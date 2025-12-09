 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clemson DT Peter Woods will enter the draft

  
Published December 9, 2025 02:31 PM

With the college football regular season over, players are starting to announce their intentions for the 2026 draft and one of the country’s top defensive linemen will be making the jump to the NFL.

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods declared for the draft on Tuesday. He was a first-team All-ACC selection this year.

Woods spent three seasons at Clemson and finished his time in college with 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. He also ran eight times for 15 yards and two touchdowns in short yardage situations this season.

Woods is generally projected to be a first-round pick by draft prognosticators and Tuesday’s call will start his process of convincing a team to make him an early pick in April.