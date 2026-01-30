 Skip navigation
Martinelli scores 34, Singleton has double-double as Northwestern downs Penn State 94-73

  
Published January 30, 2026 12:22 AM

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nick Martinelli scored 34 points and Tre Singleton notched a massive double-double as Northwestern beat Penn State 94-73 on Thursday night.

It’s the fourth time this season Martinelli has scored 32 points or more. He entered Thursday as the fourth-leading scorer in Division I at 23.4 points per game and has scored in double figures in all but one game this season. He was 13 of 19 from the field with four made 3-pointers.

Singleton racked up 17 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Wildcats (10-11, 2-8 Big Ten). It was the freshman’s first career double-double. Angelo Ciaravino added 20 points off the bench and Jake West had 13 assists.

The Wildcats led 45-40 at the half, but stretched that lead with an 11-2 run early in the second half, featuring five points from Martinelli and a pair of baskets from Ciaravino. The Nittany Lions drew back with an 8-0 run, before allowing a 9-0 run from Martinelli and Singleton to fall into a 17-point hole.

Freshman Kayden Mingo led the Nittany Lions (9-12, 0-10) with 15 points, as the Big Ten’s youngest team remains winless in the conference. Ivan Juric added 14 points and six rebounds, while Josh Reed and Freddie Dilione V each scored 11 points.

Northwestern shot 60% from the field (38 of 63) and 55% behind the arc (12 of 22) compared to 49% and 33% for the Nittany Lions, respectively.

Up next

Penn State will host Minnesota on Sunday.

Northwestern will host Washington on Saturday.