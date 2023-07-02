Cycling
Adam Yates won the Tour de France’s first stage over twin brother Simon Yates, taking the yellow jersey.
Live and Upcoming
Sun, Jul 026:00AM EDT
Tour de France: Stage 2
Peacock
Sun, Jul 026:05AM EDT
TDF Stage 2 (World Feed)
Peacock
Sun, Jul 027:30AM EDT
Betfred British Masters: Rd. 4
Peacock
2023 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and king of the mountains.
Tour De France
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar are the Tour de France favorites as the race starts Saturday.
2023 Tour de France stage-by-stage route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times.
Chris Froome, the active leader with four Tour de France titles and seven Grand Tour titles overall, will not race this year’s Tour that starts July 1.
Latest
Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will be backed by some of the best riders in the world as he bids to retain his title.
American cyclist Chloe Dygert followed up her time trial national title with a victory in the women’s road race on Sunday, while Quinn Simmons broke away from the field to win the shortened men’s race at the U.S. championships.
German prosecutors say a truck driver wanted by Italy in connection with a crash last year that killed professional cyclist Davide Rebellin has been released from jail pending a decision on his extradition.
Two days after the death of Gino Mäder from injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, Mattias Skjelmose dedicated his race victory to the Swiss rider.
Police in Germany arrested a truck driver accused in the crash in Italy last year that killed Davide Rebellin and were holding him pending extradition proceedings.
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse, the Bahrain-Victorious team said.
Since 1903, the Tour de France has encaptured the beauty, rigor and passion of cycling.
Gino Mäder was airlifted to the hospital after being found unconscious after he crashed down a ravine at his home Tour de Suisse.
With the 2023 Tour de France nearly underway, learn more about the meaning of the highly coveted Tour de France jerseys awarded to riders.
More than 30 riders were disqualified from the Under-23 Giro d’Italia after they were caught on camera hanging onto team cars and motorbikes on the famous climb of the Passo dello Stelvio.