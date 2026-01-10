 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Isaiah Evans
Isaiah Evans scores 21, has key late 3 to help No. 6 Duke beat No. 24 SMU 82-75
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Michigan
Wisconsin beats No. 2 Michigan 91-88 to give Wolverines their 1st loss of the season

Top Clips

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Isaiah Evans
Isaiah Evans scores 21, has key late 3 to help No. 6 Duke beat No. 24 SMU 82-75
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Michigan
Wisconsin beats No. 2 Michigan 91-88 to give Wolverines their 1st loss of the season

Top Clips

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

January 10, 2026 04:43 PM
Look back at the biggest moments and standout plays from the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, where several of the nation’s best high school football players went head-to-head at the Alamodome.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
nbc_cfb_westtouchdown1_250110.jpg
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
new_indiana_mpx.jpg
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown1_250110.jpg
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
Aaryn_MPX.jpg
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
05:08
Debating Lanning’s big-game resume as Oregon coach
nbc_rtf_miamifront7_260110.jpg
03:13
National title game hinges on Miami’s front seven
nbc_rtf_indianaturnaround_260110.jpg
02:43
Outlining how remarkable Indiana’s turnaround is
nbc_rtf_olemisslegacy_260110.jpg
02:51
How will Ole Miss’s season be remembered?
nbc_rtf_indianabeatsoregon_260110.jpg
09:19
Indiana trounces Oregon in CFP semifinal
nbc_roto_btemiamiolemissv2_260107.jpg
01:18
Expect Miami to use rushing attack vs. Ole Miss
nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
01:11
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal
nbc_rtf_indianaplan_260106.jpg
08:51
How will Indiana adjust game plan against Oregon?
nbc_rtf_indianastaff_260106.jpg
06:00
How Cignetti, Indiana have maximized roster talent
nbc_rtf_mannypredict_260106.jpg
02:21
Miami ‘carrying’ ACC with CFP Semifinal appearance
muole.jpg
04:46
How will Miami approach Ole Miss QB Chambliss?
nbc_rtf_peachpreview_260106.jpg
04:08
Peach Bowl primed to be a ‘heavyweight fight’
nbc_rtf_miamipath_260106.jpg
07:18
Tracing Miami’s path to CFP Semifinal vs. Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_semipredict_260106.jpg
01:55
College Football Playoff Semifinals predictions
nbc_rtf_transferportal_260106.jpg
08:49
Portal ‘overshadowing’ College Football Playoff
nbc_rtf_fiestapreview_260106.jpg
08:14
Miami to face ‘galvanized’ Ole Miss in Fiesta Bowl
nbc_rtf_orangebowlv2_260102.jpg
09:00
Oregon’s defense stifles Texas Tech in Orange Bowl
nbc_rtf_rustvsrest_260102.jpg
05:20
Does rust vs. rest have validity in 12-team CFP?

Latest Clips

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
oly_frwhp_worldcup_fanghuiliwin_260110.jpg
06:19
Li flies to win in Aspen women’s freeski halfpipe
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
oly_aswdh_lindseyvonn_worldcupaustria_260110.jpg
07:19
Vonn wins women’s downhill with flawless run
nbc_nba_blazersback_260109.jpg
02:00
HL: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
oly_fswom_nationals_glennfree_260109.jpg
10:58
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
oly_fswom_nationals_liufree_260109.jpg
07:49
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate
oly_fswom_nationals_levitofree_260109.jpg
05:46
Levito magnificent at nationals for third
nbc_nba_okccomeback_260109.jpg
01:52
HLs: Thunder erase 21-point deficit, beat Memphis
oly_fswom_nationals_tennellfree_260109.jpg
06:04
Tennell has glorious moment with free skate
nbc_nba_zionandtrey_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Zion, Murphy carry Pelicans against Wizards
nbc_moto_gtpprvw_260109(2).jpg
07:24
IMSA GTP preview: all eyes on Porsche Penske
nbc_moto_rolex24_260109.jpg
07:11
Global stars will shine in Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_moto_lmp2class_260109.jpg
05:45
IMSA LMP2 preview: Team effort will be big factor
nbc_moto_gtdpro_260109(2).jpg
05:53
IMSA GTD PRO preview: Ford-Chevy renew rivalry
nbc_moto_gtdpreview_260109.jpg
06:30
IMSA GTD preview: Can anyone pass Winward Racing?
nbc_mannix_celticstrade_260109.jpg
07:03
Mannix: Celtics may be shopping for big man
oly_sbmhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
07:11
Yuto dominates in Aspen; Barbieri finishes third
oly_sbwhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
05:51
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
nbc_dls_nfltalk_260109.jpg
11:05
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
oly_frmss_aspen_eventhighlight_v2_260109.jpg
06:22
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
nbc_dls_miamiwin_260109.jpg
14:44
Miami was ‘clearly better than’ Ole Miss
nbc_roto_davidmontgomery_260109.jpg
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_260109.jpg
01:18
Hampton ‘very iffy’ to suit up in WC for Chargers
nbc_roto_joelembiid_260109.jpg
01:42
Embiid’s recent play has been ‘really encouraging’
nbc_roto_lameloball_260109.jpg
01:32
Ball coming off bench is ‘strategy’ for Hornets