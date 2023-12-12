 Skip navigation
2024 NFL Draft

April 25-27 - Detroit, Michigan

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams declares for the draft
As expected, USC QB makes the jump to the NFL.
Mock Drafts
drakemayemock.jpg
2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye still on top for Connor Rogers
Connor Rogers releases his NFL Mock Draft 3.0 with the college football season wrapped up and the NFL playoffs in high gear.
draft22024.png
2024 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
Latest News
Maryland v Rutgers
Taulia Tagovailoa headed for NFL after NCAA denies additional year of eligibility
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs Washington
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy declares for NFL draft
Michigan v Michigan State
Michigan DT Kris Jenkins declares for 2024 draft
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs Washington
Rome Odunze declares for NFL draft
Ohio State v Michigan
Marvin Harrison Jr. officially announces he is going pro
University of Michigan vs University of Washington, 2024 CFP National Championship
Junior Colson, Zak Zinter declare for 2024 NFL Draft

Latest Player News

All Player News
  • Brian_Johnson.jpg
    Brian Johnson
    PHI Offensive Coordinator
    Falcons interviewed Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their head coaching vacancy.
    Johnson is on the radar of several teams to fill their head coaching vacancy. The Falcons became the first team to interview Johnson during this coaching cycle as they continue to work their way through their list of candidates. In addition to Johnson, the Falcons have also interviewed Bill Belichick, who is expected to have a second interview with them over the weekend. The Eagles’ offense took a step back in 2023 with Johnson leading the offense, but they still managed to finish top-10 in scoring and yards per game. A second-half collapse by the Eagles included three games in which they scored less than 20 points, and a 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card game was far worse than we could have expected. With that said, Johnson has been in the conversation as an up-and-coming head coach since last season and could find himself in a lead role soon.
  • 8359.jpg
    Mike Tomlin
    PIT Head Coach
    Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he’s open to a contract extension beyond the 2024 season.
    Tomlin enters 2024 in the final year of his contract but is willing to re-up with the organization he’s spent the last 17 seasons with. Tomlin has a 173-100 record during his tenure with the Steelers and has never finished a season below .500. He also led them to the playoffs in 11 seasons and a Super Bowl championship in 2008. While he hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, Tomlin continues to get the most out of a roster that’s needed an overhaul at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger began declining. In addition to being open to an extension, Tomlin also said the team will look to hire an outside candidate to fill their offensive coordinator position.
  • Kenny_Pickett.jpg
    Kenny Pickett
    PIT Quarterback #8
    Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett will return as the team’s starter in 2024 but will have competition for the job.
    Tomlin noted in his interview that he would like Mason Rudolph to compete with Pickett for the Steelers’ QB1 job, but also pointed out that Rudolph is a free agent this offseason. The Steelers will likely make a push to re-sign Rudolph, but there’s no guarantee he will return to the team. With that said, a return to the Steelers in 2024 would be wise, as Rudolph played over a healthy Pickett in the AFC Wild Card loss to the Bills and has already received endorsements from several Steelers players, including wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Pickett has struggled in his first two seasons as a starter, throwing for 4,74-13-13 in 25 career games. Any legitimate competition between Pickett and another vet would likely result in Pickett opening Week 1 as the QB2 on the depth chart, but we are a long way from seeing how everything plays out. Whether Tomlin admits it or not, the Steelers are in quarterback purgatory until they find a way out of it.
  • 6005.jpg
    Zac Robinson
    LAR Coaching Staff #5
    Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Bears are interviewing Rams pass-game coordinator/QB coach Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
    Robinson is also on the Saints’ radar, giving him multiple suitors for offensive coordinator roles. It’s possible he also receives more interviews as teams with head coaching vacancies begin to build their staffs. Robinson helped coach the Rams to a top-10 finish in passing yards last season while they ranked seventh in yards per attempt. Robinson has served with the Rams in multiple capacities since being hired by the team in 2019 and was the assistant quarterbacks coach during the Super Bowl run in 2021. Having spent four seasons under Sean McVay’s tutelage, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a team take a shot on him as an offensive coordinator in the near future.
  • Dak Prescott
    Dak Prescott
    DAL Quarterback #4
    Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott is “the answer and the solution going forward.”
    After learning the Cowboys won’t be making a change at head coach, McCarthy came out to endorse his quarterback, who is due $59.4 million in 2024. Prescott’s struggles in the NFC Wild Card loss to the Packers have been well documented at this point, but Prescott was in the conversation for league MVP throughout much of the season. Prescott threw for 4,516-36-9 in 2023 after leading the league in interceptions the previous season. The Cowboys will probably look to restructure Prescott’s salary at some point in the offseason but could also sign him to another extension prior to the start of the season.
  • 9279.jpg
    Dan Quinn
    DAL Defensive Coordinator
    ESPN’s Ed Werder reports the Cowboys “expect Dan Quinn to return” as defensive coordinator if he doesn’t land a head coaching job.
    A down performance in the NFC Wild Card game isn’t expected to cost Quinn his job, as the Cowboys are expected to retain him if a head coaching gig doesn’t come calling. The Cowboys gave up 48 points in their loss to the Packers, but Dallas had a top-five defensive unit during the 2023 regular season, and have had a top-10 defense in each of Quinn’s three years at the helm. Quinn recently had a virtual interview with the Panthers and is expected to speak with more teams before learning his fate in this year’s coaching cycle. Regardless of what happens, it sounds like Quinn has plenty of job security heading into next season.
  • 9279.jpg
    Dan Quinn
    DAL Defensive Coordinator
    Panthers interviewed Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.
    Quinn and the Panthers met virtually to discuss the possibility of hiring him for their head coaching vacancy. The Panthers have several coaching candidates to speak to in the coming days and are rumored to be high on Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. With that said, Johnson has several suitors who will be jockeying for his services, and the reputation of owner Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a hit over the past year. Quinn could very well become a top candidate for the Panthers if Johnson opts to go elsewhere.
  • 8354.jpg
    Bill Belichick
    FA Head Coach
    NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons are expected to hold a second meeting with Bill Belichick regarding their head coaching vacancy.
    Things are heating up between Belichick and the Falcons. It was reported on Monday that the two sides met for an interview, and now they’re ready for another talk. The Falcons have several offensive weapons already in place for Belichick, who would still need to address the quarterback situation as early as possible. Atlanta’s defense ranked 11th in total yards allowed last season and should give Belichick plenty to work with on that side of the ball. Pairing him with a good offensive coordinator, most likely Josh McDaniels, and a talented young quarterback could make for a quick turnaround for the Falcons. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson also said she’s expecting Belichick to land the Falcons’ job “barring a snag in negotiations or a future development” that would alter those plans.
  • 8339.jpg
    Ron Rivera
    FA Head Coach
    Speaking with ESPN’s John Keim, Ron Rivera said he has “several opportunities” and that he isn’t ready to be done with coaching.
    According to Rivera, he just wants to make sure whatever job he takes is “the right one.” He also noted that he enjoyed serving as the Commanders’ defensive coordinator over the final five weeks of the season and that, in doing so, he realized how much he missed working in that capacity. Rivera’s Commanders went 4-13 in his final season at the helm. Serving as both GM and head coach, he often appeared out-matched on the field and away from it. Rivera also noted he “would’ve loved a different model” than the coach-centric one he took on under former owner Dan Snyder. Widely regarded as one of the nicest coaches the league has to offer, it’s easy to envision Rivera finding a new role before the start of 2024. With that said, a coaching position feels unlikely, although we can’t rule out anything until teams start hiring head coaches.
  • Dalvin_Cook_824080.jpg
    Dalvin Cook
    BAL Running Back #31
    Ravens signed RB Dalvin Cook to their active roster.
    Less than 24 hours after cutting Melvin Gordon, the Ravens signed Cook from the practice squad to their active roster ahead of Saturday’s Divisional Round game against the Texans. The Ravens signed Cook following his release from the Jets in hopes of boosting their running back room, but how often the team plans to utilize him is anybody’s guess. We’d still expect Gus Edwards to handle the majority of early down rushes and goal-line attempts, but Cook should spell him in a backup role and could be the favorite to handle passing-down work.

Harrison's top five catches of the season
December 12, 2023 02:58 PM
In this Big Ten film breakdown, Connor Rogers explains why Marvin Harrison Jr. is such a big-play threat by displaying some of the Ohio State wideout's most explosive gains.
nbc_big10_harrisonjrtop5_231212.jpg
3:25
Harrison’s top five catches of the season
Now Playing
nbc_big10_cfb_michdefense_240110.jpg
2:59
Unsung heroes of Michigan’s elite defense
Now Playing
nbc_big10_cfb_robinsontop5_240104.jpg
3:07
Robinson’s top five plays of the 2023 season
Now Playing
nbc_cfb_big10_newtontop5_231220.jpg
3:16
Newton’s top five plays of the season
Now Playing
nbc_big10_mccarthytop5throws_231206.jpg
3:12
McCarthy’s top five throws of the season
Now Playing

Draft news

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan
Alabama RB Jase McClellan declares for draft
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Texas vs Oklahoma State
Adonai Mitchell declares for 2024 draft
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs Washington
Ja’Lynn Polk will enter 2024 NFL Draft
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Texas A&M at LSU
Malik Nabers declares for 2024 NFL Draft
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Semifinal - Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas vs Washington
Texas DL Byron Murphy II declares for 2024 NFL Draft
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Semifinal - Rose Bowl Game - Alabama vs Michigan
JC Latham, Chris Braswell declare for 2024 draft
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan
Dallas Turner will enter the 2024 NFL Draft
Florida State v Florida
Keon Coleman declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
2023 ACC Championship - Louisville v Florida State
Jared Verse won’t play in Orange Bowl after declaring for 2024 draft
Notre Dame v Stanford
Notre Dame T Joe Alt declares for 2024 draft

nbc_pft_mayodraft_240118.jpg
03:34
Mayo’s transparency is ‘breath of fresh air’ in NE
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft_240116.jpg
11:59
Williams over Maye in Rogers’ NFL Mock Draft 3.0
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsdraft_240116__270329.jpg
04:47
Top prospect Williams ‘adds intrigue’ to draft
nbc_pft_fields_240111.jpg
05:17
Bears could cash in No. 1 pick, commit to Fields
nbc_pff_drakemaye_240110.jpg
02:20
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: QB Maye
nbc_fnia_appsdraftorder_240107.jpg
01:08
Updated 2024 NFL Draft order after Week 18
nbc_pff_top8edge_240102.jpg
02:38
Top edge rushers for 2024 NFL Draft: Turner, Verse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 18 North Carolina at Clemson
North Carolina QB Drake Maye declares for NFL draft
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye will declare for the 2024 NFL draft, ending his college career, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Florida State at Florida
Florida State WR Johnny Wilson will enter 2024 NFL Draft
Florida State won’t be playing in the college football playoffs and wide receiver Johnny Wilson won’t be joining them at the Orange Bowl.
NCAA Football: UCLA at Southern California
Caleb Williams won’t play in Holiday Bowl for USC
USC quarterback Caleb Williams — the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in 2024 — recently told the L.A.
Clemson v South Carolina
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler headed to NFL draft
Spencer Rattler once was the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2022 draft.
nbc_pftpm_calebwilliams_231129.jpg
06:42
Williams will wait to make NFL Draft decision
Mike Florio explains why he doesn’t have an issue with USC’s Caleb Williams weighing his options and waiting to make his NFL Draft decision until the Jan. 15 deadline.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Wisconsin at Minnesota
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Running back Braelon Allen has made his decision about his plans for the 2024 season.
NCAA Football: Wake Forest at Clemson
Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. enters 2024 NFL Draft
Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has announced that he’s giving up his remaining NCAA eligibility and will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
nbc_csu_raidersnews_231101.jpg
08:55
Root of Raiders’ issues stem back to ’23 NFL Draft
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers unpack the news coming out of Las Vegas and question if the Raiders should’ve been more aggressive in the 2023 NFL Draft, to give the organization hope to grow around.
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle
When Notre Dame signed Joe Alt, it thought he should be a quality collegiate starter by 2024. Instead, he should be starting in the NFL then.
nbc_pft_insidetrading_230519.jpg
04:24
Understanding the trade process during NFL draft
Peter King explains to Mike Florio what it was like being in a team’s war room during the 2023 NFL Draft, specifically providing insight on the formalities of the trade process.