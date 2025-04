The Seahawks have given quarterback Sam Darnold another weapon.

With the 50th pick in the draft, Seattle added Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo.

In 2024, he had 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.

Noah Fant is the current starter at the position in Seattle.

The Seahawks have added an offensive lineman (Grey Zabel) and a safety (Nick Emmanwori) in the first two rounds of the draft.