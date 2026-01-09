 Skip navigation
Kayshon Boutte questionable for Patriots-Chargers

  
Published January 9, 2026 01:53 PM

The Patriots have a few injury concerns for their wild card matchup with the Chargers on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in his Friday press conference that defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot) is out for the contest.

Receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is questionable after he was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday.

Linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and offensive tackle Thayer Munford (knee) are also questionable for the contest.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson was out of practice on Friday for personal reasons, but that should not affect his status.

Jared Wilson (concussion) is set to return and play left guard.