Yankees still can win AL East despite Judge injury

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Haiden Deegan’s first 450 podium: “build each weekend and hopefully keep reeling them in”
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Seattle Storm banking on Dominique Malonga to get franchise on track
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Francisco Alvarez goes 1 for 3 in return to Mets lineup, but Kodai Senga’s rehab on hold
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Sabathia grasps pressure Knicks face to win title
Machado criticizes MLB’s analytics era amid slump
Montgomery’s debut symbolic of CWS’ youth movement
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
World Cup
World Cup
World Cup Home
Schedule and Scores
Groups and Standings
Bracket
Stats
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Haiden Deegan’s first 450 podium: “build each weekend and hopefully keep reeling them in”
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Seattle Storm banking on Dominique Malonga to get franchise on track
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Francisco Alvarez goes 1 for 3 in return to Mets lineup, but Kodai Senga’s rehab on hold
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Sabathia grasps pressure Knicks face to win title
Machado criticizes MLB’s analytics era amid slump
Montgomery’s debut symbolic of CWS’ youth movement
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
World Cup
World Cup Home
Schedule and Scores
Groups and Standings
Bracket
Stats
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Yankees still can win AL East despite Judge injury
June 10, 2026 11:35 AM
In a winnable American League with depth ready to "step up," CC Sabathia believes the Yankees "should have enough" to stay afloat as Aaron Judge works his way back from the injured list.
Related Videos
03:27
Sabathia grasps pressure Knicks face to win title
08:12
Machado criticizes MLB’s analytics era amid slump
01:49
Montgomery’s debut symbolic of CWS’ youth movement
02:41
How Skubal’s looming return impacts trade timeline
01:49
Soderstrom ‘turning the corner’ amid hot streak
01:38
Mariners’ Hancock is a fantasy buy-low target
01:31
Lee’s hitting streak puts him on fantasy radars
30
Sunday Night Baseball heads to Fenway for TEX-BOS
01:50
LAD ‘don’t have a reason’ to rush Glasnow return
01:35
Skubal nearing return to Tigers rotation
01:54
Can A’s Jump maintain his success moving forward?
01:58
Crochet ‘a risk’ for fantasy managers while out
01:29
Do odds still favor streaky Cubs to make playoffs?
01:34
HLs: Giants outlast Cubs in extras to take series
02:14
Cubs still ‘scrambling’ for consistency
01:09
Chapman: Giants ‘still believing’ amid uneven year
46
Chapman’s RBI single gives Giants lead in extras
02:41
Cubs’ play will ‘even out’ amid streaky season
42
Giants’ Lee extends hitting streak to 15 games
06:55
Cubs’ star PCA ‘maximizing’ his authenticity
01:57
HLs: D-backs breeze by Nats behind Carroll, Soroka
01:10
Carroll: Avoiding sweep is important for D-backs
01:43
Soroka shuts down Nationals lineup in win
48
Moreno’s two-run HR extends Diamondbacks lead
43
Abrams responds with solo home run in second
48
Carroll smacks solo shot in first inning
02:25
Nationals playing ‘explosive baseball’ vs. D-backs
01:32
PCA showing signs of offensive breakout in June
01:31
Rodón has been under-the-radar success for NYY
01:42
Judge (rib fracture) set to miss at least 4 weeks
Latest Clips
09:23
2026 IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional
17:51
Carlesimo: Physicality of NBA is ‘unbelievable’
08:38
Wemby’s shove on Brunson not deemed flagrant foul
09:29
Do Vikings have the QB of the future on roster?
01:15
Bitonio pokes fun at Manziel in press conference
06:14
Does Watson or Shedeur have the edge in QB battle?
02:22
Jackson arrested for felony domestic violence
04:13
Bengals restructure Burrow’s contract
04:59
Murray has opportunity to ‘press the reset button’
09:53
Aiyuk must force 49ers’ hand by showing up
07:21
Can Prescott, Cowboys finally get to Super Bowl?
07:40
What does Pickens still need to prove to Cowboys?
05:15
How does Prescott feel about Pickens’ absence?
07:56
Will Pickens attend Cowboys’ mandatory minicamp?
04:29
Brown calls out free throw disparity in Game 3
05:52
How will Brown fit in the Patriots’ offense?
11:11
Will Eagles or Patriots win the Brown trade?
08:54
Analyzing the relationship between Brown and Hurts
01:41
HLs: Valkyries hold off late rally from Mercury
14:13
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
01:41
Highlights: Miles helps Lynx dominate Wings
01:55
Highlights: Reese’s double-double dims the Sky
01:37
Wilson’s shot deflects in for USWNT goal
11:54
Spurs guards shine in Game 3 win against Knicks
03:15
Will Towns up his playmaking in Game 4?
06:57
Is Davis going to play a game with the Wizards?
14:47
Staley on how she wants to impact women’s sports
08:31
Staley: WNBA must continue to ‘meet the demand’
15:59
Is constant criticism of Clark warranted?
05:59
Clark, Wilson, Ogwumike honored on TIME100 list
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue