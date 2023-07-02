 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
Langer's 'strongest club is between his ears'
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cycling

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
06:02
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
Adam Yates won the Tour de France’s first stage over twin brother Simon Yates, taking the yellow jersey.
Image for Final: Maulers vs. Stallions
Final: Maulers vs. Stallions
live
Peacock
live
Final: Maulers at Stallions
NBC
Sun, Jul 02
6:00AM EDT
Tour de France: Stage 2
Peacock
Sun, Jul 02
6:05AM EDT
TDF Stage 2 (World Feed)
Peacock
Sun, Jul 02
7:30AM EDT
Betfred British Masters: Rd. 4
Peacock

Jonas Vingegaard
02:53
2023 Tour de France Standings
2023 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and king of the mountains.
Egan Bernal
07:35
2023 Tour de France cyclists to watch

France Cycling Tour de France
07:35
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
NBC Sports airs every stage of the 110th Tour de France, including live daily start-to-finish coverage on Peacock.
Jonas Vingegaard
02:53
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar meet at Tour de France for next rivalry chapter
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar are the Tour de France favorites as the race starts Saturday.
160524 TDF
07:35
2023 Tour de France route: stage profiles, previews, start, finish times
2023 Tour de France stage-by-stage route with profiles, previews and estimated start and finish times.
chris-froome.jpg
Chris Froome to miss Tour de France
Chris Froome, the active leader with four Tour de France titles and seven Grand Tour titles overall, will not race this year’s Tour that starts July 1.

75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023 - Stage 8
Jumbo-Visma unveils Tour de France squad focused on helping Vingegaard retain his title
Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will be backed by some of the best riders in the world as he bids to retain his title.
Chloe Dygert
Dygert wins women’s US cycling title while Simmons captures men’s road race
American cyclist Chloe Dygert followed up her time trial national title with a victory in the women’s road race on Sunday, while Quinn Simmons broke away from the field to win the shortened men’s race at the U.S. championships.
The Stage Three of the Tour Of Turkey 2016
Germany frees driver sought by Italy in death of cyclist Rebellin pending extradition ruling
German prosecutors say a truck driver wanted by Italy in connection with a crash last year that killed professional cyclist Davide Rebellin has been released from jail pending a decision on his extradition.
86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 8
Tour de Suisse winner Skjelmose dedicates title to Mäder
Two days after the death of Gino Mäder from injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, Mattias Skjelmose dedicated his race victory to the Swiss rider.
Adriatica Ionica Race -Tappa 1
German police arrest truck driver accused in crash that killed Davide Rebellin
Police in Germany arrested a truck driver accused in the crash in Italy last year that killed Davide Rebellin and were holding him pending extradition proceedings.
86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 4
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse, the Bahrain-Victorious team said.
The 2023 Tour de France will take place over the course of three weeks, from July 1-23.
07:35
What to know about the 2023 Tour de France: Route, teams, rules, prize money
Since 1903, the Tour de France has encaptured the beauty, rigor and passion of cycling.
86th Tour de Suisse 2023 - Stage 4
Gino Mäder airlifted after crashing down a ravine on fast descent at Tour de Suisse
Gino Mäder was airlifted to the hospital after being found unconscious after he crashed down a ravine at his home Tour de Suisse.
pft-peterking_1000
07:35
2023 Tour de France Jerseys: What do the yellow, green, white and polka dot jerseys mean?
With the 2023 Tour de France nearly underway, learn more about the meaning of the highly coveted Tour de France jerseys awarded to riders.
World's Most Dangerous Roads: Stelvio Pass
31 cyclists disqualified for holding onto vehicles up Stelvio during Giro Next Gen
More than 30 riders were disqualified from the Under-23 Giro d’Italia after they were caught on camera hanging onto team cars and motorbikes on the famous climb of the Passo dello Stelvio.