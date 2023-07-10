Los Angeles Rams
When it comes to the upcoming Netflix series titled Quarterback, one of the three quarterbacks the show follows (Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota) will dominate. But while Mahomes supplies the happy ending via a come-from-behind Super Bowl victory, Cousins might supply much of the intrigue.
Cousins, a really-good-not-great quarterback, has reached over the first 11 years of his career his ceiling. We know who he is. We know what he is. In Quarterback, we’ll learn how he deals with that. We think.
A recent review of the show from Neal Justin of the Minneapolis Star Tribune says that, as to Cousins, “the producers skirt controversy , focusing instead on his work ethic, charity work and religious beliefs.” Peyton Manning (whose Omaha Productions produced the show along with NFL Films) suggested otherwise in last week’s comments to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.
For example, Manning said that Cousins shares his meetings with his psychologist .
“That was not part of the deal at all, but he said, ‘No, it’s OK, I want to have this documented,’” Manning said. “I thought it was awesome. It was real. It showed that it’s not all fun throwing game-winning touchdowns on Sundays.”
For Cousins (and Vikings fans), it’s usually only fun at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sundays and/or in games not regarded as “big.” That’s why, whenever he delivers a big throw in a big spot (like against the Bills on fourth and long), it makes people wonder whether he has finally figured out how to consistently do it.
Until he doesn’t, like when he nonchalantly threw several yards short of the sticks with the season on the line in the playoff loss to the Giants.
The noise around Cousins prompted Manning to take a different approach to the presentation. The show uses talking heads in the media to frame the weekly narrative for Cousins.
“At first, I went through and actually narrated each episode,” Manning said. “I filmed it. It just didn’t make as much sense. It just didn’t fit. They took it out and just had me in the beginning setting the stage. From that point, it was game on. This is what people were saying that week.”
For Cousins in 2022, most of what was said was likely very good, because the team won 13 of 17 regular-season games. But the bad still lingers heading into what could be his last season with the Vikings. Can he perform under the brightest lights, or will something go haywire? Again?
The Vikings are content to wait before extending the financial commitment. The risk for the Vikings is that, if Cousins does indeed reach a higher level of performance in his 12th NFL season, someone else (like the Rams or 49ers ) might be more determined to bring Cousins aboard.
The Rams drafted 14 players this spring. Twelve now are under contract.
The team announced it signed outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, running back Zach Evans and defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. All three were sixth-round picks.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports Hodges-Tomlinson signed a four-year deal worth $4.039 million total with a $199,852 signing bonus; Mathis will get $4.022 million total, with a $182,468 signing bonus; and Zach Evans receives $3.973 million over four years with a $133,332 signing bonus.
Third-round defensive ends Byron Young and Kobie Turner remain unsigned.
Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, won the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football.
In four years at TCU, Hodges-Tomlinson intercepted five passes and made 125 tackles.
His size — 5 foot 8, 178 pounds — is the reason he dropped to the sixth round.
If Baker Mayfield wins the quarterback job in Tampa Bay, the Rams will be on the list of thank yous for helping him on the way to the job,
Mayfield finished out the 2022 season by appearing in five games for the Rams. The team won two of those contests — a wild comeback in Week 14 against the Raiders and a rout of the Broncos on Christmas — and Mayfield played better than he did in a dismal stretch as the Panthers starter to open the season.
That Carolina run came after his time with the Browns fizzled out in 2021 and Mayfield said that the chance to play with the Rams “revitalized” him after a long run in the wrong direction.
“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. It was the first time I had fun playing football in a few years,” Mayfield said, via Belle Fraser of the New York Post. “It brought that feeling of having that success and really remembering what it was all about, Kind of hit the reset button for me.”
Mayfield is competing with Kyle Trask in Tampa and holding onto what worked well for him with the Rams would be a good way to secure the starting job and a chance to continue rebuilding a career that was flaming out early last season.
The Rams have agreed to terms with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.
Witherspoon, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Steelers. He played only four games last season because of hamstring issues, totaling 20 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed.
Witherspoon entered the league as a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2017 and spent four seasons in San Francisco before two in Pittsburgh. He has started 40 of the 60 games played and has totaled 152 tackles, eight interceptions and 35 passes defensed.
The Rams have lost several players in their secondary this offseason, including Jalen Ramsey and David Long. Cobie Durant and Robert Rochell are among the top remaining cornerbacks, with rookie draft pick Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson expected to contribute.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
The Rams have announced their schedule of open practices for this summer’s training camp.
After opening camp with practices closed to the public from July 25-28, the team will hold its first open practice on Saturday, July 29. That session will be part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event.
The team will hold six other open practices as well. Those workouts will be held on July 31, August 1, August 3, August 5-6, and August 8.
All of the practices will be held at the University of California-Irvine and fans can register for free tickets to attend the open sessions via the team’s website.
It’s slow right now. Which means that every media outlet covering the NFL is looking for content. Us included.
Given that so many other media outlets covering the NFL have seized on something I said last week on Rich Eisen’s show , we might as well write something about it, too.
At some point during the discussion from last Wednesday, I blurted out the possibility that, in March 2024, the 49ers and Rams will end up in a tug of war for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. I know that, on the surface, it sounds crazy. But it could still happen.
For starters, the Vikings have no way to keep Cousins from becoming an unrestricted free agent after the coming season, unless they sign him to a new deal. They can’t use the franchise tag. If Cousins wants to hit the market after six years in Minnesota (where he signed after six years in Washington), he will.
So where will he go? In 2017, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t even evaluate Patrick Mahomes because Shanahan believed he’d be signing Cousins a year later. Since then, the 49ers have had a revolving door of quarterbacks, due in large part to none of them being able to stay healthy.
Cousins always stays healthy. He never gets hurt. And if the 49ers had signed him in 2018, they’d likely have one or two more Super Bowl trophies in the case, given the quality of the rest of the team. (Stop laughing. They would.)
Shanahan’s interest in Cousins for 2024 will hinge heavily on whether Brock Purdy gets healthy, and whether he stays healthy. If he gets injured again, Shanahan could decide to roll the dice on Cousins next year.
The other wild card is the Rams. Although Matthew Stafford is officially their guy for 2023, there were rumblings that the Rams were hoping for a trade offer, possibly from the Jets if the Aaron Rodgers deal had fallen through. After another year of Stafford holding his aging body together, while also potentially getting injured at some point during the 2023 season, coach Sean McVay — who like Shanahan worked with Cousins in D.C. — could decide to make a play for Cousins. Especially if McVay thinks Shanahan will finally try to get Cousins.
Thus the potential tug of war, with Cousins caught between a couple of former Washington assistants turned NFC West rivals, and once again cashing in.
It’s really not a controversial theory. It’s actually sort of obvious.
But, again, it’s slow now. So have at it. Of course, if it ever comes to pass next year, not many of you will remember that it was a slow-time hypothesis from late June of 2023.
The Rams signed a pair of fifth-round picks on Tuesday and they got two more under contract on Wednesday.
Per the NFL’s daily transaction report, linebacker Nick Hampton and tackle Warren McClendon have signed their four-year rookie deals. The four fifth-round picks were part of a 14-player class for the Rams and they now have eight of those picks signed to contracts.
Hampton spent the last five years at Appalachian State and was an effective player off the edge over his last two seasons. He had 27 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 23 games.
McClendon started at right tackle for Georgia over the last three seasons and won national titles after each of the last two campaigns.
The transaction wire also shows that the Rams have waived wide receiver Sam James. He signed with the team earlier this year after going undrafted out of West Virginia.
The Rams have two more members of their 2023 draft class under contract.
The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they signed fifth-round picks Davis Allen and Puka Nacua. The team now has six of their 14 picks from April under contract.
Allen started 25 games at tight end for Clemson over the last four seasons. He had 39 catches for 443 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at the ACC school.
Nacua’s work at wide receiver during the team’s offseason program earned him compliments from Cooper Kupp and head coach Sean McVay this spring. He had 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at BYU.
The Rams also signed veteran running back Sony Michel on Tuesday.
The Rams are bringing back their leading rusher from 2021.
Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that the club has agreed to terms with running back Sony Michel.
Per Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Michel will sign a one-year contract.
Michel racked up 845 yards with four touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 128 yards with one TD for the Rams that season. He appeared in all 17 games with seven starts, playing 49 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
Los Angles had acquired him from the Patriots in exchange for a pair of draft picks just before the start of the regular season.
Michel spent most of last season with the cross-town Chargers. He initially signed with the Dolphins as a free agent but was released in August. He then recorded 36 carries for 106 yards in 10 games for the Chargers before he was released in late December.
The No. 31 overall pick out of Georgia back in 2018, Michel has 3,243 career yards rushing with 18 rushing touchdowns.
He rejoins a Rams backfield that includes Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, and Zach Evans.