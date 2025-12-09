Clemson DT Peter Woods will enter the draft

With the college football regular season over, players are starting to announce their intentions for the 2026 draft and one of the country’s top defensive linemen will be making the jump to the NFL.

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods declared for the draft on Tuesday. He was a first-team All-ACC selection this year.

Woods spent three seasons at Clemson and finished his time in college with 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. He also ran eight times for 15 yards and two touchdowns in short yardage situations this season.

Woods is generally projected to be a first-round pick by draft prognosticators and Tuesday’s call will start his process of convincing a team to make him an early pick in April.