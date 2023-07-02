Player News

The Titans’ official website reports Kyle Philips has “put on some extra weight and has been solid.”

It is the first we have heard of Philips this offseason. The second-year pro is most likely locked into three-receiver sets as the primary slot man, though he was limited to four rookie appearances by a hamstring injury. Listed at 5-11, 189 pounds, Philips is not in dire need of bulking up, but it couldn’t hurt. Philips is a name to keep in mind in deeper PPR leagues but isn’t currently worth drafting in 12-team leagues.