NBC Sports NOW
What is NBC Sports NOW?
NBC Sports NOW is a free 24/7 streaming channel from NBC Sports offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and more.
Our typical weekday programming includes talk shows from the biggest personalities in sports starting at 7 a.m. ET! Check out our all-star lineup:
|Time (ET)
|Show
|7-9 a.m.
|Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|The Dan Patrick Show
|12-3 p.m.
|The Dan Le Batard Show
|3-4 p.m.
|Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
|4-6 p.m.
|Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio
|6-7 p.m.
|You Better You Bet
|7-8 p.m.
|Chris Simms Unbuttoned* / Football Night in America Podcast**
Plus, never miss a moment from NBC Sports with the NBC Sports Highlights Factory powering weekends and weeknights with the best moments from the Premier League, Big Ten / Big East college basketball and more. Also watch live sports, including a full season of the USL Super League and fan favorite marathons featuring the National Dog Show and SuperMotocross.
Where Can I Watch NBC Sports NOW
NBC Sports NOW can be accessed for free across most devices, including Smart TVs, streaming platforms (Peacock, The Roku Channel, Amazon FireTV, Pluto TV), smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.
On Streaming Devices / Platforms
The NBC Sports NOW channel is available across all major devices/platforms including:
- Peacock
- The Roku Channel
- Amazon Fire TV
- Pluto TV
- Samsung TV Plus
- Fubo TV App
- Xumo Play
- Freevee
- Comcast Xfinity Stream
In the NBC Sports App
NBC Sports NOW is available via the NBC Sports App on all major streaming devices and platforms. Simply download the app on your preferred device/platform and search the channel guide for NBC Sports NOW. Connected streaming platforms on which the NBC Sports app is available include:
- Roku
- Fire TV
- Android TV / Google TV
- Apple TV
- Samsung Smart TVs
- Vizio Smart TVs
- xBox
- xClass TVs
On Mobile / Tablet Devices
The NBC Sports app is available on your mobile/tablet devices. Simply install the app on your preferred device and click on “Live” to watch.
- iPhone / iPad
- Android mobile or tablet devices
- Amazon Fire tablet devices
On Desktop Computers
NBC Sports NOW programming is also available in the following web sites:
Please note: NBC Sports NOW is not a live stream of the NBC linear network. To view the NBC live stream, visit NBC.com/live and sign in with your TV provider.