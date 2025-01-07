What is NBC Sports NOW?

NBC Sports NOW is a free 24/7 streaming channel from NBC Sports offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and more.

Our typical weekday programming includes talk shows from the biggest personalities in sports starting at 7 a.m. ET! Check out our all-star lineup:

Daily Weekday Schedule Time (ET) Show 7-9 a.m. Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Dan Patrick Show 12-3 p.m. The Dan Le Batard Show 3-4 p.m. Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry 4-6 p.m. Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio 6-7 p.m. You Better You Bet 7-8 p.m. Chris Simms Unbuttoned* / Football Night in America Podcast**

Plus, never miss a moment from NBC Sports with the NBC Sports Highlights Factory powering weekends and weeknights with the best moments from the Premier League, Big Ten / Big East college basketball and more. Also watch live sports, including a full season of the USL Super League and fan favorite marathons featuring the National Dog Show and SuperMotocross.

Where Can I Watch NBC Sports NOW

NBC Sports NOW can be accessed for free across most devices, including Smart TVs, streaming platforms (Peacock, The Roku Channel, Amazon FireTV, Pluto TV), smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.