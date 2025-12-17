Giants open OG Evan Neal’s 21-day practice window

The Giants designated offensive guard Evan Neal to return from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. It opens his 21-day practice window.

Neal was not expected to return this season after the Giants placed him on IR with a hamstring injury on Nov. 15.

He has not played in a game this season, with his last regular-season action coming in Week 17 of last season.

The Giants made Neal the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft. He started 13 games at right tackle as a rookie but started only seven games in 2023 and seven in 2024.

The Giants moved him to guard in the 2025 offseason.