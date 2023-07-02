NBA
2022 NBA Standings
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|2
|57
|25
|0.695
|1
|32-9
|25-16
|11-5
|34-18
|118
|111
|+7
|8-2
|W3
|3
|54
|28
|0.659
|4
|29-12
|25-16
|10-6
|34-18
|115
|111
|+4
|5-5
|W2
|5
|47
|35
|0.573
|11
|23-18
|24-17
|8-8
|32-20
|116
|113
|+3
|5-5
|L-2
|6
|45
|37
|0.549
|13
|23-18
|22-19
|7-9
|30-22
|113
|112
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|9
|41
|41
|0.500
|17
|27-14
|14-27
|4-12
|26-26
|113
|111
|+2
|6-4
|W1
Central Division
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1
|58
|24
|0.707
|0
|32-9
|26-15
|11-5
|35-17
|117
|113
|+4
|6-4
|L-2
|4
|51
|31
|0.622
|7
|31-10
|20-21
|13-3
|34-18
|112
|107
|+5
|7-3
|L-1
|10
|40
|42
|0.488
|18
|22-19
|18-23
|7-9
|27-25
|113
|112
|+1
|6-4
|W2
|11
|35
|47
|0.427
|23
|20-21
|15-26
|7-9
|24-28
|116
|120
|-4
|3-7
|W1
|15
|17
|65
|0.207
|41
|9-32
|8-33
|2-14
|8-44
|110
|118
|-8
|1-9
|L-1
Southeast Division
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|8
|44
|38
|0.537
|14
|27-14
|17-24
|10-6
|24-28
|110
|110
|0
|6-4
|W1
|7
|41
|41
|0.500
|17
|24-17
|17-24
|8-8
|26-26
|118
|118
|0
|5-5
|L-2
|12
|35
|47
|0.427
|23
|19-22
|16-25
|8-8
|21-31
|113
|114
|-1
|3-7
|L-1
|13
|34
|48
|0.415
|24
|20-21
|14-27
|7-9
|20-32
|111
|114
|-3
|5-5
|L-4
|14
|27
|55
|0.329
|31
|13-28
|14-27
|7-9
|15-37
|111
|117
|-6
|5-5
|W1
Western Conference
Pacific Division
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|3
|48
|34
|0.585
|5
|23-18
|25-16
|9-7
|32-20
|121
|118
|+3
|5-5
|L-3
|4
|45
|37
|0.549
|8
|28-13
|17-24
|9-7
|30-22
|114
|112
|+2
|7-3
|L-2
|6
|44
|38
|0.537
|9
|33-8
|11-30
|7-9
|30-22
|119
|117
|+2
|8-2
|W3
|5
|44
|38
|0.537
|9
|23-18
|21-20
|9-7
|27-25
|114
|113
|+1
|6-4
|W3
|7
|43
|39
|0.524
|10
|23-18
|20-21
|6-10
|27-25
|117
|117
|0
|8-2
|W2
Southwest Division
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|2
|51
|31
|0.622
|2
|35-6
|16-25
|13-3
|30-22
|117
|113
|+4
|6-4
|L-1
|9
|42
|40
|0.512
|11
|27-14
|15-26
|11-5
|29-23
|114
|112
|+2
|7-3
|L-1
|11
|38
|44
|0.463
|15
|23-18
|15-26
|9-7
|28-24
|114
|114
|0
|2-8
|L-2
|14
|22
|60
|0.268
|31
|14-27
|8-33
|4-12
|12-40
|111
|119
|-8
|4-6
|W3
|15
|22
|60
|0.268
|31
|14-27
|8-33
|3-13
|10-42
|113
|123
|-10
|3-7
|W1
Northwest Division
|WWins
|LLosses
|PCTWinning Percentage
|GBGames Behind
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|DivDivisional Record
|ConfConference Record
|PFPoints for
|PAPoints Against
|DiffPoint Differential
|L10Record Last 10 Games
|StreakWin/Lose Streak
|1
|53
|29
|0.646
|0
|34-7
|19-22
|10-6
|34-18
|116
|112
|+4
|5-5
|W1
|8
|42
|40
|0.512
|11
|22-19
|20-21
|8-8
|29-23
|116
|116
|0
|7-3
|W3
|10
|40
|42
|0.488
|13
|24-17
|16-25
|9-7
|25-27
|118
|116
|+2
|4-6
|W2
|12
|37
|45
|0.451
|16
|23-18
|14-27
|6-10
|24-28
|117
|118
|-1
|2-8
|L-1
|13
|33
|49
|0.402
|20
|17-24
|16-25
|7-9
|23-29
|113
|117
|-4
|1-9
|L-4
Glossary
X Clinched Wild Card
Y Clinched Division
Z Clinched 1 Seed
W Wins
L Losses
PCT Winning Percentage
GB Conference Games Behind
Home Home Win/Loss Record
Away Away Win/Loss Record
Div Division Win/Loss Record
Conf Conference Win/Loss Record
PF Points Scored For Team
PA Points Scored Against Team
Diff Point Differential
L10 Record Last 10 Games
Streak Current Win/Loss Streak
