connor Rogers analyzes Chop Robinson's top plays from the 2023 season and highlights why his explosiveness and relentless motor make him one of the country's most athletic linemen.
Newton’s top five plays of the season
Newton's top five plays of the season
Connor Rogers analyzes Jer'Zhan Newton's top plays in 2023 and explains how the elite defender was able to be so dominant against the pass and the run.
Podcasts
-
The former QB gives his unfiltered analysis on all things NFL. Clap it up!
-
RotoPat, Denny Carter, Kyle Dvorchak and others from the Rotoworld crew give their analysis and opinions on all things NFL.
-
Join Matthew Berry and the crew for the latest information on the NFL and fantasy football.
-
From spreads and totals to futures and player props, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick have you covered.
-
Peter King delivers an access-driven experience that brings fans into the locker room, the press box and the front office.
Draft news
Latest draft video
More NFL Draft news
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye will declare for the 2024 NFL draft, ending his college career, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.
Florida State won’t be playing in the college football playoffs and wide receiver Johnny Wilson won’t be joining them at the Orange Bowl.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams — the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in 2024 — recently told the L.A.
Spencer Rattler once was the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2022 draft.
Mike Florio explains why he doesn’t have an issue with USC’s Caleb Williams weighing his options and waiting to make his NFL Draft decision until the Jan. 15 deadline.
Running back Braelon Allen has made his decision about his plans for the 2024 season.
Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has announced that he’s giving up his remaining NCAA eligibility and will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers unpack the news coming out of Las Vegas and question if the Raiders should’ve been more aggressive in the 2023 NFL Draft, to give the organization hope to grow around.
When Notre Dame signed Joe Alt, it thought he should be a quality collegiate starter by 2024. Instead, he should be starting in the NFL then.
Peter King explains to Mike Florio what it was like being in a team’s war room during the 2023 NFL Draft, specifically providing insight on the formalities of the trade process.