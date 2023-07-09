Philadelphia Eagles
Richard Sherman says it was a game against the Eagles in 2021 that told him his career was just about over.
Sherman said on his podcast that while covering DeVonta Smith, he felt the physical pain of his body not being able to cut on a dime the way a cornerback needs to do against an athletic young receiver like Smith.
“DeVonta must’ve run this comeback ,” Sherman said, via Doug Farrar of USA Today. “I had him under control, I was like, bam, quick jam, easy, had him under control. He must’ve stopped and I tried to stop and my whole groin said, ‘Snap, snap, snap, snap,’ and I said, ‘Whoa, whoa.’”
Sherman said he toughed it out and stayed in the game, but knew at that moment that he couldn’t keep up anymore.
“Then you’re trying to guard and chasing him around and you’re like please don’t throw him the ball, please. My coach is looking at me on the sideline like, ‘Hey, you wanna come out, you wanna come out?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, but they’re in a hurry-up,’ so I’m like bailing out. At that moment I was like yeah, this is probably my last year. I don’t got it for these young dudes right here,” Sherman said.
Sherman missed the next two months after that injury, came back and played briefly in two games late that season, and that was the end of his career.
For quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl (like Aaron Rodgers), there’s a real question that emerges regarding what comes next. For those who are still chasing that first one, there’s no ambiguity. They won’t be satisfied until they climb the mountain.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who nearly got there in 2022, remains driven to make it happen. And he enjoys the torment that comes with it.
“Everybody aspires to be the best and works to be the best, but ultimately you have to find some separation,” Hurts recently told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “And that’s the thrill . There’s a thrill in not being satisfied and there’s a thrill in being on this journey, and I have embraced that. I love this game and I know my purpose within this game. I truly just want to be intentional. . . . So every day I just try to be the best that I can be and that is not based off of external factors. Those things don’t matter. You just try and control what you can.”
Hurts has the right mindset to succeed. We saw it last year, in his dramatic improvement following his second NFL season. This year, some wonder whether he’ll stay in the pocket more often and develop as more of a passer.
As Maaddi notes, Hurts isn’t saying.
“I put a lot of work in,” Hurts said when asked about the possibility of more passing and less running. “I invest a ton into this and always have, and I just want to continue to quantify my work. That’s been something that I’ve been able to do since I’ve been in college. So that’s always my goal. Find those weaknesses and turn them into your strengths. And then if you do have a strength, boost it and make it a touch stronger.”
Hurts will only ever be limited by the limits of his God-given abilities. He will always be driven to get the most out oeverything he has. There’s a powerful lesson in that for the rest of his teammates — and for the rest of us.
Former NFL quarterback and current Fox analyst Mike Vick said plenty of interesting things during an 80-minute interview with Tyreek Hill on his It Needed To Be Said podcast. One thing Vick said merits further discussion.
Vick suggested that Chiefs coach Andy Reid could be the greatest coach of all time.
“I was actually thinking this year like, after Andy won the Super Bowl, he only got two, but he went to like four or five NFC Championship Games [and] every year [the Chiefs were] in the AFC Championship Game,” Vick said, via USA Today. “He might be the greatest coach of all time . You don’t have to win championships to be considered. You know, I understand [Bill] Belichick and [Tom] Brady and that whole dynamic. But Coach [Reid] did it in Philly, and then he doing it in KC. I’m always shout out coach like I love that man to death, like for real literally I’d do anything for him.”
Reid is currently fifth on the all-time wins list with 247 regular-season victories. He has another 22 in the postseason. Belichick has 298 regular-season wins and 31 postseason victories.
But Belichick had Brady at quarterback for nearly 19 seasons. Except for two starts by Bledsoe in 2001 (before he suffered the injury that opened the door for Brady), 15 in 2008 (after Brady suffered a torn ACL), and four in 2016 (during Brady’s #Deflategate suspension), it was all Brady from 2001 through 2019 — including every postseason game the Patriots played under Belichick. Since Brady left New England, Belichick has missed the playoffs twice in three years, and the Patriots lost by 30 to the Bills in their lone post-Brady playoff game.
Reid, who has been a head coach for every game of every season since 1999, has done it with a bunch of different quarterbacks starting games: Doug Pederson, Donovan McNabb, Koy Detmer, Mike McMahon, Jeff Garcia, A.J. Feeley, Kevin Kolb, Vick, Vince Young, Nick Foles, Alex Smith, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Patrick Mahomes, Matt Moore, and Chad Henne.
Reid, unlike Belichick, is regarded as one of the greatest quarterback developers of all time. At one point during his tenure with the Eagles, he would draft quarterbacks low, turn them into great players, flip them for more than he’d given up to get them, and watch them become not nearly as good elsewhere as they had been under Reid. He also made one of the most savvy quarterback moves ever, pulling the plug on McNabb and foisting him onto Washington just as McNabb’s skills were eroding.
Here’s the other important reality that shows how the gap has closed. In the four years since Belichick last won a postseason game, Reid has won two Super Bowls and gone to another one. And he still has Mahomes. And he will have Mahomes.
And Reid is six years younger than Belichick.
So, in six years (if Reid stays that long), how many more Super Bowl wins will he have? By then, the answer to Vick’s question could become obvious — especially if Belichick continues to spin his wheels without a true franchise quarterback.
In the ongoing conversation about Mahomes’s effort to catch Brady, Reid’s effort to catch Belichick is rarely mentioned. Unlike Mahomes, who needs five to catch Brady, Reid needs only four to catch Belichick.
And, again, Reid had Mahomes. Which makes a huge difference when it comes to coaches seeming to be great coaches.
As one coach recently remarked in a text exchange over the post-Brady struggles in New England, the chess match on game day becomes a lot each when one team is playing with pawns and the other is stacked with queens and rooks.
While Belichick’s team isn’t hardly a collection of pawns, Reid has the ultimate chess piece, and he’s still on the front end of his prime.
The poor playing surface of Super Bowl LVII continues to be an issue from time to time. Eagles fans generally don’t want to be reminded of it, since it brings back bad memories of the loss. Chiefs fans generally don’t want to hear it, since it potentially undermines the win.
It recently came up after Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said the Chiefs’ offensive line was “blessed” by the subpar footing on grass that didn’t perform the way it should. That prompted our report that the league has privately blamed the Super Bowl slip-n-slide on the players for not wearing the right shoes. And as that story got traction on Monday, former Eagles (now Lions) safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson chimed in.
“Man pre-game I went through 3 different cleats!!” Gardner-Johnson tweeted. “Even the studs wasn’t working explain that please.”
Added Gardner-Johnson: “Run that bowl back on legit grass, the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry.”
The idea that the bad grass affected both teams equally ignores the differences between them. The Eagles had a much better pass rush. And the slippery field took just enough steam out of the pass rush to give Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enough time to find open receivers.
Eagles receiver Devon Allen, who recently ran the fourth fastest 110-meter hurdles of the year, believes he’s faster than any other man in the NFL.
Allen made that declaration recently to TMZ.com.
“I definitely am ,” Allen said. “I’m not gonna roast [Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf] because what they did [in track appearances] was impressive. I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school. We raced and he smoked me when we were in high school and DK Metcalf ran a 10.3 a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy that’s six-three, six-four, 225, but I think especially at the top level — top-five, top-10 in the world — there’s a big gap in terms of just performance.”
The problem for Allen is that the gap he owns in raw speed he doesn’t own in raw football ability. He has yet to make a 53-man roster, and he’s 28.
In his defense, he deliberately took him off from football. He’s now getting back into it.
“The first whirlwind for me was training camp, getting thrown into the fire, and realizing this isn’t college anymore,” Allen said of his 2022 experience with the Eagles. “I played at the University of Oregon, which is high-level ball, but the NFL takes it the another level.”
The clock is ticking for Allen to get to that other level. And he ultimately needs to be much more than fast (as many past track stars have learned) to make it in the NFL.
The newest episode of Tyreek Hill’s podcast, It Needed To Be Said, features former NFL quarterback Mike Vick . And in 90 minutes of It Needed To Be Said, one word that needed to be said was completely unsaid.
Dogfighting.
During the first 30 minutes or so of the discussion, it seemed that the conversation would never even address the two-year break in Vick’s career arising from his guilty plea to federal charges from dogfighting and gambling on dogfighting. (He somehow avoided being indicted on charges of animal cruelty in Virginia, despite admitted involvement in the killing of dogs that were deemed unfit to fight.) Although the word itself was still never mentioned, the discussion eventually touched on the broader issues arising from Vick’s off-field issues.
Vick, now 43, understands what happened and why. And he understands that the contracts he received carried obligations to act a certain way, and that those contracts allowed the Falcons to take back his money when he failed to do so. He also understands that he was a role model to the kids who cheered for him and looked up to him.
While reflecting on the situation, Vick expressed one important piece of regret. “I wish I had a father figure or somebody in my life — and I did, too, for the most part — but not to the point where somebody was like, ‘Yo, man, you can really screw all this up,’” Vick said. “Ain’t nobody came and said, ‘Bro, you can screw all this up.’ One person [did], I won’t say his name.”
That’s the perspective of the older Mike Vick. The younger Mike Vick wasn’t ready to accept and to understand the consequences. Indeed, the younger Mike Vick likely would have ignored anyone who told him what it could do to his career, the same way he ignored the “one person” who tried. The younger Mike Vick, even after things went sideways, actually still thought he had a future with the Falcons.
“The whole time like I was gone I thought they was gonna wait on me, but that was wishful thinking,” Vick said. “Like, I really thought like they was gonna wait for me to get back and all this would be over and then I step back in, be the starter, and we just move on like nothing ever happened. But that’s not reality. And I was hoping for something that just couldn’t happen.”
For six years, Vick maintained a secret (but clearly not secret enough) dogfighting operation on a rural estate in Virginia. Did he really not know that his involvement in such conduct could derail his NFL career and cost him millions, or did he just not care?
The full episode makes it abundantly clear that Vick at all times had keen awareness as to the business realities of being in the NFL, from the impact of taxes on his initial signing bonus to his desire to save as much money as possible. He was happy the Chargers didn’t draft him, for example, because the flights home would be significantly more expensive than the flights from Atlanta.
He explained that he bought a Maybach after signing his second contract with the Falcons, and that he was pulled over by a police officer who simply wanted to know what kind of car it was.
“I’m like, I don’t need this car,” Vick said. “Like, I don’t need this, bro. It’s too much attention. When the police stop you to ask you what type of car you in, you need to reconsider if you want to keep that car or not. . . . Sometimes I felt like the potential to create adverse situations, man, it’s how people look at it and how they feel. Just didn’t make me comfortable at times.”
Think about that one. Young Mike Vick wasn’t stupid. He knew what he was doing. He knew what would happen if someone found out what he was doing. He knew the importance of hiding it. He thought he would be able to, especially if he didn’t attract too much attention.
While it’s understandable that Vick doesn’t want to wallow in a mud puddle that he left behind 14 years ago, there’s a new generation of kids who might not even know what he did. They could learn plenty of lessons from his experiences, if they were aware of the key details. But if anyone who didn’t know what he did watched the latest episode of It Needed To Be Said, they still don’t know what he did, because it was never said.
There’s no dispute that the Super Bowl LVII playing surface was less than subpar. A dispute lingers regarding why players were slipping and sliding on a grass field that neutralized the pass rushes, to the benefit of the Chiefs and to the detriment of the Eagles.
Was it the grass? Was it the watering? Was it something else?
To their credit, the Eagles don’t use it as an excuse for losing. Then again, they don’t need to. Those who understand how a slippery field impacts football players realize that, given the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams, the situation hurt the Eagles more than it hurt the Chiefs. (Most recently, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said simply that the Chiefs’ offensive line was “blessed ” by the field conditions.)
The NFL has an unofficial excuse for the situation, one that has been communicated when owners ask about it. Per a league source, the league blames the players for not wearing the right shoes. (The Eagles changed their cleats — and it didn’t seem to matter.)
Setting aside the fact that there should have been no reason for the teams to anticipate needing different types and sizes of cleats for a game that supposedly will be played under pristine conditions, the manner in which the field was torn up during the game shows that, regardless of whether the teams were able to properly adjust, the field never, ever should have been in that condition.
Not for the most-watched game of the season. Not for any game, if the league truly cares about the health and safety of the players.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have gotten new contracts this offseason. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have not.
Is Burrow waiting for Herbert to do his deal before Burrow does his? Paul Dehner, Jr. of TheAthletic.com believes that’s one of the factors delaying Burrow’s deal.
Frankly, it shouldn’t be. Burrow and Herbert occupy different planes. Herbert is irrelevant to Burrow. The only reason for Burrow to wait would be to see whether Herbert gets more than expected, which would raise the floor considerably for Burrow.
If Burrow goes first, it’s hard to imagine Herbert getting as much or more. Frankly, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the Chargers wait a year to do Herbert’s deal. He doesn’t seem to be wired to whine about it, and the Chargers could be inclined to take advantage of one more relatively low-cost year under Herbert’s rookie deal before paying him. Especially if Herbert isn’t inclined to complain.
Regardless, Burrow should break the bank sooner than later — and then some. He should have a compensation package tied to a percentage of the salary cap. Actually, he should get whatever he wants. He has transformed a Bengals team that, without him, was the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. If he ever leaves, they could go back to being what they were before they stunk badly enough in 2019 to get him.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Running back Miles Sanders is playing for a new team in 2023, but he has a familiar face to turn to on the Panthers coaching staff.
Duce Staley reunited with his former colleague Frank Reich when he accepted an offer to become the assistant head coach and running backs coach in Carolina. The two men were on the Eagles staff together in 2016 and 2017 and Staley went on to coach Sanders during the running back’s first two NFL seasons.
Sanders was back in the Philadelphia area for a football camp this week and said he has “good memories” of his time with the Eagles. Some of those memories include Staley and helped steer him toward the Panthers once he hit free agency.
“He means a lot . I swear,” Sanders said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s probably the main reason I came back. I have that connection with him. I know how he coaches. I know that he’s going to be the best out of me. Most importantly, he knows what I’m about, and he’s the one that drafted me. We’re going to get back to what we’ve been doing.”
Sanders showed the ability to be a quality back in the NFL under Staley, but never ran more than 179 times in a season. He showed the ability to be more of a workhorse with 259 carries last season and looks set to be the lead back in his reunion with Staley as well.