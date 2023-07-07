Los Angeles Chargers
Linebacker Drue Tranquill, a fourth-round pick of the Chargers in 2019, became a free agent in March, and he made the jump to a division rival.
Appearing Thursday on NFL Network’s Total Access, Tranquill explained the extent to which Chiefs coach Andy Reid got directly involved in recruiting Tranquill.
“I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff,” Tranquill said, via NFL.com. “Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls .’ I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there.”
Tranquill shouldn’t have needed to hear it from Reid. Tranquill has lived it. In his four years with the Chargers, he saw the Chiefs go to three Super Bowls. Now that he’s with the Chiefs, he could end up personally experiencing a championship game, as soon as this year.
Given that he only signed a one-year contract, this might be the only year he thinks red. And in turn it might be the only year he thinks Super Bowl.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have gotten new contracts this offseason. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have not.
Is Burrow waiting for Herbert to do his deal before Burrow does his? Paul Dehner, Jr. of TheAthletic.com believes that’s one of the factors delaying Burrow’s deal.
Frankly, it shouldn’t be. Burrow and Herbert occupy different planes. Herbert is irrelevant to Burrow. The only reason for Burrow to wait would be to see whether Herbert gets more than expected, which would raise the floor considerably for Burrow.
If Burrow goes first, it’s hard to imagine Herbert getting as much or more. Frankly, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the Chargers wait a year to do Herbert’s deal. He doesn’t seem to be wired to whine about it, and the Chargers could be inclined to take advantage of one more relatively low-cost year under Herbert’s rookie deal before paying him. Especially if Herbert isn’t inclined to complain.
Regardless, Burrow should break the bank sooner than later — and then some. He should have a compensation package tied to a percentage of the salary cap. Actually, he should get whatever he wants. He has transformed a Bengals team that, without him, was the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. If he ever leaves, they could go back to being what they were before they stunk badly enough in 2019 to get him.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tried 68 passes of 20-plus yards during the 2022 season and it helps to have big receivers who can win battles with defensive backs when you uncork deep shots.
The Chargers were well-stocked with receivers who fit the bill last year and they added to that strength in the first round of this year’s draft. Rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston is 6'4", which is the same height as Mike Williams and the two wideouts are expected to join the 6'2" Keenan Allen as the lead wideouts. Keelan Doss is 6'3" while Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer are both listed at 6'1".
In addition to the wideouts, the Chargers have 6'8" Donald Parham fronting a tight end group where everyone else is at least 6'3". During an appearance on The Season with Peter Schrager, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the team will be taking advantage of that size come the fall.
“Having versatility on the offense, which I think we’re really, really excited about being able to use guys in different positions ,” Moore said. “Align them in different ways and utilize all that. We like to say we’ve got so much height on this team, we’re going to be throwing in a different jet stream. These guys . . . it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
Moore said that having a decision-maker like Herbert along with a big receiving corps means that the Chargers will be able to “aggressively take what [opposing defenses] give us” and the hope is that the results will push the Chargers even deeper into the postseason this time around.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
The Chargers have their entire draft class under contract.
Second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu was the only remaining unsigned player when Monday began, but the team announced on Monday afternoon that the edge rusher has signed his first NFL deal. It’s a four-year contract for Tuipulotu.
Tuipulotu followed the path from USC to the NFL that was previously traveled by his brother Marlon and cousins Talanoa Hufanga and Fili Moala. He spent three seasons with the Trojans and finished his time at the school by being named an All-American after the 2022 season.
Tuipulotu had 46 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in his final collegiate season. He joins the likes of Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Chris Rumph as options off the edge for the Chargers.
Melvin Gordon picked up a Super Bowl ring in Kansas City earlier this month.
Gordon was hardly crucial to the Chiefs’ march to the championship, however. Gordon was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad a short time after being released by the Broncos during the regular season, but never appeared in a game for the team and became a free agent once the win over the Eagles was in the books.
During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Gordon said that neither being relegated to the practice squad nor the NFL’s view of older running backs has dimmed his hopes of continuing to play.
“I still want to play ,” Gordon said. “I still got some tread left on the tires. Andy, you know, coach Reid, kind of sat me down and he told me that ‘you still can play.’ It’s just about the right situation. It’s just so tough for running backs right now. And you have a lot of running backs out there and we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in NFL right now. It literally sucks. I’m just staying ready, man, because I know what I can do. I know once I get in camp, I get in any camp, I can turn some heads. I know what I need to do.”
Gordon ran 90 times for 318 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Broncos before being released last season.
Former NFL head coach Don Coryell will get his long-awaited induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. His family has announced that Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts will serve as Coryell’s presenter.
The enshrinement will take place in Canton on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Coryell became the Chargers’ head coach in 1978, inheriting Fouts as his quarterback. The two men spent nine seasons together.
In the 121 games under Coryell, Fouts totaled 32,865 passing yards, completed 60.4 percent of his passes and threw 210 touchdowns.
Fouts, who also is a Hall of Fame selector, called Coryell’s children, Mindy Coryell Lewis and Mike Coryell, in February to inform them of their father’s election into the Hall of Fame. Coryell was a finalist seven times before earning induction.
“I’ve waited a long time to tell you this: Your Dad is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Fouts told them over the phone.
Fouts was named to all six of his Pro Bowls under Coryell and became the first quarterback to lead the league in passing yards in four consecutive seasons (1979-82), a record that still stands.
Tickets remain available for the enshrinement at http://www.profootballhof.com/tickets .
The Chargers signed Eric Kendricks to a two-year deal in March, giving the club a veteran presence at linebacker.
Kendricks, 31, is slated to be the team’s defensive signal-caller, wearing the green dot on his helmet. After spending eight seasons with the Vikings, Kendricks seems to be making a smooth transition to his new team in Los Angeles.
“Eric brings quick and concise communication. That’s what you need at that position — quick and concise communication, confidence,” defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day said during the offseason program, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “He’s done a great job helping us get lined up and making the calls. He’s a very smart player and a great player as well. We’re super excited to have him .
“It feels great [to bring him in]. It means that it’s not a facade. It’s authentic, not fabricated. It’s a compliment to us and he fits right in. … Like I said, great player, great person. It’s been fun. He’s doing a great job of communicating. We just have to keep building off it.”
Kendricks started every game for Minnesota last year, playing 94 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He finished with 137 total tackles with eight tackles for loss, two QB hits, and six passes defensed.
The Chargers are looking to improve on their defensive finish from last season, as they ranked No. 20 in yards allowed and No. 21 in points allowed. If Kendricks is at his best, that should be a significant boost to the unit.
Kellen Moore was hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator early this year and that’s given him enough time to form some impressions of quarterback Justin Herbert.
Moore told Albert Breer of SI.com that Herbert’s ability to grasp the offense and roll off play calls during practice was “really, really impressive ” during the team’s offseason program. That was something Moore could only learn by working with Herbert, but he had some idea about Herbert’s physical ability after watching him from afar.
That prior knowledge has been supplemented with some new ideas after seeing Herbert up close this spring.
“Yeah, there’s some obvious stuff ,” Moore said. “The biggest thing is obviously his arm talent. But his combination of size, throwing ability, athleticism, I mean, there’s only a few on earth that can have that combination, and play at such a high level. It’s really fun to see. I was a 6-foot, kind of hanging-on quarterback for six years. And I laugh, there’s a few throws sometimes he makes that I say, ‘I would never think about trying that throw, but here we are.’ It’s opened my eyes to some things.”
Moore didn’t elaborate on what those things might be, but it won’t be too much longer before we get a chance to see what his partnership with Herbert will look like in action. It’s one of many answers that will help shape what’s looking like a fierce fight for playoff spots in the AFC.
Incoming Commanders owner Josh Harris will already win over the team’s fans by being, you know, not Daniel Snyder. A separate transaction will help engender even more goodwill for Harris.
He’s partnering with Hall of Fame Commanders coach Joe Gibbs.
Joe Gibbs Racing has announced that it has received “a significant investment” from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Arctos Partners. Joe Gibbs also will become a limited partner in HBSE, pending approval by the NBA and NHL.
“In recent years I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know Coach Gibbs and am proud to count him as a trusted friend and advisor,” Josh Harris said in a press release. “Joe is a winner. First in football and then with Joe Gibbs Racing, he has led organizations that build winning cultures based on strong values and a deep commitment to family and faith. This investment and partnership aims to support his vision and allow Joe Gibbs Racing to continue its track record of excellence long into the future.”
Gibbs gave a ringing endorsement to Harris and his partner, David Blitzer.
“Josh Harris, David Blitzer and their entire team have a vision that has delivered winning franchises in basketball, hockey, soccer and youth sports,” Gibbs said in the release. “Their teams are among the most successful in their leagues in growing audience and sponsorship and their commitment to the communities they work in are unparalleled. I am excited to join the HBSE family and to have their support in growing Joe Gibbs Racing.”
The statement makes no mention of Gibbs potentially being a limited partner in the Commanders.
The NFL currently plans to gather its owners in late July or early August to vote on Harris’s bid to buy the Commanders.