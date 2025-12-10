Finebaum on ND's CFP snub, Kiffin's move to LSU

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
UPDATED Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Report: Orioles agree to 5-year, $155 million deal with slugger Pete Alonso
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Pete Alonso lands with Orioles, Kyle Schwarber returns to Phillies
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Doncic arguably a ‘walking 40-point game’ for LAL
Celtics surging behind Brown’s ‘MVP-level’ play
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
UPDATED Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Report: Orioles agree to 5-year, $155 million deal with slugger Pete Alonso
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Pete Alonso lands with Orioles, Kyle Schwarber returns to Phillies
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
Doncic arguably a ‘walking 40-point game’ for LAL
Celtics surging behind Brown’s ‘MVP-level’ play
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Finebaum on ND's CFP snub, Kiffin's move to LSU
December 10, 2025 12:17 PM
Paul Finebaum joins Dan Patrick to discuss Notre Dame's omission from the College Football Playoff, Lane Kiffin's outlook at LSU and the possible offseason changes to college football.
Related Videos
12:29
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
16:46
Simms’ Week 14 takeaways: Chiefs, Allen, Tomlin
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
09:16
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
14:56
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
19:40
NCAA needs to ‘fix’ coaches leaving during season
11:37
McCourty on Kiffin, Patriots-Giants, AFC playoffs
12:04
Patriots ‘ahead of the game’ with Maye and Vrabel
12:40
Kiffin made move to LSU a ‘public mess’
10:01
Latest on Kiffin and coaching carousel
17:58
Cowher on Steelers’ struggles, NCAA issues, Kiffin
08:44
Will Kiffin regret move to LSU?
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?
16:29
Quinn: UM ‘more dangerous than last year’ for OSU
10:58
Rivalry week storylines: Is Kiffin on his way out?
17:32
Riddick: Kiffin in ‘tough situation’ at Ole Miss
18:51
Collinsworth shares if Bengals should start Burrow
18:41
Miller: Pistons best team in Eastern Conference
10:52
Media puts Kiffin through paces ahead of Egg Bowl
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
Latest Clips
04:33
Doncic arguably a ‘walking 40-point game’ for LAL
04:23
Celtics surging behind Brown’s ‘MVP-level’ play
05:10
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
09:29
Wilson has been the ‘talk of the town’ in CBB
05:21
What to make of Kuminga’s DNP for Warriors
05:45
Raptors look ‘fatigued’ amid recent slump
30
Men’s college basketball is all over NBC, Peacock
30
Watch women’s college hoops on NBC and Peacock
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
02:02
Can Spurs cover spread against Lakers minus Wemby?
01:42
Thunder should ‘handle business’ against Suns
01:38
Will 49ers cover a big number vs. Titans?
01:50
Brissett should do enough for ARI to cover vs. HOU
07:07
LAC-KC, GB-DEN lead best matchups of Week 15
04:16
Colts signing Rivers is ‘desperation move’
05:54
‘No chance’ DAL makes playoffs without win vs. MIN
02:54
Lions face ‘uphill battle’ to win NFC North
02:50
Bills have chance to make ‘statement’ against Pats
01:14
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
09:26
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
08:29
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest
03:00
Tomlin: ‘I’ve been on the hot seat for 19 years’
01:50
Breaking down the Heisman Trophy finalists
01:45
Top impact players in Vikings-Cowboys SNF matchup
02:02
Analyzing all 12 teams in College Football Playoff
01:21
Army-Navy storylines, history, statistics to watch
08:00
Should Cowboys be concerned with Pickens’ effort?
12:50
PFT Power Rankings: HOU, rises, SEA stands tall
05:33
Rivers signs with Colts in ‘stunning’ move
05:30
Schottenheimer not worried about Pickens’ effort
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue