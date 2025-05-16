WNBA Team Stats

 Skip navigation
2025 PGA Championship - Round Two
Jhonattan Vegas raking (literally) at PGA Championship
Yiannis Exarchos
Q&A: IOC’s Ilario Corna, OBS’ Yiannis Exarchos on use of AI at Olympic Games
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Colt Keith, Zebby Matthews & Matt Shaw

nbc_roto_wk17gms_250516.jpg
Week 17 games that will be crucial in fantasy
nbc_roto_westburg_250516.jpg
Westburg suffers setback in rehab assignment
nbc_roto_fadepackers_250516.jpg
Fade Packers in fantasy amid tough schedule

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Caitlin Clark
WNBA set for new season with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese leading the way
Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces
How to watch the 2025 WNBA Season: Opening schedule, key dates, streaming info, and more
Toyota Antelopes v Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale: Leading by example with Nigerian heritage at heart
Los Angeles Sparks v Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA Season Preview Roundtable: Predictions, storylines to follow as season tips off
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream
WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Paige Bueckers ROY, Caitlin Clark for MVP
WNBA: Preseason-Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky
2025 WNBA Season Preview: Napheesa Collier, Paige Bueckers among top contenders for individual awards
Caitlin Clark
WNBA set to tipoff season with host of teams looking to challenge for title including Caitlin Clark’s Fever
Breanna Stewart
As WNBA popularity soars, player salaries remain a big hurdle for the league to address
Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun exploring all options, including sale of franchise according to team president
Oregon WNBA
Oregon gets a taste of a WNBA future via preseason Liberty game
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is fueled by the Aces falling short last season
New York Liberty
2025 WNBA Preseason Power Rankings: Liberty favored, Fever reload; Aces, Lynx can’t be ignored
Sabrina Ionescu
Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu plays at Oregon for the first time as a pro in preseason game
WNBA: Playoffs-Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty
WNBA Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark lead the way in Rotoworld mock draft
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury
Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson confident she’ll bounce back from season-ending ACL tear
Angel Reese
Angel Reese is ready to start winning in the WNBA after injuries and record-setting season
Napheesa Collier
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier poised for another WNBA title run after an offseason playing with Unrivaled
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sports Icons Shine at the 2025 Met Gala: Angel Reese, Jalen Hurts, Simone Biles and more
Natalie Nakase
Natalie Nakase is 1st Asian American WNBA head coach and unfazed by being the face of the Valkyries
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Caitlin Clark returns to Iowa in Fever’s preseason game against Brazil despite leg injury
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson expected to miss 2025 season with ACL tear
NBA: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic
Angel Reese has rousing return to Baton Rouge in exhibition for Chicago Sky against Brazil
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
Paige Bueckers has bumpy WNBA preseason debut as Wings lose to Aces in South Bend
Sabrina Ionescu
Back to school: WNBA teams open preseason in college arenas as star alums return to campus
Alyssa Thomas
Phoenix Mercury are heading into new era without Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark’s return to Iowa for Fever preseason game commands average paid ticket price of $440
Dan Padover
With WNBA camps open, eyes already turning to 2026 free agency with so many players possibly moving
Georgia Amoore
Washington rookie Georgia Amoore injures the ACL in her right knee during practice
Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers raised expectations and excitement level for Dallas Wings months before WNBA draft
Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces
Stronger Caitlin Clark gears up for 2nd WNBA season with a revamped and upgraded Fever roster

nbc_bte_coachoftheyear_250516.jpg
01:00
White provides ‘best value’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
09:58
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt1_250514.jpg
11:58
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt2_250514.jpg
07:40
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt3_250514.jpg
24:19
Are the Sky, Storm slept on ahead of 2025 season?
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
nbc_roto_wnbaroy_250512.jpg
01:37
Bueckers ‘is the play’ to win Rookie of the Year
nbc_oht_preszn_250508.jpg
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
nbc_oht_metgala_250508.jpg
05:38
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
nbc_oht__aj1_250508.jpg
14:27
A’ja shoe rollout with Nike has been ‘intentional’
nbc_cwbb_kikiint_250424.jpg
01:21
Iriafen reflects on WNBA draft experience