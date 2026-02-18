Anthony Weaver: Ravens DC job isn’t a consolation prize

Anthony Weaver opened a Wednesday press conference by saying he saw a lot of familiar faces in the crowd at the Ravens’ facility because it was only a couple of years ago that he was ending his first run as a member of Baltimore’s coaching staff.

Weaver was the assistant head coach and defensive line coach under John Harbaugh, but left to become the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator when the Ravens tabbed Zach Orr for that job ahead of the 2024 season. Weaver returned to become the defensive coordinator after Jesse Minter was hired to succeed Harbaugh as the team’s head coach in January.

That choice was the topic of a question for Weaver during the press conference. Weaver drew head coaching interest this cycle and he was asked what drew him back to Baltimore to serve as a coordinator who won’t be calling the team’s defensive plays.

“This job is hardly a consolation prize,” Weaver said. “I’d be lying to say I wasn’t disappointed that I didn’t get a head job. Ultimately, I just came back to ‘Why am I doing this in the first place?’ Selfishly, I’m in it to try to win a Super Bowl. To be part of a group that’s forever. . . . .Secondly, I’m here to serve. I’m here to serve players and help them reach whatever God-given potential they have. I don’t need to be a head coach to do that. I can certainly do that from this seat. I’m incredibly proud to be a defensive coordinator in Baltimore because I think the defensive coordinator in Baltimore is like the main defensive coordinator in the National Football League.”

If Weaver is able to help the Ravens to a Super Bowl, it wouldn’t do anything to hurt his chances of one day moving up the ladder to a head coaching position even if his job responsibilities are a bit different than they were in Miami. Given how shaky the Ravens defense was for much of last season, it remains to be seen if that’s a realistic goal for the immediate future in Baltimore.