Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Josh Hader off to strong start in return from injury

In this week’s Closer Report, Josh Hader is looking excellent in his first week back from injury. Andrés Muñoz continues to struggle with run prevention despite strong underlying skills. And David Bednar appears to be coming around amid his best stretch of the season. All that and more as we break down the last week in saves around baseball.

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2026 Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

▶ Tier 1

Mason Miller - San Diego Padres

Cade Smith - Cleveland Guardians

Jhoan Duran - Philadelphia Phillies

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Raisel Iglesias- Atlanta Braves

Miller made four appearances this week, but only one came in a save situation. After giving up one run to the Mets on Friday, he bounced back with a scoreless inning on Saturday for his 18th save, then made two more clean outings in back-to-back games against the Reds.

It was a rare quiet week on the mound for Smith, who made one appearance against the Yankees, recording five outs in a non-save situation. Still, he continues to lead baseball with 21 saves to go with a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings.

Duran worked two saves against the White Sox and Blue Jays, then had a rare bad day on the mound, giving up two runs against Toronto on Tuesday to blow a save chance. Duran recovered on Wednesday, keeping the Blue Jays scoreless to convert his 17th save.

Chapman has apparently been dealing with a minor hamstring issue over the last week, but was able to tough it out for a save against the Yankees on Friday. The 38-year-old left-hander is up to 13 saves with a 0.46 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts over 19 2/3 innings. The expectation is that the veteran closer will be pitching for a new team by the trade deadline.

Iglesias converted back-to-back saves against the Pirates on Friday and Saturday, bringing his total to 13. He then surrendered a run against the White Sox on Tuesday to take a loss. It was just his third run allowed all season, giving him a 1.21 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings.

▶ Tier 2

Bryan Baker - Tampa Bay Rays

Louis Varland - Toronto Blue Jays

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Daniel Palencia - Chicago Cubs

Tanner Scott - Los Angeles Dodgers

Gregory Soto - Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Sewald - Arizona Diamondbacks

David Bednar - New York Yankees

Baker started this week’s series against the Red Sox with back-to-back saves on Monday and Tuesday. He continues to dominate the ninth inning for the Rays, converting 18 of 21 save chances with a 1.98 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts over 27 1/3 innings. The same can be said for Varland, who’s actually having one of the best seasons among all relievers, posting a 0.50 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings. He added three saves and a win this week. Both Baker and Varland probably belong among the top tier at this point. Track record and more role security separate the relievers above.

Hader has now made four appearances since coming off the injured list. He’s allowed just one baserunner on a walk while striking out seven of the 13 batters he’s faced. The 32-year-old looks to be back to form. It’s early for him, but if he has a few more impressive outings, he’ll continue to rise up the ranks.

Muñoz is making it increasingly difficult to keep him this high in the rankings. Despite the strong underlying skills that really do align with his career norms, he just hasn’t been able to prevent runs. He surrendered two runs against the Tigers on Sunday to blow a save and take a loss. Muñoz did recover on Monday with a save against the Orioles. The 27-year-old right-hander has posted a 5.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts over 24 1/3 innings. Given his strikeout-to-walk ratio is among the best he’s posted in his career, I’ll keep holding out hope he corrects what is making him suddenly so hittable.

This is where things get tough. What does Palencia have to do to get a save chance? His last save came on May 14. He’s been stuck at three saves since. He made three appearances this week and holds a 2.87 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings.

Scott has been in the middle of a rough stretch, giving up five runs over his last five outings. He took a loss against the Diamondbacks last Thursday, then pitched in two non-save situations. Meanwhile, Soto gave up two runs before holding on for his ninth save on Wednesday against the Dodgers.

And in Arizona, Sewald fell in line for a win with a scoreless inning against the Dodgers last Thursday. A.J. Puk is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno and could be back with the Diamondbacks in the next week or so. Still, I’d expect Sewald to continue working as the team’s closer.

Bednar had one of his better weeks on the mound, making three scoreless appearances that included five outs against the Guardians on Monday to fall in line for a win. That makes six straight scoreless outings for his best stretch of the season. The 31-year-old right-hander holds a 3.90 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings.

▶ Tier 3

Riley O’Brien - St. Louis Cardinals

Jacob Latz - Texas Rangers

Devin Williams - New York Mets

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Grant Taylor/Seranthony Domínguez - Chicago White Sox

Pete Fairbanks - Miami Marlins

O’Brien got back on track this week with a pair of scoreless outings, picking up two saves against the Reds. He’s up to 17 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings.

In Texas, Latz made two appearances this week, completing a two-inning save against the Guardians on Friday before locking down a save in extra innings against the Royals on Wednesday. The save was his tenth of the season with an excellent 1.80 ERA over 30 innings.

Williams appeared in one game, giving up one run in a non-save situation against the Padres on Sunday. So far, it’s been essentially a repeat of last season’s struggles, as he’s recorded a 5.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 21 innings.

After giving up two runs to blow a save chance against the Rockies on Friday, Megill was unavailable to pitch on Monday against the A’s due to oblique tightness. It was encouraging then to see him make an appearance on Wednesday, striking out two in a scoreless frame in a non-save situation against the A’s.

Things look to have shifted again with the White Sox. All three of Domíguez’s outings this week came before the ninth inning. Meanwhile, Taylor pitched the ninth in both of his appearances, picking up a save and a win. The last time Taylor earned a save, Domíguez stepped back in for the next few save chances. Should Taylor settle into the ninth this time around, he can quickly rise up the rankings for the rest of the season.

Fairbanks gave up two runs against the Rays on Saturday, but was still credited with a hold before Tyler Zuber stepped in to record the save. He then bounced back with a scoreless outing against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday to fall in line for a win.

▶ Tier 4

Alex Lange - Kansas City Royals

Rico Garcia - Baltimore Orioles

Kaleb Killian/Keaton Winn - San Francisco Giants

Clayton Beeter/Gus Varland - Washington Nationals

Kyle Finnegan/Will Vest - Detroit Tigers

Things get incredibly messy from here on. Lange has taken over closing duties in Kansas City following Lucas Erceg’s struggles. He rattled off four consecutive saves, then took the loss on Wednesday in extra innings against the Rangers. Lange’s walk problems persist, making him a volatile and risky option for those looking for saves.

Garcia surrendered runs in back-to-back outings this week, taking a loss on Tuesday against the Mariners. Ryan Helsley progressed to facing live hitters this week as he works his way back from right elbow inflammation. The next step will be a rehab assignment before he’s activated from the injured list.

The Giants continue to have trouble finding consistency in the late innings. Winn has given up six runs over his last five outings. Kilian picked up a save on Thursday, his fourth of the season, then made two more scoreless appearances in non-save situations. Don’t expect any reliable save sources here. The same can be said about the Nationals. Varland recorded his fifth save, then surrendered three runs without recording an out against the Giants on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Beeter earned a win against the Giants on Monday.

No saves for the Tigers this week, but Vest did pick up a win with a scoreless inning against the Mariners on Sunday. Kenley Jansen is on his way back from a groin injury after starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He may just need an outing or two before he’s activated and should step back into the closer role.

▶ Tier 5

Antonio Senzatela - Colorado Rockies

Tony Santillan/Brock Burke- Cincinnati Reds

Kirby Yates - Los Angeles Angels

Yoendrys Gómez/Eric Orze - Minnesota Twins

Elvis Alvarado/Hogan Harris - Athletics