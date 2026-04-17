MLB According to CC
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- American League East
- American League Central
- American League West
- National League East
- National League Central
- National League West
- American League East
- American League Central
- American League West
- National League East
- National League Central
- National League West
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Hall of Famer and World Series Champion CC Sabathia delivers a weekly glimpse into what headlines are catching his eye around Major League Baseball. The Cy Young winner sheds light on recent pitching trends, teams surging or fading, and delivers behind-the-scenes stories from CC’s iconic career.
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