 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR postpones Clash heat races, practice and qualifying because of winter weather
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka into fourth straight Australian Open final and facing Elena Rybakina again

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bonix_260129.jpg
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
nbc_roto_darnoldinj_260129.jpg
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
nbc_roto_danielsnews_260129.jpg
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR postpones Clash heat races, practice and qualifying because of winter weather
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka into fourth straight Australian Open final and facing Elena Rybakina again

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bonix_260129.jpg
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
nbc_roto_darnoldinj_260129.jpg
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
nbc_roto_danielsnews_260129.jpg
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why transparency matters in HOF selection process

January 29, 2026 01:47 PM
Mike Florio joins Dan Patrick for his insight into Bill Belichick's snub from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and how the selection process can be changed moving forward.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
bill_hof.jpg
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
nbc_dps_superbowlstory_260129.jpg
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
nbc_dps_domoniquefoxworthinterview_260128.jpg
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
nbc_dps_armandosalguerointerview_260128.jpg
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
mike_mpx.jpg
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260120.jpg
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
nbc_dps_indianawinsnationaltitle_260120.jpg
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260120.jpg
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260119.jpg
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
nbc_dps_nfldivisionalroundrecap_260119.jpg
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
nbc_dps_mcdermottdiscussion_260119.jpg
09:32
Bills face ‘huge transition’ after McDermott era
DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
nbc_dps_kyletuckerdodgers_260116.jpg
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
nbc_dps_collegebasketballscandal_260116.jpg
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_bonix_260129.jpg
01:29
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
nbc_roto_darnoldinj_260129.jpg
01:14
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
nbc_roto_danielsnews_260129.jpg
01:38
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth
steven_adams.jpg
01:25
Fantasy fallout of Adam’s season-ending injury
nbc_roto_tatum_260129.jpg
01:44
Tatum sitting out season ‘good’ for him, Celtics
nbc_rugby_sixnations_260129.jpg
01:05
Six Nations: Defining Rugby since 1883
nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_cbb_coyhnf_260129.jpg
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
nbc_cbb_poyhnf_260129.jpg
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
nbc_cbb_foyhnf_260129.jpg
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
nbc_nba_enjoysashou_260129.jpg
03:33
‘Doubling down’ on Spurs after win over Rockets
nbc_nbc_enjoytatum_260129.jpg
03:03
Tatum reportedly pumping the brakes on return
nbc_nba_nyktorrecapv2_260129.jpg
02:15
Knicks deliver blowout win over Raptors
nbc_nba_enjoy_playeroption_260129.jpg
07:59
Who is most likely to accept their player options?
nbc_pst_totmc_260129.jpg
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
nbc_nba_dklink_260129.jpg
04:50
Why Durant, Miller should continue scoring pace
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260129.jpg
09:56
Giannis situation is both ‘simple’ and ‘complex’
nbc_roto_sbpassingyards_260129.jpg
02:07
How to approach Super Bowl LX passing yards props
nbc_roto_giannisteam_260129.jpg
03:00
Expect Giannis to stay with Bucks after deadline
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
02:29
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
02:34
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
07:41
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury
nbc_pft_ericbieniemyheadcoachconvo_260129.jpg
02:48
Was Bieniemy ‘too blunt’ in head coach interviews?
nbc_pft_ericbieniemy_260129.jpg
04:43
Bieniemy’s return is ‘exciting’ for Chiefs
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260129.jpg
01:47
Florio: Browns have ‘a problem’ with Schwartz
nbc_pft_hofthreatensremoval_260129.jpg
04:25
Hall of Fame threatens removal of voters
nbc_pft_brownshiremonken_260129.jpg
11:17
What is CLE trying to achieve with Monken hire?