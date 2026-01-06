Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Whittingham: Michigan needs 'reboot', not rebuild
January 6, 2026 02:23 PM
New Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his goals and mission for the Wolverines.
Related Videos
17:52
Why Warriors have problems with grinding out games
11:33
Which NFL HC vacancies seem to be most attractive?
12:28
Danielson: Good is outweighing bad as CFB evolves
17:12
Breaking down NFL HC landscape after Black Monday
05:17
CFP is ‘wide-open’ after quarterfinal round
03:49
Stefanski not the reason Browns have struggled
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams
21:16
Miller: ‘Emotions are building up’ for Warriors
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
12:54
Riddick: Win over Rams ‘turning point’ for Darnold
06:59
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
Latest Clips
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
09:26
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 2
04:58
76ers feel like ‘they’re always in a close game’
08:51
How will Indiana adjust game plan against Oregon?
01:49
Nuggets’ Gordon ‘worth adding’ to fantasy rosters
06:00
How Cignetti, Indiana have maximized roster talent
02:21
Miami ‘carrying’ ACC with CFP Semifinal appearance
04:46
How will Miami approach Ole Miss QB Chambliss?
04:08
Peach Bowl primed to be a ‘heavyweight fight’
07:18
Tracing Miami’s path to CFP Semifinal vs. Ole Miss
01:55
College Football Playoff Semifinals predictions
08:49
Portal ‘overshadowing’ College Football Playoff
08:14
Miami to face ‘galvanized’ Ole Miss in Fiesta Bowl
07:11
Will Corum’s volume affect Williams’ 2026 outlook?
02:16
How will health of Allen affect Bills vs. Jaguars?
03:21
Chargers among early best bets for Wild Card games
01:38
Can Adams be trusted as WR1 in 2026 for fantasy?
04:51
Target Allen, Etienne Jr. for Wild Card DFS stacks
03:29
Williams will be ‘touchdown dependent’ next season
09:49
Knicks lacking ‘physicality’ in loss to Pistons
05:24
Does Hurts need more rushing plays to stay elite?
02:24
Rice will still be ‘the guy’ for Mahomes in 2026
04:42
Purdy makes 49ers’ offensive system ‘work’
09:49
Impact of Thunder’s struggle in loss to Hornets
04:52
Mavericks’ Davis, Flagg could dominate vs. Kings
09:51
Unpacking the Wizards as a trade option for Young
03:18
Murray, Porter Jr, Leonard are ‘in the zone’
29:03
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 3
