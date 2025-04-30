How will Browns navigate crowded QB room?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NCAA men’s regionals: Full fields, previews for all six sites
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Diamondbacks at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 30
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Washington rookie Georgia Amoore injures the ACL in her right knee during practice
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NCAA men’s regionals: Full fields, previews for all six sites
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Diamondbacks at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 30
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Washington rookie Georgia Amoore injures the ACL in her right knee during practice
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How will Browns navigate crowded QB room?
April 30, 2025 11:59 AM
Chris Simms, Devin McCourty and Connor Rogers evaluate the rookies vs. veterans battles in the Cleveland Browns' backfield.
Related Videos
02:18
Longshots to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
02:09
‘Not crazy’ for NYG roster to have Wilson, Winston
06:23
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
02:04
Inside the 2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year odds
06:55
Bills GM Beane on the defensive after draft
04:57
Will Prescott erase Cowboys’ issues in 2025?
05:43
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
02:17
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
01:43
Eli Manning reportedly seeks NYG minority interest
14:47
Biggest questions remaining after NFL draft
07:30
Falcons are being ‘patient’ with Cousins’ contract
08:25
McCarthy ‘looking like an NFL QB’ after recovery
02:14
Florio: ‘Inexcusable’ how Cowboys do business
10:01
McCarthy knows he’s ‘ready to start’ in Minnesota
07:18
How Cowboys could still address WR need
08:21
How Ward will fit into Callahan’s offense
08:26
Ward’s leadership must shine through dysfunction
03:37
Titans are not naming Ward starter over Levis
03:47
Giants, Eagles among 2025 NFL Draft winners
06:02
Hunter to JAX, Campbell to NE top best draft fits
09:54
Sanders should not have turned down interviews
03:55
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
06:20
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?
03:44
Egbuka, Burden III headline 2025 NFL Draft steals
05:43
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
07:06
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
06:31
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
06:25
Harris aims to build best stadium in the country
07:08
PFT Draft: Favorite NFL stadiums
17:26
Take Your Pick: 2025 NFL Draft edition
Latest Clips
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
19:44
Barkley lauds Giannis’ restraint after elimination
03:31
Ever Wonder: How is a Supercross track built?
01:50
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
01:52
Target Randle, fade Doncic in Game 5 prop markets
01:37
Post, Eason highlight GSW-HOU Game 5 props
02:02
Best bets for Cavaliers vs. Pacers series
01:56
Clippers-Nuggets Game 6 point total feels light
13:41
Sanders shows why draft process is vital for QBs
10:32
UNC’s brand ‘at stake’ amid Belichick drama
01:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
08:18
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
01:25
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
35
We are On Her Turf
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
10:25
Supercross 2025: Pittsburgh biggest moments
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue