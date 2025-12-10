 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
UPDATED Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Pete Alonso
Report: Orioles agree to 5-year, $155 million deal with slugger Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Pete Alonso lands with Orioles, Kyle Schwarber returns to Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_251210.jpg
Doncic arguably a ‘walking 40-point game’ for LAL
nbc_nba_enjoy_celtics_251210.jpg
Celtics surging behind Brown’s ‘MVP-level’ play
nbc_enjoy_cbbbig3_251210.jpg
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
UPDATED Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Pete Alonso
Report: Orioles agree to 5-year, $155 million deal with slugger Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Pete Alonso lands with Orioles, Kyle Schwarber returns to Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_251210.jpg
Doncic arguably a ‘walking 40-point game’ for LAL
nbc_nba_enjoy_celtics_251210.jpg
Celtics surging behind Brown’s ‘MVP-level’ play
nbc_enjoy_cbbbig3_251210.jpg
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Finebaum on ND's CFP snub, Kiffin's move to LSU

December 10, 2025 12:17 PM
Paul Finebaum joins Dan Patrick to discuss Notre Dame's omission from the College Football Playoff, Lane Kiffin's outlook at LSU and the possible offseason changes to college football.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_dominiquefoxworth_251210.jpg
12:29
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_251209.jpg
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251209.jpg
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_251209.jpg
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_251208.jpg
16:46
Simms’ Week 14 takeaways: Chiefs, Allen, Tomlin
nbc_dps_dponnotredame_251208.jpg
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_251208.jpg
09:16
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
nbc_dps_petebevacqua_251208.jpg
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
pickensdpsvideo.jpg
14:56
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term
GiannisDPS12-4.jpg
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
nbc_dps_kurtwarner_251204.jpg
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
nbc_dps_giannistradetalks_251204.jpg
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
kiffin_saban.jpg
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
nbc_dps_whitworthnfl_251203.jpg
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251202.jpg
19:40
NCAA needs to ‘fix’ coaches leaving during season
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_251202.jpg
11:37
McCourty on Kiffin, Patriots-Giants, AFC playoffs
nbc_dps_patriotsgiantsrecap_251202.jpg
12:04
Patriots ‘ahead of the game’ with Maye and Vrabel
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_251201.jpg
12:40
Kiffin made move to LSU a ‘public mess’
nbc_dps_andystaples_251201.jpg
10:01
Latest on Kiffin and coaching carousel
nbc_dps_billcowher_251201.jpg
17:58
Cowher on Steelers’ struggles, NCAA issues, Kiffin
KiffinDPS121.jpg
08:44
Will Kiffin regret move to LSU?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251126.jpg
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_251126.jpg
16:29
Quinn: UM ‘more dangerous than last year’ for OSU
nbc_dps_mikegolicjrinterview_251126.jpg
10:58
Rivalry week storylines: Is Kiffin on his way out?
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_251125.jpg
17:32
Riddick: Kiffin in ‘tough situation’ at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_criscollinsworthinterview_251125.jpg
18:51
Collinsworth shares if Bengals should start Burrow
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251125.jpg
18:41
Miller: Pistons best team in Eastern Conference
nbc_dps_kiffinnextdestination_251125.jpg
10:52
Media puts Kiffin through paces ahead of Egg Bowl
LaneDPS11-24.jpg
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
nbc_dps_nflweek12recap_251124.jpg
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_251210.jpg
04:33
Doncic arguably a ‘walking 40-point game’ for LAL
nbc_nba_enjoy_celtics_251210.jpg
04:23
Celtics surging behind Brown’s ‘MVP-level’ play
nbc_enjoy_cbbbig3_251210.jpg
05:10
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
nbc_enjoy_cbbprospects_251210.jpg
09:29
Wilson has been the ‘talk of the town’ in CBB
nbc_nba_enjoy_warriorstalk_251210.jpg
05:21
What to make of Kuminga’s DNP for Warriors
nbc_enjoy_torontoraptors_251210.jpg
05:45
Raptors look ‘fatigued’ amid recent slump
nbc_cbb_menssznpromo_251210.jpg
30
Men’s college basketball is all over NBC, Peacock
nbc_cbb_womenssznpromo_251210.jpg
30
Watch women’s college hoops on NBC and Peacock
nbc_golf_gcpfuturepgatoursched_251210.jpg
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
nbc_bte_spurslakers_251210.jpg
02:02
Can Spurs cover spread against Lakers minus Wemby?
nbc_bte_sunsthunder_251210.jpg
01:42
Thunder should ‘handle business’ against Suns
nbc_bte_titans49ers_251210.jpg
01:38
Will 49ers cover a big number vs. Titans?
USATSI_27767822_copy.jpg
01:50
Brissett should do enough for ARI to cover vs. HOU
nbc_fnia_week15previews_251210.jpg
07:07
LAC-KC, GB-DEN lead best matchups of Week 15
nbc_fnia_rivers_251210.jpg
04:16
Colts signing Rivers is ‘desperation move’
nbc_fnia_snfprevmindal_251210.jpg
05:54
‘No chance’ DAL makes playoffs without win vs. MIN
nbc_fnia_onemonthtogonfc_251210.jpg
02:54
Lions face ‘uphill battle’ to win NFC North
USATSI_27773850_copy.jpg
02:50
Bills have chance to make ‘statement’ against Pats
nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
01:14
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
09:26
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
08:29
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest
nbc_pft_miketomlin_251210.jpg
03:00
Tomlin: ‘I’ve been on the hot seat for 19 years’
nbc_pff_2025heisman_251210.jpg
01:50
Breaking down the Heisman Trophy finalists
nbc_pff_vikingscowboys_251210.jpg
01:45
Top impact players in Vikings-Cowboys SNF matchup
nbc_pff_cfbplayoffpreview_251210.jpg
02:02
Analyzing all 12 teams in College Football Playoff
nbc_pff_armynavy_251210.jpg
01:21
Army-Navy storylines, history, statistics to watch
nbc_pft_pickenseffort_251210.jpg
08:00
Should Cowboys be concerned with Pickens’ effort?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251210.jpg
12:50
PFT Power Rankings: HOU, rises, SEA stands tall
nbc_pft_priversisback_251210.jpg
05:33
Rivers signs with Colts in ‘stunning’ move
nbc_pft_pickensschotty_251210.jpg
05:30
Schottenheimer not worried about Pickens’ effort