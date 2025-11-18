2026 FIFA World Cup
Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT close out 2025 with a friendly against his mentor and idol, Marcelo Bielsa and Uruguay.
UEFA qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is in its final stages, and Europe’s nations are putting on a show as they aim to reach the tournament in North America.
Latest
Republic of Ireland seal incredible late comeback win to reach World Cup playoffs, knock Hungary out
Troy Parrott seals hat trick with a 96th-minute winner in dramatic fashion to send Ireland to the 2026 World Cup playoffs and knock Hungary out.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching next summer — but first, the ceremonial pomp of the World Cup draw, still to be held this winter.
Erling Haaland and Co. have sealed their spot at 2026 World Cup after a perfect qualifying campaign, as Norway are genuine dark horses for the tournament.
Canada, Mexico and the USA welcome the world in the summer of 2026, and here are some World Cup predictions.
The final game of qualifying in the AFC region is here, as brilliant scraps for a spot at the 2026 World Cup have seen eight teams already qualify automatically for the tournament.
Which African stars will be at the 2026 World Cup in North America?
The USMNT’s 2025 schedule has seen ups and downs but looks to finish the calendar on an upswing as IMauricio Pochettino leads the Americans toward a World Cup on home soil.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil are back in the win column with a 2-0 win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo could face World Cup suspension: How Portugal star’s red card could trigger World Cup ban
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on Thursday in World Cup qualifying, and it could cost him time at his final World Cup.
Who will join hosts United States, Mexico, and Canada, and others, in the 2026 World Cup?