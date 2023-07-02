 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL

2022 NFL Standings
Division Conference
American Football Conference
East
WWins LLosses TTies PCTWinning Percentage HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 BUF Buffalo Bills  13 3 0 0.813 7-1 6-2 4-2 9-2 455 286 +169 W7
2 MIA Miami Dolphins  9 8 0 0.529 6-2 3-6 3-3 7-5 397 399 -2 W1
3 NE New England Patriots  8 9 0 0.471 4-4 4-5 3-3 6-6 364 347 +17 L-1
4 NYJ New York Jets  7 10 0 0.412 3-5 4-5 2-4 5-7 296 316 -20 L-6
West
WWins LLosses TTies PCTWinning Percentage HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 KC Kansas City Chiefs  14 3 0 0.824 7-1 7-2 6-0 9-3 496 369 +127 W5
2 LAC Los Angeles Chargers  10 7 0 0.588 5-3 5-4 2-4 7-5 391 384 +7 L-1
3 LV Las Vegas Raiders  6 11 0 0.353 4-4 2-7 3-3 5-7 395 418 -23 L-3
4 DEN Denver Broncos  5 12 0 0.294 4-4 1-8 1-5 3-9 287 359 -72 W1
North
WWins LLosses TTies PCTWinning Percentage HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 CIN Cincinnati Bengals  12 4 0 0.750 6-1 6-3 3-3 8-3 418 322 +96 W8
2 BAL Baltimore Ravens  10 7 0 0.588 5-3 5-4 3-3 6-6 350 315 +35 L-2
3 PIT Pittsburgh Steelers  9 8 0 0.529 4-4 5-4 3-3 5-7 308 346 -38 W4
4 CLE Cleveland Browns  7 10 0 0.412 4-4 3-6 3-3 4-8 361 381 -20 L-1
South
WWins LLosses TTies PCTWinning Percentage HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 JAX Jacksonville Jaguars  9 8 0 0.529 5-3 4-5 4-2 8-4 404 350 +54 W5
2 TEN Tennessee Titans  7 10 0 0.412 3-5 4-5 3-3 5-7 298 359 -61 L-7
3 IND Indianapolis Colts  4 12 1 0.265 2-6 2-6 1-4 4-7 289 427 -138 L-7
4 HOU Houston Texans  3 13 1 0.206 0-7 3-6 3-2 3-8 289 420 -131 W1
National Football Conference
East
WWins LLosses TTies PCTWinning Percentage HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 PHI Philadelphia Eagles  14 3 0 0.824 7-2 7-1 4-2 9-3 477 344 +133 W1
2 DAL Dallas Cowboys  12 5 0 0.706 8-1 4-4 4-2 8-4 467 342 +125 L-1
3 NYG New York Giants  9 7 1 0.559 5-3 4-4 1-4 4-7 365 371 -6 L-1
4 WAS Washington Commanders  8 8 1 0.500 4-5 4-3 2-3 5-6 321 343 -22 W1
West
WWins LLosses TTies PCTWinning Percentage HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 SF San Francisco 49ers  13 4 0 0.765 8-1 5-3 6-0 10-2 450 277 +173 W10
2 SEA Seattle Seahawks  9 8 0 0.529 5-4 4-4 4-2 6-6 407 401 +6 W2
3 LAR Los Angeles Rams  5 12 0 0.294 4-5 1-7 1-5 3-9 307 384 -77 L-2
4 ARI Arizona Cardinals  4 13 0 0.235 1-8 3-5 1-5 3-9 340 449 -109 L-7
North
WWins LLosses TTies PCTWinning Percentage HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 MIN Minnesota Vikings  13 4 0 0.765 8-1 5-3 4-2 8-4 424 427 -3 W1
2 DET Detroit Lions  9 8 0 0.529 5-4 4-4 5-1 7-5 453 427 +26 W2
3 GB Green Bay Packers  8 9 0 0.471 5-4 3-5 3-3 6-6 370 371 -1 L-1
4 CHI Chicago Bears  3 14 0 0.176 2-7 1-7 0-6 1-11 326 463 -137 L-10
South
WWins LLosses TTies PCTWinning Percentage HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 TB Tampa Bay Buccaneers  8 9 0 0.471 5-4 3-5 4-2 8-4 313 358 -45 L-1
2 CAR Carolina Panthers  7 10 0 0.412 5-4 2-6 4-2 6-6 347 374 -27 W1
3 NO New Orleans Saints  7 10 0 0.412 4-5 3-5 2-4 5-7 330 345 -15 L-1
4 ATL Atlanta Falcons  7 10 0 0.412 6-3 1-7 2-4 6-6 365 386 -21 W2
American Football Conference
WWins LLosses TTies PCTWinning Percentage HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 KC Kansas City Chiefs  14 3 0 0.824 7-1 7-2 6-0 9-3 496 369 +127 W5
2 BUF Buffalo Bills  13 3 0 0.813 7-1 6-2 4-2 9-2 455 286 +169 W7
3 CIN Cincinnati Bengals  12 4 0 0.750 6-1 6-3 3-3 8-3 418 322 +96 W8
4 JAX Jacksonville Jaguars  9 8 0 0.529 5-3 4-5 4-2 8-4 404 350 +54 W5
5 LAC Los Angeles Chargers  10 7 0 0.588 5-3 5-4 2-4 7-5 391 384 +7 L-1
6 BAL Baltimore Ravens  10 7 0 0.588 5-3 5-4 3-3 6-6 350 315 +35 L-2
7 MIA Miami Dolphins  9 8 0 0.529 6-2 3-6 3-3 7-5 397 399 -2 W1
8 PIT Pittsburgh Steelers  9 8 0 0.529 4-4 5-4 3-3 5-7 308 346 -38 W4
9 NE New England Patriots  8 9 0 0.471 4-4 4-5 3-3 6-6 364 347 +17 L-1
10 NYJ New York Jets  7 10 0 0.412 3-5 4-5 2-4 5-7 296 316 -20 L-6
11 TEN Tennessee Titans  7 10 0 0.412 3-5 4-5 3-3 5-7 298 359 -61 L-7
12 CLE Cleveland Browns  7 10 0 0.412 4-4 3-6 3-3 4-8 361 381 -20 L-1
13 LV Las Vegas Raiders  6 11 0 0.353 4-4 2-7 3-3 5-7 395 418 -23 L-3
14 DEN Denver Broncos  5 12 0 0.294 4-4 1-8 1-5 3-9 287 359 -72 W1
15 IND Indianapolis Colts  4 12 1 0.265 2-6 2-6 1-4 4-7 289 427 -138 L-7
16 HOU Houston Texans  3 13 1 0.206 0-7 3-6 3-2 3-8 289 420 -131 W1
National Football Conference
WWins LLosses TTies PCTWinning Percentage HomeHome Record AwayAway Record DivDivisional Record ConfConference Record PFPoints for PAPoints Against DiffPoint Differential StreakWin/Lose Streak
1 PHI Philadelphia Eagles  14 3 0 0.824 7-2 7-1 4-2 9-3 477 344 +133 W1
2 SF San Francisco 49ers  13 4 0 0.765 8-1 5-3 6-0 10-2 450 277 +173 W10
3 MIN Minnesota Vikings  13 4 0 0.765 8-1 5-3 4-2 8-4 424 427 -3 W1
4 TB Tampa Bay Buccaneers  8 9 0 0.471 5-4 3-5 4-2 8-4 313 358 -45 L-1
5 DAL Dallas Cowboys  12 5 0 0.706 8-1 4-4 4-2 8-4 467 342 +125 L-1
6 NYG New York Giants  9 7 1 0.559 5-3 4-4 1-4 4-7 365 371 -6 L-1
7 SEA Seattle Seahawks  9 8 0 0.529 5-4 4-4 4-2 6-6 407 401 +6 W2
8 DET Detroit Lions  9 8 0 0.529 5-4 4-4 5-1 7-5 453 427 +26 W2
9 WAS Washington Commanders  8 8 1 0.500 4-5 4-3 2-3 5-6 321 343 -22 W1
10 GB Green Bay Packers  8 9 0 0.471 5-4 3-5 3-3 6-6 370 371 -1 L-1
11 CAR Carolina Panthers  7 10 0 0.412 5-4 2-6 4-2 6-6 347 374 -27 W1
12 NO New Orleans Saints  7 10 0 0.412 4-5 3-5 2-4 5-7 330 345 -15 L-1
13 ATL Atlanta Falcons  7 10 0 0.412 6-3 1-7 2-4 6-6 365 386 -21 W2
14 LAR Los Angeles Rams  5 12 0 0.294 4-5 1-7 1-5 3-9 307 384 -77 L-2
15 ARI Arizona Cardinals  4 13 0 0.235 1-8 3-5 1-5 3-9 340 449 -109 L-7
16 CHI Chicago Bears  3 14 0 0.176 2-7 1-7 0-6 1-11 326 463 -137 L-10
