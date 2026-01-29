Why transparency matters in HOF selection process

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR postpones Clash heat races, practice and qualifying because of winter weather
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Aryna Sabalenka into fourth straight Australian Open final and facing Elena Rybakina again
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR postpones Clash heat races, practice and qualifying because of winter weather
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
UPDATED: Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Aryna Sabalenka into fourth straight Australian Open final and facing Elena Rybakina again
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Why transparency matters in HOF selection process
January 29, 2026 01:47 PM
Mike Florio joins Dan Patrick for his insight into Bill Belichick's snub from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and how the selection process can be changed moving forward.
Related Videos
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
09:32
Bills face ‘huge transition’ after McDermott era
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
Latest Clips
01:29
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
01:14
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
01:38
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth
01:25
Fantasy fallout of Adam’s season-ending injury
01:44
Tatum sitting out season ‘good’ for him, Celtics
01:05
Six Nations: Defining Rugby since 1883
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
03:33
‘Doubling down’ on Spurs after win over Rockets
03:03
Tatum reportedly pumping the brakes on return
02:15
Knicks deliver blowout win over Raptors
07:59
Who is most likely to accept their player options?
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
04:50
Why Durant, Miller should continue scoring pace
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
09:56
Giannis situation is both ‘simple’ and ‘complex’
02:07
How to approach Super Bowl LX passing yards props
03:00
Expect Giannis to stay with Bucks after deadline
02:29
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
02:34
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
07:41
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury
02:48
Was Bieniemy ‘too blunt’ in head coach interviews?
04:43
Bieniemy’s return is ‘exciting’ for Chiefs
01:47
Florio: Browns have ‘a problem’ with Schwartz
04:25
Hall of Fame threatens removal of voters
11:17
What is CLE trying to achieve with Monken hire?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue