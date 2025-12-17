 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants open OG Evan Neal’s 21-day practice window

  
Published December 16, 2025 09:57 PM

The Giants designated offensive guard Evan Neal to return from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. It opens his 21-day practice window.

Neal was not expected to return this season after the Giants placed him on IR with a hamstring injury on Nov. 15.

He has not played in a game this season, with his last regular-season action coming in Week 17 of last season.

The Giants made Neal the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft. He started 13 games at right tackle as a rookie but started only seven games in 2023 and seven in 2024.

The Giants moved him to guard in the 2025 offseason.