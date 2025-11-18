2026 FIFA World Cup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_nba_cade_cunningham_251118.jpg
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbwaiverwire_251118.jpg
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
nbc_nba_cade_cunningham_251118.jpg
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
nbc_ffhh_tewaiverwire_251118.jpg
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2026 FIFA World Cup

United States v Paraguay - International Friendly
How to watch USMNT vs Uruguay live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT close out 2025 with a friendly against his mentor and idol, Marcelo Bielsa and Uruguay.
Poland v Netherlands - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
European (UEFA) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, dates, results, format
UEFA qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is in its final stages, and Europe’s nations are putting on a show as they aim to reach the tournament in North America.
FBL-WC2026-EUR-DRAW
2026 World Cup draw rules: How does it work? Who is in which pot?
Denmark v Scotland - 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers - Group C - Parken Stadium
UEFA World Cup qualifying scenarios: Who will qualify, advance on final matchday?
Brazil v Senegal - International Friendly
How to watch Brazil vs Tunisia live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Denmark vs Scotland - UEFA World Cup qualifiication 2025/26
How to watch Scotland vs Denmark live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
UAE v Iraq - 2026 AFC World Cup Qualifiers
2026 World Cup inter-confederation playoffs: How do they work, when are they, and who’s involved?
2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers draw to be held in Zurich
Which pot could each team be in for the 2026 World Cup draw? Confirmed pots, predictions, how it works
Italy v Norway - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Which teams have qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

Latest

Hungary v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Republic of Ireland seal incredible late comeback win to reach World Cup playoffs, knock Hungary out
Troy Parrott seals hat trick with a 96th-minute winner in dramatic fashion to send Ireland to the 2026 World Cup playoffs and knock Hungary out.
Germany Soccer Wolfsburg Schuerrle
When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw? How to watch, date, time
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching next summer — but first, the ceremonial pomp of the World Cup draw, still to be held this winter.
Italy v Norway - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Norway qualify for first World Cup since 1998 — Are they the dark horses at 2026 World Cup?
Erling Haaland and Co. have sealed their spot at 2026 World Cup after a perfect qualifying campaign, as Norway are genuine dark horses for the tournament.
Argentina v Venezuela - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 World Cup predictions: Here are some (very) early predictions
Canada, Mexico and the USA welcome the world in the summer of 2026, and here are some World Cup predictions.
FBL-WC-2026-ASIA-QUALIFIERS-UAE-IRQ
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, scores, results, table
The final game of qualifying in the AFC region is here, as brilliant scraps for a spot at the 2026 World Cup have seen eight teams already qualify automatically for the tournament.
FBL-WC-2026-AFRICA-QUALIFIER-LES-NGA
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule for playoffs
Which African stars will be at the 2026 World Cup in North America?
United States v Australia - International Friendly
USMNT upcoming schedule — Friendly with Uruguay to close out 2025
The USMNT’s 2025 schedule has seen ups and downs but looks to finish the calendar on an upswing as IMauricio Pochettino leads the Americans toward a World Cup on home soil.
Brazil v Senegal - International Friendly
Brazil 2-0 Senegal: Estevao, Casemiro score as Ancelotti’s men win in London
Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil are back in the win column with a 2-0 win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday.
Republic of Ireland V Portugal, 2026 World Cup Qualifying - UEFA, Group Stage.
Cristiano Ronaldo could face World Cup suspension: How Portugal star’s red card could trigger World Cup ban
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on Thursday in World Cup qualifying, and it could cost him time at his final World Cup.
Latvia v England - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
Who will join hosts United States, Mexico, and Canada, and others, in the 2026 World Cup?
Load More