Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NBA

2022 NBA Standings
Division Conference
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
2 57 25 0.695 1 32-9 25-16 11-5 34-18 118 111 +7 8-2 W3
3 54 28 0.659 4 29-12 25-16 10-6 34-18 115 111 +4 5-5 W2
5 47 35 0.573 11 23-18 24-17 8-8 32-20 116 113 +3 5-5 L-2
6 45 37 0.549 13 23-18 22-19 7-9 30-22 113 112 +1 6-4 L-1
9 41 41 0.500 17 27-14 14-27 4-12 26-26 113 111 +2 6-4 W1
Central Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 58 24 0.707 0 32-9 26-15 11-5 35-17 117 113 +4 6-4 L-2
4 51 31 0.622 7 31-10 20-21 13-3 34-18 112 107 +5 7-3 L-1
10 40 42 0.488 18 22-19 18-23 7-9 27-25 113 112 +1 6-4 W2
11 35 47 0.427 23 20-21 15-26 7-9 24-28 116 120 -4 3-7 W1
15 17 65 0.207 41 9-32 8-33 2-14 8-44 110 118 -8 1-9 L-1
Southeast Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
8 44 38 0.537 14 27-14 17-24 10-6 24-28 110 110 0 6-4 W1
7 41 41 0.500 17 24-17 17-24 8-8 26-26 118 118 0 5-5 L-2
12 35 47 0.427 23 19-22 16-25 8-8 21-31 113 114 -1 3-7 L-1
13 34 48 0.415 24 20-21 14-27 7-9 20-32 111 114 -3 5-5 L-4
14 27 55 0.329 31 13-28 14-27 7-9 15-37 111 117 -6 5-5 W1
Western Conference
Pacific Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
3 48 34 0.585 5 23-18 25-16 9-7 32-20 121 118 +3 5-5 L-3
4 45 37 0.549 8 28-13 17-24 9-7 30-22 114 112 +2 7-3 L-2
6 44 38 0.537 9 33-8 11-30 7-9 30-22 119 117 +2 8-2 W3
5 44 38 0.537 9 23-18 21-20 9-7 27-25 114 113 +1 6-4 W3
7 43 39 0.524 10 23-18 20-21 6-10 27-25 117 117 0 8-2 W2
Southwest Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
2 51 31 0.622 2 35-6 16-25 13-3 30-22 117 113 +4 6-4 L-1
9 42 40 0.512 11 27-14 15-26 11-5 29-23 114 112 +2 7-3 L-1
11 38 44 0.463 15 23-18 15-26 9-7 28-24 114 114 0 2-8 L-2
14 22 60 0.268 31 14-27 8-33 4-12 12-40 111 119 -8 4-6 W3
15 22 60 0.268 31 14-27 8-33 3-13 10-42 113 123 -10 3-7 W1
Northwest Division
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 53 29 0.646 0 34-7 19-22 10-6 34-18 116 112 +4 5-5 W1
8 42 40 0.512 11 22-19 20-21 8-8 29-23 116 116 0 7-3 W3
10 40 42 0.488 13 24-17 16-25 9-7 25-27 118 116 +2 4-6 W2
12 37 45 0.451 16 23-18 14-27 6-10 24-28 117 118 -1 2-8 L-1
13 33 49 0.402 20 17-24 16-25 7-9 23-29 113 117 -4 1-9 L-4
Glossary
X Clinched Wild Card
Y Clinched Division
Z Clinched 1 Seed
W Wins
L Losses
PCT Winning Percentage
GB Conference Games Behind
Home Home Win/Loss Record
Away Away Win/Loss Record
Div Division Win/Loss Record
Conf Conference Win/Loss Record
PF Points Scored For Team
PA Points Scored Against Team
Diff Point Differential
L10 Record Last 10 Games
Streak Current Win/Loss Streak
Eastern Conference
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 58 24 0.707 0 32-9 26-15 11-5 35-17 117 113 +4 6-4 L-2
2 57 25 0.695 1 32-9 25-16 11-5 34-18 118 111 +7 8-2 W3
3 54 28 0.659 4 29-12 25-16 10-6 34-18 115 111 +4 5-5 W2
4 51 31 0.622 7 31-10 20-21 13-3 34-18 112 107 +5 7-3 L-1
5 47 35 0.573 11 23-18 24-17 8-8 32-20 116 113 +3 5-5 L-2
6 45 37 0.549 13 23-18 22-19 7-9 30-22 113 112 +1 6-4 L-1
7 41 41 0.500 17 24-17 17-24 8-8 26-26 118 118 0 5-5 L-2
8 44 38 0.537 14 27-14 17-24 10-6 24-28 110 110 0 6-4 W1
9 41 41 0.500 17 27-14 14-27 4-12 26-26 113 111 +2 6-4 W1
10 40 42 0.488 18 22-19 18-23 7-9 27-25 113 112 +1 6-4 W2
11 35 47 0.427 23 20-21 15-26 7-9 24-28 116 120 -4 3-7 W1
12 35 47 0.427 23 19-22 16-25 8-8 21-31 113 114 -1 3-7 L-1
13 34 48 0.415 24 20-21 14-27 7-9 20-32 111 114 -3 5-5 L-4
14 27 55 0.329 31 13-28 14-27 7-9 15-37 111 117 -6 5-5 W1
15 17 65 0.207 41 9-32 8-33 2-14 8-44 110 118 -8 1-9 L-1
Western Conference
WWins LLosses PCTWinning Percentage GBGames Behind HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential L10Record Last 10 Games StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 53 29 0.646 0 34-7 19-22 10-6 34-18 116 112 +4 5-5 W1
2 51 31 0.622 2 35-6 16-25 13-3 30-22 117 113 +4 6-4 L-1
3 48 34 0.585 5 23-18 25-16 9-7 32-20 121 118 +3 5-5 L-3
4 45 37 0.549 8 28-13 17-24 9-7 30-22 114 112 +2 7-3 L-2
5 44 38 0.537 9 23-18 21-20 9-7 27-25 114 113 +1 6-4 W3
6 44 38 0.537 9 33-8 11-30 7-9 30-22 119 117 +2 8-2 W3
7 43 39 0.524 10 23-18 20-21 6-10 27-25 117 117 0 8-2 W2
8 42 40 0.512 11 22-19 20-21 8-8 29-23 116 116 0 7-3 W3
9 42 40 0.512 11 27-14 15-26 11-5 29-23 114 112 +2 7-3 L-1
10 40 42 0.488 13 24-17 16-25 9-7 25-27 118 116 +2 4-6 W2
11 38 44 0.463 15 23-18 15-26 9-7 28-24 114 114 0 2-8 L-2
12 37 45 0.451 16 23-18 14-27 6-10 24-28 117 118 -1 2-8 L-1
13 33 49 0.402 20 17-24 16-25 7-9 23-29 113 117 -4 1-9 L-4
14 22 60 0.268 31 14-27 8-33 4-12 12-40 111 119 -8 4-6 W3
15 22 60 0.268 31 14-27 8-33 3-13 10-42 113 123 -10 3-7 W1
